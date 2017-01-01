Top rated products, as chosen by you

Please select your home edition
Men's BR2 Offshore Jacket
SMJK052
$529.95

Men's BR2 Offshore Jacket © MUSTO
Men's BR2 Offshore Jacket © MUSTO



Double cuffs, an adjustable hem and a double storm flap with a drainage channel over the zip and the rollaway fluorescent hood keep you protected from the wet. Articulated sleeves ensure freedom of movement while the fleece-lined collar, hood and hand warmer pockets add warmth. Safety touches include prismatic reflectors for visibility in low light, making this waterproof and breathable jacket your foul weather protection for offshore sailing.

Read more here.

Women's BR1 Inshore Jacket
SWJK016
$329.95

Women's BR1 Inshore Jacket © MUSTO
Women's BR1 Inshore Jacket © MUSTO



The Ladies BR1 Inshore Jacket, designed specifically for women, is ideal entry level protection for day sailing in coastal and inshore waters providing 100% waterproof and breathable coverage should you get caught up in bad weather, yet doesn't look out of place away from the boat.

Read more here.

Women's BR2 Offshore Jacket
SWJK014
$529.95

Women's BR2 Offshore Jacket © MUSTO
Women's BR2 Offshore Jacket © MUSTO



Double cuffs, an adjustable hem and a double storm flap with a drainage channel over the zip and the rollaway fluorescent hood keep you protected from the wet. Articulated sleeves ensure freedom of movement while the fleece-lined collar, hood and hand warmer pockets add warmth. Safety touches include prismatic reflectors for visibility in low light, making this waterproof and breathable jacket your foul weather protection for offshore sailing.

Read more here.

Related Articles

