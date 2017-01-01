Top rated products, as chosen by you

Discover Musto's top rated products MUSTO Discover Musto's top rated products MUSTO

by Musto today at 2:10 pmSMJK052$529.95





Double cuffs, an adjustable hem and a double storm flap with a drainage channel over the zip and the rollaway fluorescent hood keep you protected from the wet. Articulated sleeves ensure freedom of movement while the fleece-lined collar, hood and hand warmer pockets add warmth. Safety touches include prismatic reflectors for visibility in low light, making this waterproof and breathable jacket your foul weather protection for offshore sailing.



Read more here.



Women's BR1 Inshore Jacket

SWJK016

$329.95









The Ladies BR1 Inshore Jacket, designed specifically for women, is ideal entry level protection for day sailing in coastal and inshore waters providing 100% waterproof and breathable coverage should you get caught up in bad weather, yet doesn't look out of place away from the boat.



Read more here.



Women's BR2 Offshore Jacket

SWJK014

$529.95









Double cuffs, an adjustable hem and a double storm flap with a drainage channel over the zip and the rollaway fluorescent hood keep you protected from the wet. Articulated sleeves ensure freedom of movement while the fleece-lined collar, hood and hand warmer pockets add warmth. Safety touches include prismatic reflectors for visibility in low light, making this waterproof and breathable jacket your foul weather protection for offshore sailing.



Read more here.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.marinebusinessworld.com/156871