Top sailors head for Queensland A Class Catamaran Championships

by Mark Dawson today at 11:59 am
A class catamaran fleet action at Humpybong Yacht Club - Queensland A Class Catamaran Championships Humpybong Yacht Club
Australia’s fastest sailors gather in Brisbane from May 5-7 for the Queensland championships of the high performance A class catamarans. The A class remains the fastest single handed small catamaran in the world.

Humpybong Yacht Club president David Begley said the championships which were postponed to May because of ex Cyclone Debbie, were a key component to the Australian national championships held each January.

“The A class are a one person high tech twin hull craft with a tall mast and sail. Each A class weighs just 75 kilograms fully rigged. They are made with lightweight but immensely strong carbon fibre masts, beams, centreboards, rudders and customised lightweight rigging, ropes and controls. Foiling A class catamarans skim the water using curved centreboards and T piece rudders which lift the entire craft out of the water and reach amazing speeds in light to medium winds. Sailors are on the trapeze and foiling in about 6-8 knots of wind. Downwind the foilers easily exceed 20 knots'. Mr Begley said.

The non foiling catamarans are still fast machines and especially going to windward challenge the foilers for the lead.

A class catamaran fleet action at Humpybong Yacht Club © Beau Outteridge
A class catamaran fleet action at Humpybong Yacht Club © Beau Outteridge



The action starts off Woody Point with two races on Friday 5 May 2017 and race control officers will be working to ensure spectators can view the on and off water activities from the many Woody Point vantage points including the jetty.

Mr Begley said Queensland is home to some of the nations leading A cat sailors including Brad Collett, Matt Homan, Peter Bradbury and Andrew Chaney.

International sailor Andrew Landenberger from New South Wales who is based in Europe has nominated to compete in the Queensland championships.

Mr Begley said twenty competitors have registered to date but we expect numbers to rise further as racers finalise their travel, transport and accommodation plans.

