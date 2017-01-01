Please select your home edition
Torvar topples Robertson to win Match Racing World Championship

by WMRT today at 2:13 pm
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Torvar Mirsky has become the Match Racing World Champion after beating defending champion Phil Robertson 3-1 in the 2017 finals in Shenzhen, China.

The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, and sailed out of his skin to beat the form sailor of the past two seasons, New Zealand’s Phil Robertson.

“We just had a momentum build,” said Mirsky. “Every race we were getting better. We felt like we were on a roll that couldn't be stopped, and it didn't. We managed to take down Phil Robertson, the World Champion, and now we are the World Champion!”

Mirsky’s precision sailing came as a surprise to a lot of teams, bearing in mind they haven’t done nearly as many regattas on the circuit since the arrival of the M32 catamaran. Robertson went into this event as the clear favourite and it looked like he would go all the way after dispatching fellow New Zealander Chris Steele 3-0 in the Semi Finals.

Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT



“Unfortunately we couldn't cross the line first in the final,” shrugged Robertson. “We were outsailed, it's a one-event World Championships and Torvar did a fantastic job today. We have to take our hats off to him and accept he sailed better. But it's been a great season, we reached the final in every event, and we're taking steps in the right direction. It's been fantastic to be here in China, we're lucky to be sponsored by Ningbo and we have a massive fanbase in China which you don't really know about until you get here. It’s huge.”

The day started with Yann Guichard beating Taylor Canfield in the Quarter Final stage, which then saw the Frenchman progress to a Semi Final with Mirsky. Australia beat France 3-1, leaving Guichard to face Steele in the Petit Final. Most would have picked Steele, as the more experienced match racer, to get the better of Guichard who’s best known for his ocean-going exploits rather than his short-course prowess. However the Spindrift Racing skipper has been working hard on addressing his match racing weaknesses and it showed today as he beat Steele 2-1.

Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT



“It's my second season on the M32, and to get on to the podium is a big achievement for me and my team,” smiled Guichard. “It's been a great day, fantastic event, in fact the whole season has been fantastic. Last year we were sixth, this year third, so I hope next year first! I pushed my team hard all this season because I had so many weaknesses, especially in the start, so I am so happy with third place.”

Now Guichard and all his M32 crew mates are about to embark on a very different adventure as they take the 40m trimaran Spindrift 2 on an assault on the Trophée Jules Verne. “We have a big challenge ahead of us, the world tour, not the World Match Racing Tour, but the world tour around - the world! We want to be the fastest humans around the world, to beat 41 days around the planet, it's a big challenge. All my M32 team is on the big trimaran; it's nice to share a lot of time getting to know everybody during the year because that team spirit is very important on the big boat.”

Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT



As to Mirsky’s victory, the new World Champion commented: “All the teams are really close at this level, all the teams are working on little details. There are quite big shifts out there and we're always trying to play the percentages and make the most of what comes our way. I think we're always pretty consistent at making solid decisions and good crew work to make the most out of the decisions that we made. We were also strong in the starts, we showed that we were on to it. Our opponents had to play what we gave them because we were quite often in control there.”

Even more impressive is that Mirksy wasn’t even racing at the last Tour event in Chicago. “But I did watch every single minute of online footage because I needed to tune in with what the teams were doing. Also we have been racing the M32 in other circuits, but still our team felt a little underprepared in terms of regatta experience together. However I think that turned into a positive towards the end of the competition because we didn't have these expectations and we had a very good constructive discussion about how we need to improve. So for the time we've been in China, we've been getting a lot better with every race.”

Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT



While it appears that Mirsky has come out of nowhere, he has put in his 10,000 hours of match racing practice over the years. He couldn’t quite take in the enormity of today’s achievement. “Just huge, I've been working on this since I was 18; I'm 31 now, so it's been a long time. We've always been a top team. I stopped sailing for a while, went back to university, but came back to the World Match Racing Tour and crewed last year. This is my first season steering the M32 and we've always had the same philosophies and things we've built on from the beginning and I think that's really paid off today. It worked like a dream come true where I'm the World Champion.”

Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT



The World Match Racing Tour’s first foray into China has proven to be a big success, and there’s every intention for the Tour to return next year to work alongside WMRT China and the China Cup International Regatta to deliver another world-class event. With Emirates Team New Zealand winning the Beneteau 40.7 division of the China Cup today, top-flight competition has really started to take off in China and the World Match Racing Tour wants to be at the forefront of this.

Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – Match Racing World Championship © Ian Roman / WMRT



Semi Final

Pair 1
Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team 3-1 Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing

Pair 2
Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo 3-0 Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing

Petit Final
Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing 2 - 1 Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing



Final Standings
1. Torvar Mirsky (AUS), Mirsky Racing Team
2. Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo
3. Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing
4. Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing
5. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing
6. David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour
7. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One Sailing Team
8. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar
9. Pieter-Jan Postma (NED), Sailing Team NL
10. Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), Essiq Racing Team
11. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Flux Team
12. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), ART Sailing
13. Jonas Warrer (DEN), Warrer Racing
14. Markus Edegran (USA), E11even Racing
15. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing
16. Måns Holmberg (SWE), Gothenburg Racing
17. Steve Thomas (AUS), RPM Racing
18. Matt Jerwood (AUS), Redline Racing

Related Articles

WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Drama unfolds for Battle of Bridge
Steele’s confidence is growing by the day, and he’s looking forward to a semi final against fellow Aucklander Robertson. Defending World Champion Phil Robertson was on the ropes against young Australian Harry Price, but a gust from heaven combined with an enormous wind shift blasted the Kiwi past his rival and into the semi finals.
Posted on 28 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Harry pays a heavy price
The young Australian was up against Markus Edegran from the USA, but Price was penalised for a technical infringement. The International Jury ended up docking Price 0.5 points from each of his two victories. So this puts Price just 1-0 up against Edegran, leaving more work to be done in this Super 16 match.
Posted on 27 Oct WMRT World Championship – Aschenbrenner leaps into the Super 16 stage
Four skippers have already booked their spot in the Quarter Final stage after sweeping aside their rivals in Super 16 In their first match, Postma took the fight to Mirsky in the pre-start and had the Australians well under control. But then Postma’s rudder hooked the pin end start mark and he was stuck as Mirsky wriggled free and out into the lead.
Posted on 26 Oct MR World Championship – America’s Cup veterans battling for survival
This is the final of the World Match Racing Tour, so the heat is on for young Australians Steve Thomas and Matt Jerwood Thomas has managed to recruit three veterans from the recent America’s Cup on to his crew, although they have been struggling to get their choreography working on a race course where split-second timing and silky-smooth boat handling are critical to success.
Posted on 25 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship– Stainless Steele shines on Day 1
While Steele is running away with Group 2, the leaderboard is much tighter in the other two groups. The first two days are all about doing well enough in the six-boat fleet racing Qualifying Stage to be able to move forward into the match racing knock-out rounds.
Posted on 24 Oct Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Gilmour swims and Robertson survives in Super 16 Racing
With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off today, serving up epic match race action with bitterly contested matchups throughout the fleet of competitors.
Posted on 30 Sep Domination and upsets as qualifying concludes in Chicago
The final day saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Plenty of action at the final day of qualifying at Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier.
Posted on 29 Sep Stacked standings define Day 1 at Chicago Match Cup
Competitive lineup for Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing The competitive lineup for the 2017 Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up the Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing today, with few points separating nearly all the teams in each of the three groups – surely, all the skippers will sleep anxious for the final qualifying session races tomorrow.
Posted on 28 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win
A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.
Posted on 4 Sep
