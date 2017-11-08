Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Top regional teams to race at 2017 U.S. Adult Championship in St. Pete

by US Sailing today at 5:03 am
2016 U.S. Adult Championship St. Francis Yacht Club
The 2017 edition of the U.S. Adult Sailing Championship returns to the Gulf Coast for the first time since 2014, following stops in New York Harbor in 2015 and San Francisco Bay in 2016. The St. Petersburg Yacht Club will host this year’s U.S. Adult Sailing Championship. First raced in 1952, this event is one of US Sailing most historic National Championships. Teams will be racing in the J/70 over four days beginning Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12.

Thirteen teams will be representing their Regional Sailing Associations (RSA) from all over the country. Teams qualified by competing at a high level in their respective RSA events. Teams consist of both men and women sailors. The winning team receives entry as the U.S. representative at the Sailing Champions League World Qualifier.

A new and exciting racing format has added to the buzz surrounding this Championship. Quick and competitive races, on-the-water umpiring, no discards, and an improved viewing opportunity for spectators has improved the overall experience for everyone involved in the event. Every race counts, so consistency is a major factor for success. Races are approximately 30 minutes in duration. Some of the competitors have likened the format to college sailing in big boats.

Prizes on the Line:

• First place team will be presented the Clifford D. Mallory Trophy and will receive entry as the U.S. representative at the Sailing Champions League World Qualifier.
• Top three teams will receive US Sailing medals – Gold, Silver, Bronze.
• The Royal Victoria Trophy is awarded for excellence in seamanship.
• The Staton J. Peele, Jr. Trophy voted upon by the sailors is awarded for sportsmanship.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsLancer 40 yearsJeanneau AUS SO440 - 660x82

Related Articles

Transat Jacques Vabre - Sharp extends lead as Merron heads home
The Anglo-Spanish duo, Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde extended their lead at the front of the 40ft monohull fleet The Anglo-Spanish duo, Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) extended their lead at the front of the 40ft monohull fleet, as Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron (Campagne de France) were limping back to Cherbourg, their home port, nursing a broken port rudder. They are expected back at midday tomorrow (Thursday).
Posted today at 4:32 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - A touch of the blues in the big blue
These are what the regulars call the crucial days, those where you realise that from here on in there’s no way back These are what the regulars call the crucial days, those where you realise that from here on in there’s no way back and that there are no options until you reach Martinique. Little by little, as they get further apart, the VHF conversations become few and far between and each solo sailor enters another world and another time.
Posted today at 3:11 am Volvo Ocean Race – Tight at the top for leading quartet
When they emerged they had a welcome 10-mile buffer over closest rivals MAPFRE, Dongfeng Race Team and Akzonobel Clever sailing from Charlie Enright's Danish/American outfit saw them dart past their rivals with a well-timed gybe yesterday evening that put them into their own windshift.
Posted on 8 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 8, Race 3 – Fleet continues to battle upwind
PSP Logistics edged into second place ahead of Dare To Lead although both teams have been frustrated by lack of progress Qingdao, which has played its Joker Card on this race, has climbed to fourth place, and is currently ahead of Liverpool 2018 to the north and GREAT Britain and Visit Seattle to the south.
Posted on 8 Nov Clipper Race invites Expressions of Interest from host ports to 2022
Clipper Race officials have been meeting with potential candidate cities for 2019-20 and 2021-22 editions of the event Returning to the city bigger and better than ever for the first time in a decade, after hosting by other UK cities including London and Southampton, the Clipper Race drew some 220,000 visitors to Liverpool during the week-long schedule of festivities at Albert Dock.
Posted on 8 Nov Hong Kong Flying Fifteen Championship – Carlyon and Adam claim title
Competitors had been looking at the long range weather forecast with some concern given the potentially very light winds For the second year in a row the Championships were going to involve overseas sailors with Masayuki Ogura from Japan, Joe Nelson from the United States, who were both helming, and Adam Kingston, who had crewed the winning boat in 2016 with Ashley Smith, returning to crew again.
Posted on 8 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – This might be our final gybe
After almost three days on sea we have reactions from Bouwe Bekking, Annie Lush and Kyle Langford about tactics British sailor Annie Lush is clear about her feelings and expectations: “There was a point last night where I sort of thought it would be really nice if there was a bit less wind and we were dry, but I'd regret thinking that in a couple of days when we're in the doldrums and it's hot and no wind, so we should enjoy it right now.'
Posted on 8 Nov Bouwmeester and Burling big winners at inaugural World Sailing Awards
Held at Patio Los Arcos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the sport of sailing was celebrated in a star-studded evening The Beppe Croce Trophy is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing. Carlo Croce, President of World Sailing from 2013 – 2016 received the trophy.
Posted on 8 Nov World Sailing Awards - Bouwmeester (NED) and Burling (NZL) are winners
Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as they were announced male and female 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year. Held at Patio Los Arcos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the sport of sailing was celebrated in a star-studded evening that welcomed leading sailors and influencers.
Posted on 8 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère - Traverse in convoy… or not
Virtually in single file, solo sailors competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are attacking their oceanic crossing Virtually in single file, the solo sailors competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are attacking their oceanic crossing on a WNW’ly heading, slightly above the direct course. In these conditions, with the routing that has stood the test of time since leaving Gran Canaria, wisdom recommends favouring the layline. However, there already appear to be some mavericks on the Atlantic chessboard.<
Posted on 8 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy