Please select your home edition
Edition
Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785

Toyota Optimist Nationals - Teams and Adventure racing on Day 3

by NZ Optimist Assoc on 16 Apr
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell NZ Optimist Team
The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race off Hardinge Road, Napier.

The race started from the Beach at the Napier Sailing Club and sailors needed to collect playing cards from boats that were stationed along the course which stretched along the Hardinge Road waterfront towards the Port. Sailors that returned with the best poker hand would win. It wasn’t all plain sailing however with “pirates” raiding the sailors with water bombs and Easter eggs. It was all very “ahoy me hearties!” with brightly coloured flags and buckets of water being thrown.

The weather was fine with a challenging chop on the water, but it didn’t daunt the competitors focused on winning the prizes.

After Day 2, Sunday April 16, Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies stamped his dominance during the qualifying series at the 2017 Optimist National Sailing Championship in Napier on Sunday.

With two days of racing completed, he has five firsts and a small slip on an otherwise perfect score, a second placing in the final race of the day yesterday.

The 177 open fleet competitors had a nervous start to the regatta, the open ceremony on Thursday kicking off as the eye of Cyclone Cook reached Hawke’s Bay. A few competitors were caught by disruption to flights and appalling travel conditions.

Adventure Race - Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
Adventure Race - Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


The first day of racing on Easter Friday dawned bright and sunny but with a residual four metre swell following the cyclone for competitors to deal with. Despite a few withdrawals due to seasickness, two races were held on day one.

The race is divided into three flights of 59 each; Seb was joined by another Auckland sailor, George Lee-Rush in gaining two wins from two starts on the first day.

Seb maintained his dominance through the second day of racing (Saturday). He is joined at the top of the leaderboard by Napier sailor Josh Gilmore and Christchurch sailor David Buchanan who enjoyed more breeze of up to 15 knots and a two metre residual swell to be sitting in second and third place respectively, and equal on points after both scoring two race wins, a second and a third.

Seb has been the dominant sailor during the national optimist ranking regattas, winning every major regatta this season. The twelve year old Murrays Bay Intermediate pupil has focused on his starts and believes this is one of his major advantages over his peers.

- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team

A strong contingent of Australian sailors coached by Napier local Sam Mackay have competed strongly, the best international after qualifying is Blake Wilson from Southport Yacht Club lying in fifth spot. Six sailors from Tahiti and five from Noumea are also competing.

A further 67 novice sailors, known as the green fleet, have also competed on an inner course. For competitor safety, their first day of racing was abandoned but they have been making up for this with racing on Saturday, and an adventure race on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday has seen a change of pace, with the New Zealand Optimist Yachting Trust sponsored national teams racing event keenly contested by 22 teams. Two unbeaten teams, Murrays Bay 1, and Australian team Ersplat outclassed other competitors and in a best out of three final, Murrays Bay 1 claimed the title. Seb Menzies led the Murrays Bay team, along with fellow competitors brothers Thomas and Mason Mulcahy, Greta Pilkington and James Barnett.

Fleet racing will resume on Monday, with the open fleet splitting into gold, silver and bronze. Three races are scheduled for Monday, and on the final day of racing, Tuesday, a further two races will be held.

New Zealand representative teams will be decided at the regatta’s completion; the national event counts for 60 per cent of the season’s ranking. The top five sailors will represent New Zealand at the world championship in Thailand in July.

- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


Team Race - Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
Team Race - Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


Team race - Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
Team race - Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team


- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team
- Day 3 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier, April 16, 2017 - Images by Sheldrake and O'Donnell © NZ Optimist Team

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Barz Optics - Melanin Lenses

Related Articles

Toyota Optimist Nationals - Menzies has handy lead after Day 2
Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing at the Toyota Optimist Nationals being sailed at the Napier Sailing Club. The five day event has attracted a fleet of 177 from four countries in the Open Fleet and a further 67 sailors in the Green Fleet for first year Optimist sailors.
Posted on 15 Apr NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals sail away on on Friday at Napier
On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nation On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club. The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.
Posted on 10 Apr Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar Jack Tar Regatta - Tightly contested battles on Day 2
Tightly contested battles and dominating sailing displays on show for Day 2 of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta Waiting for the wind was the story of the morning again on Day Two of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, but as yesterday showed us, it was worth the wait with a nice breeze filling in and setting up a great afternoon of racing across all divisions. The big 52’s in Division A were trading blows early, with Ran Tan II claiming the PHRF honours in Race 1,
Posted on 25 Mar Trans-Tasman battle kicks off the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta 2017
The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, is an all Trans-Tasman affair in 2017 with teams from both New Zealand and Australia battling it out in the MRX fleet on the water off Rangitoto Island. This year’s Pacific Keelboat Challenge includes four teams from RNZYS, and three teams from Australia
Posted on 24 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy