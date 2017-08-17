Please select your home edition
Edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Trainee doctors versus champion skiffies at Airlie Beach Race Week

by Di Pearson today at 5:26 am
Rob Fisher at the helm of Helsal 3 - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week Andrea Francolini / ABRW
It has come to light that there is a bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, with a group of experienced skiffies again taking on a boat load of medical students in Cruising Division 1 on two illustrious yachts.

Last year, Hammer of Queensland had it all over Helsal 3, finishing second overall to Helsal’s 16th.

But the tables have turned – this time the 13 Year 5 medical students (all studying from Wagga Wagga Rural Clinic school at the university) on Helsal is leading the pointscore, eight points clear of seventh placed Hammer, a Kel Steinman 76ft pocket maxi.

Hammeer of Qld crew on the rail - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Hammeer of Qld crew on the rail - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



Skippered by well-known Hobart yachting identity, Rob Fisher, Helsal’s (an Adams/Barrett 66 footer) crew, raw as they are, are outstripping some of Australia’s best known skiffies, headed by Phil ‘Cub’ Barnett, a former two-time 18ft skiff world champion.

“Some of these students have had some experience, but majority haven’t,” says regular Helsal crew member Jen Newett who is joined on board by Adam Goode (boat captain), Paul Mara (owner) and Charles Oliver (crew) to help the students for the week.

Hammer with Bundy Bear mascot - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Hammer with Bundy Bear mascot - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



Barnett responds: “We see them taking their pillows off the boat every day – I suggest they should be handicapped appropriately – or penalised.

He is on the back foot, as the crew tries to defend the reputation of the yacht which in the past has won the Brisbane to Gladstone four times, won Hamilton Island Race Week in 1991 and has a great racing pedigree during the eighties and nineties. Hammer made a return to racing at Airlie Beach Race Week In 2010.

Helsal 3 crew settle in for an upwind leg - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW
Helsal 3 crew settle in for an upwind leg - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Andrea Francolini / ABRW



Helsal 3 has scored a run of fourth places – three in a row – while Hammer hasn’t been as consistent, with eighth, ninth and third places. Maybe they are on the way up?

They should be, with the likes of veteran 12ft skiff sailor, Glenn Farquhar an handy bowman and trimmer and others such as Dave Swadling, Jim Beck (18ft skiff champion), James Glassock (12 footers) and Graham Turner (16ft skiff supremo).

Helsal 3 preparing for the day - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Vampp Photography
Helsal 3 preparing for the day - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Vampp Photography



In fact this scruffy crew has more than 20 State, National and world titles amongst them – not to mention their mascot, the Bundy bear.

The shame of it all, to return home beaten by the novices.

“We’re lucky to be here at all,” says Cub. “Cyclone Debbie took its toll on Airlie Beach, including on Dave and Ali Molloy’s Prosail. We can’t believe they had a boat repaired and ready for us. Besides, we’d like more breeze please!

Hammer's skiff crew (Phil 'Cub' Barnett second left) - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Vampp Photography
Hammer's skiff crew (Phil 'Cub' Barnett second left) - 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week © Vampp Photography



Meanwhile, Fisher, a former Sydney Hobart line honours winner with a previous Helsal, and his crew would also like more breeze, but are quietly letting their sailing do the talking, hoping to finish the week where they started – in first place – and ahead of Hammer of Queensland!

For more about Airlie Beach Race Week visit event website.

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

G’Nome flies in for Airlie Beach Race Week
Desperate times call for desperate measures – when you haven’t missed ABRW for 15yrs and you don’t want to change trend Desperate times call for desperate measures – so when you haven’t missed Airlie Beach Race Week for 15 years and you don’t want to change the trend you don’t let obstacles stand in your way – just ask Terry Archer, owner of the Grainger 075, G’Nome.
Posted on 13 Aug Enter now - Airlie Beach Race Week entries close Thursday
Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3 Entries for Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing close at 2400hrs on Thursday August 3, so Whitsunday Sailing Club organisers urge prospective competitors to go online and enter now rather than miss out.
Posted on 1 Aug Thirty days and counting to Airlie Beach Race Week
Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing Whitsunday Sailing Club is in serious gear-up mode for its signature event, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, putting the final touches to its renowned activities and entertainment program ahead of the August 10 start date.
Posted on 11 Jul Famous names and faces prepare for Airlie Beach Race Week showdown
Several famous boats & equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week Several famous boats and equally famous sailors with speed as their focus are ready for a showdown at Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017.
Posted on 6 Jun Ready willing and ‘Abell’ for Airlie Beach Race Week
While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in Whitsundays are working hard for ABRW While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in the Whitsundays are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the winter season of racing and cruising, including, of course, for Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017.
Posted on 9 May Clean up underway in preparation for Airlie Beach Race Week
A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie A clean-up campaign is underway in Airlie Beach in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, as Whitsunday Sailing Club officials announce Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 is definitely on, “so keep the entries coming in,” is the clear message from event officials.
Posted on 11 Apr Airlie Beach Race Week entries open – Top Gun first in
Online entry is open and NoR online for 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing to be held from 10 to 17 August Online entry is open and the Notice of Race online for Whitsunday Sailing Club’s 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing to be held from 10 to 17 August in the beautiful Whitsundays.
Posted on 7 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy