Trade in and save 30% off new Zhik clothing at Ocean Leisure
by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 2:30 pm
Need new gear ahead of the Rolex Fastnet Race?
Help the homeless, recycle your old kit and you'll get a great deal on new Zhik gear with Ocean Leisure
Ocean Leisure
Trade in and Save with Zhik and Ocean Leisure Zhik http://www.zhik.com
, London's leading marine store, have teamed up with Zhik
to benefit the homeless and enable you to upgrade your foul weather gear all in time for the Rolex Fastnet Race
.
Simply trade in your old gear at Ocean Leisure Store in London to receive 30% off any new purchase over £300 of Zhik's Isotak® 2 offshore gear
, the ZK Seaboot™ 800
, and the outstandingly warm, new Xeflex® midlayers
.
Your old kit will be donated to Whitechapel Mission
, a charity for the homeless, so that everything will go to people who need it most.
oceanleisure.co.uk
* Offer is valid until June 30, 2017. Conditions apply.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153973