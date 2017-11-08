Top regional teams to race at 2017 U.S. Adult Championship in St. Pete
by US Sailing today at 5:03 am
The 2017 edition of the U.S. Adult Sailing Championship returns to the Gulf Coast for the first time since 2014, following stops in New York Harbor in 2015 and San Francisco Bay in 2016. The St. Petersburg Yacht Club will host this year’s U.S. Adult Sailing Championship. First raced in 1952, this event is one of US Sailing most historic National Championships. Teams will be racing in the J/70 over four days beginning Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12.
2016 U.S. Adult Championship St. Francis Yacht Club
Thirteen teams will be representing their Regional Sailing Associations (RSA) from all over the country. Teams qualified by competing at a high level in their respective RSA events. Teams consist of both men and women sailors. The winning team receives entry as the U.S. representative at the Sailing Champions League World Qualifier
.
A new and exciting racing format has added to the buzz surrounding this Championship. Quick and competitive races, on-the-water umpiring, no discards, and an improved viewing opportunity for spectators has improved the overall experience for everyone involved in the event. Every race counts, so consistency is a major factor for success. Races are approximately 30 minutes in duration. Some of the competitors have likened the format to college sailing in big boats.
Prizes on the Line:
• First place team will be presented the Clifford D. Mallory Trophy and will receive entry as the U.S. representative at the Sailing Champions League World Qualifier
.
• Top three teams will receive US Sailing medals – Gold, Silver, Bronze.
• The Royal Victoria Trophy is awarded for excellence in seamanship.
• The Staton J. Peele, Jr. Trophy voted upon by the sailors is awarded for sportsmanship.
