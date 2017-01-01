Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team

by Land Rover BAR today at 1:38 pm
Land Rover BAR begin race 1 of semi-finals level pegging win Emirates Team New Zealand - Louis Vuitton America's Cup Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
The first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Playoff semi-finals kicked off on the Great Sound in Bermuda with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready for a good battle on the race course against Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ).

Land Rover BAR vs. Emirates Team New Zealand - America's Cup Semi Finals - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Land Rover BAR vs. Emirates Team New Zealand - America's Cup Semi Finals - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.

The team returned to the base to try and swop out the wing before the next race, but it was impossible in the available time and Land Rover BAR were forced to concede a second point for the day. The semi-finals are a first-to-five-points contest.

Land Rover BAR ahead of racing against Emirates Team New Zealand on the Great Sound - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Land Rover BAR ahead of racing against Emirates Team New Zealand on the Great Sound - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Thoughts on the racing

Ben Ainslie, Skipper and Team Principal: 'It's a really tough situation for the team. Rounding the first leeward gate, we had a breakage in our wing control system, which meant we had to retire from the race. It is an extremely bitter pill for the whole team to swallow given that this is the first two races of the playoffs against ETNZ, but it's something we can deal with and we have the team to turn it around and come back fighting tomorrow.'

Land Rover BAR vs. Emirates Team New Zealand in first race of semi-finals and suffer failure in wing - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR vs. Emirates Team New Zealand in first race of semi-finals and suffer failure in wing - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR



Paul Campbell-James, Wing Trimmer: 'We were absolutely level pegging with the New Zealand team. Giles had chosen the best way to go round the mark and we were executing a normal mark rounding – as we've done over a 1000 times in this campaign – and the wing just went pop.

'It went from our normal setting to having max power on the wing camber with no way of controlling it. We are absolutely gutted.'

'We will see the damage when we take the wing apart. It's just one of those things in sport and tomorrow is another day, fantastic forecast and we are going to absolutely sock it to them.'

Land Rover BAR assess damage to wing after race one - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR assess damage to wing after race one - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR


Land Rover BAR assess damage to wing after race one - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR assess damage to wing after race one - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR


Land Rover BAR back on dock after breakage to wing during race one - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR back on dock after breakage to wing during race one - Louis Vuitton America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Wildwind 2016 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385

Related Articles

America's Cup - More images from Day 1 of the Semi-Finals
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of racing in the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of racing in the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Here's a second gallery of images from the day.
Posted today at 6:54 am America's Cup - Images from the first day of the Semi-Finals
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Conditions were ideal for the AC50's and a new speed record was set by Emirates Team New Zealand of 44kts
Posted today at 6:48 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two points on Semi-Finals Day 1
Emirates Team New Zealand have gone two up in their semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing, but not in the way they hoped Emirates Team New Zealand have gone two up in their semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing, but not in the way they hoped. Gear damage that led to the retirement of the British boat in the first race could not be repaired in time for the second encounter, handing the Kiwis both points.
Posted today at 5:23 am America's Cup - Day 10 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The Challenger Playoff started today on Great Sound in 15 knots from the southeast. The Challenger Playoff started today on Great Sound in 15 knots from the southeast. The first pairing featured ETNZ against BAR while the second pairing was Artemis vs. Softbank Japan. Each pair was to race two matches today.
Posted today at 4:27 am Close competition in Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup with clear skies After Mother Nature put paid to the scheduled first day of Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs action, Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup with clear skies, perfect race conditions and good winds. Those conditions helped to produce a day of contrasts, with fantastic competition in one half of the Semi-Final table
Posted today at 3:51 am Land Rover BAR breaks wing, ETNZ take two, Japan and Sweden one each
An unexpected day eventuated for the first day of LV America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final racing in Bermuda. An unexpected day eventuated for the first day of Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final racing in Bermuda.
Posted today at 3:18 am America's Cup - Brits stumble in Semi-Final start - Day 10
Land Rover BAR continued their run of bad luck, with a wingsail breakage just after the start of Leg 3 Land Rover BAR continued their run of bad luck, with a wingsail breakage just after the start of Leg 3 and being black flagged by the Umpires after a series of penalties were imposed and then the Brits were disqualified before rounding Mark 3. Emirates Team New Zealand elected to sail part of the course, before pulling out as they had already been awarded the race and the point.
Posted on 5 Jun America's Cup - Racing set in Semi-Finals, Minus points for Challenger
Racing is expected to get underway in the Semi-Finals in what is forecast to be ideal sailing conditions. Racing is expected to get underway in the Semi-Finals of the 35th America's Cup in what is forecast to be ideal sailing conditions. The other revelation which came from today's session was an explanation of the Bonus Point won by Oracle Team USA. The application of that means that the Challenger will start with a one point deficit in the America's Cup and the Defender will start on zero points.
Posted on 5 Jun Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Day 1 races postponed
The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not. The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday’s scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.
Posted on 5 Jun America's Cup racing moved to Monday due to light air
Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing, and moving the schedule to a scheduled reserve day. There was also a postponement of racing on the first day of the regatta due to too much wind.
Posted on 5 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy