by Tristan Campbell today at 5:18 amSolbian solar panels boast the highest conversation rate of sunlight to power in a flexible panel. Now the new SR (Super Rugged) Series combines performance with durability in a reinforced package to weather the most extreme conditions at sea.Solbian panels have paved the way in flexible solar technology, first introduced on the Volvo 70 “Maserati”, and have since been proven on super-yachts, cruisers and land-based projects around the globe. The flexibility and low profile makes them easy to install on curved surfaces, coach roofs and biminis with little windage and superior aesthetics.



The new Super Rugged cells are sandwiched by two patented metallic grids. The grid on the front is carefully tailored on, while the one behind the cell offers strong mechanical support. The grids essentially form a sandwich that protects the panel from cracking, and allows a much higher bend tolerance. The SR panels can be walked on in sea boots, and if a winch handle is dropped, there will only be one thing to replace, and it won’t be the Solbian panel!



Solbian’s SunPower cells achieve conversation rates of up to 23%, maximizing sunshine hours so there’s no need to top up the diesel for your extended trips. Furthermore, recent advancements in technology allow Solbian to support an unmatched 5 Year guarantee on the panel’s efficacy.



The new Solbian SR range comes in various sizes and power outputs and is available in New Zealand from Kiwi Yachting, Safety At Sea and leading marine electrical specialists.

