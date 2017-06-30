Please select your home edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Trade in and save 30% off new Zhik clothing at Ocean Leisure

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 2:30 pm
Trade in and Save with Zhik and Ocean Leisure Zhik http://www.zhik.com
Need new gear ahead of the Rolex Fastnet Race?

Help the homeless, recycle your old kit and you'll get a great deal on new Zhik gear with Ocean Leisure

Ocean Leisure, London's leading marine store, have teamed up with Zhik to benefit the homeless and enable you to upgrade your foul weather gear all in time for the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Simply trade in your old gear at Ocean Leisure Store in London to receive 30% off any new purchase over £300 of Zhik's Isotak® 2 offshore gear, the ZK Seaboot™ 800, and the outstandingly warm, new Xeflex® midlayers.

Your old kit will be donated to Whitechapel Mission, a charity for the homeless, so that everything will go to people who need it most.

oceanleisure.co.uk

* Offer is valid until June 30, 2017. Conditions apply.
Commanding Platoon wins Rolex Tp52 Worlds
The 2017 Rolex TP52 Worlds were won by Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon from Germany. The 2017 Rolex TP52 Worlds were won by Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon from Germany. In some respects, they made it look easy, never seeming to put a foot wrong and winning by a seven-point margin from Quantum Racing. This is not even half the story.
Posted today at 3:25 am The return to Coffs!
The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the Christmas timeslot The word is out that the new race to Coffs Harbour is on. The phoenix would run once again in the traditional Christmas timeslot, and also be the much easier to digest 200 or so miles. The ‘new’ race would also be geared towards club racers, so they, and their non-pro crews could be out and back, and almost more importantly, returned to work before anyone missed them. Bring it on...
Posted today at 2:00 am Winners declared at Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week
Division two Winners Helen and Mick Gwilliams on Lady Mystique from PDYC sailed superb campaign to take out the Division Three local teams and three visiting teams, crossing all divisional lines, vied for the title of Race Week Pool champs with the eventual winners being Spank over Lady Mystique. The important thing was the beer was cold and the company was warm on a chilly day (for Port Douglas!)
Posted on 21 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5 action-shots by Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5. Nico Martinez provided this gallery of action-shots from 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship – Day 5.
Posted on 21 May Super steady Platoon win Rolex TP52 World Championship title
Platoon crew got better of five-time title holders Quantum Racing during an exciting winner takes all final day showdown Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon crew got the better of the five-time title holders Quantum Racing during an exciting winner takes all final day showdown to win the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time. Their seemingly unerring consistency across the challenging, hard-to-read conditions proved telling.
Posted on 21 May Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Walk on Wild Side cleans up in Bali
Garth Curran’s 58ft Inglis designed flyer Walk on the Wild Side took all three major prizes in Racing Div – Line honours At a glittering but low key presentation last night, Garth Curran’s 58 foot Inglis designed flyer Walk on the Wild Side took all three major prizes in the Racing Division – Line honours, first place IRC and first place YAH. In the process, Wild Side posted the third fastest time in the history of the event, a remarkable achievement for this 30 year old grand lady of the West Coast
Posted on 20 May Podium finish for Azzurra in the Rolex TP52 World Championship
Fresh northwesterly 15-18 knot wind forecast for today didn’t fill in until after 2pm, allowing only one race to be run. Azzurra won big time on the last day for a well earned third overall. Platoon is the new world champion; the circuit’s next event will be in Porto Cervo.
Posted on 20 May Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Three amazing races on Day 2
A steady Peler of variable intensity between eight and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races The Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team HUN-728 (8-3-2) with Robert Bakoczy in helm climbs up to the third position, while Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA-848 (12-13-15), under the spotlight in this event for the presence of the 470 Olympian sailor and Melges 24 World Champion David Hughes aboard, slips down in seventh position after having closed as second the first day of racing.
Posted on 20 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 20 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 9 – Tenacious finish
At around midnight last night, Jason and Judy Payne-James' Dufour 45, Heartbeat IV crossed the finish line in Bermuda. At around midnight last night, Jason and Judy Payne-James' Dufour 45, Heartbeat IV crossed the finish line in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 May
