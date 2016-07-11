Please select your home edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2

Trade-in your old “Leakers” for a new Lewmar hatch and win a Tender

by Tristan Campbell today at 2:32 am
Lewmar Pilot Hatch Kiwi Yachting www.kiwiyachting.co.nz
Sick of your hatches leaking? Can’t see through crazed acrylic? Trade them in for Lewmar quality for savings and the opportunity to win a new tender.

Lewmar have been manufacturing marine hardware in the UK since 1946, and their hatches are renowned for durability and protection against the elements. From the classic rugged Ocean Hatch to the sleek Low Profile, Lewmar hatches are easy to retro-fit and come in universal shapes and sizes.

Old hatches will be accepted from any manufacturer and will receive 20% off the new purchase price. Every new hatch will go into the draw to win a new Southern Pacific Inflatable boat valued at $1495.00.

Talk to your Lewmar reseller now or see www.kiwiyachting.co.nz to take advantage of this great offer. Be in quick, offer ends October 1st!
