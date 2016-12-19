Please select your home edition
Toyota Optimist Nationals - Menzies has handy lead after Day 2

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com on 15 Apr
Series leader, Seb Menzies - Day 1 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 14, 2017 Napier Sailing Club
Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing at the Toyota Optimist Nationals being sailed at the Napier Sailing Club.

The five day event has attracted a fleet of 177 from four countries in the Open Fleet and a further 67 sailors in the Green Fleet for first year Optimist sailors.

The Open Fleet event is the final selection regatta for the New Zealand teams travelling overseas later this year.

Menzies is the leader in the national selection rankings and confirmed his form with five wins and a second place in the six races sailed to the end of Day 2, on Saturday.

The Open fleet has been split into three flights for the Qualification round before being split into Gold Silver and Bronze fleets for the remainder of the regatta.

Local sailor Josh Gilmour lies second on the points table, tied on points with David Buchanan (CBYC and RAYC). Buchanan is also lying in second place on the national rankings. Fourth overall in the open fleet, Monty Alderson (Kohi YC) will have improved his selection chances, as well - he currently lies in fifth place on the selection rankings.

The first Australian sailor, Blake Wilson from Southport YC on the Gold Coast lies in fifth place overall , and well in touch with the top group.

The racing on Day 1 was affected by the aftermath of Cyclone Cook, with big ocean swells giving the traditional Napier welcome to visiting sailors. Conditions were such that racing was cancelled for the Green fleet, who were kept ashore.

New Plymouth sailor Jack Parr leads the Green fleet, with two wins from two races on Day 2 of the regatta. He is followed by tow sailors from Auckland's Kohimaramara YC - Lydia Boyd in second place overall and Nicola Hume, who is tied on points with fourth placed Liam Richards (Wakatere BC).

The regatta continues with Predictwind.com forecasting light NW winds for the next two days.

For the Official website and results click here

- Day 1 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 14, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
Big swell - Day 1 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 14, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
- Day 1 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 14, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
Josh Gilmore (Napier) - Day 2 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 15, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
- Day 2 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 15, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
- Day 2 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 15, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
- Day 2 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 15, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
- Day 2 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 15, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
- Day 2 - Toyota Optimist Nationals - Napier - April 15, 2017 © Napier Sailing Club
