Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry

by Event Media on 4 Apr
13th Top of the Gulf Regatta is set for 4 - 8 May, 2017. - Top of the Gulf Regatta Guy Nowell
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya from 4 – 8 May, 2017 to take part in what has become the largest multi-class regatta of its kind in Asia – the Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina.

Supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy, Top of the Gulf Regatta is set to welcome it's 3,000th entrant this year and is the penultimate event in the 2016/17 AsianYachting Grand Prix championship.

Top of the Gulf Regatta is the only marina-based regatta in Thailand. Hosted by Ocean Marina Yacht Club – South East Asia's largest marina – it is the only marina in Thailand with the capability to organise a regatta of this size. Following changes to Customs Department rulings in Pattaya last year, the number of visiting international yachts to the region is set to increase, and in response Ocean Marina is to increase capacity to 450 boats, boding well for future regatta growth.

Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.

Unique in it's diversity, upto 12 classes are planned for the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta with participants from six years to 70+ years competing and sailors from novice to professional, with World Champions and past and future Olympians also taking part. Joining the international crews are the Thai National SEA Games Team who will be competing against other national teams in their final international event prior to the SEA Games in August, in Kuala Lumpur.

“2017 will be a milestone year for Top of the Gulf Regatta as we will welcome our 3,000th entry. Having started from humble beginnings in 2005 and marketed the event to yachting communities in Europe, Australia and Asia every year, our aim has always been to provide an international quality sailing event for a diverse fleet of boats. Two awards in recent years is recognition of our efforts and as we enter our 13th year we are set to welcome a large fleet of more than 250 boats, including some of the region's best keelboat and multihull sailors,” said Mr. William Gasson, Co-Chairman, Top of the Gulf Regatta Organising Committee.

Keelboat and Multihull Classes
The racing keelboat fleet will be split into three IRC Classes with some of the region's best 40-foot and TP52 sailors battling it out for the bragging rights, including Phuket King's Cup Regatta 2016 winner “THA72”, the Sydney 40 “Emagine”, winner of Phuket Raceweek 2016, as well as top sailors such as Ray Roberts (AUS), Steve McConaghy (AUS) and many more. In the Cruising Class experienced local crews, including the all Thai team on Le Vent (Jeanneau 42i), will be up against a number of international entries while Kirati Assakul returns to defend his title in the Ocean Multihulls Class. A strong showing of crews from Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore across the classes will make for some top class racing.

Coronation Cup

Platu Coronation Cup is an integral part of the Top of the Gulf Regatta and is competed for by the one-design Platus. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell
Platu Coronation Cup is an integral part of the Top of the Gulf Regatta and is competed for by the one-design Platus. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell



First raced in 1996, the Coronation Cup (incorporated in the Top of the Gulf Regatta) is competed for in one-design Bruce Farr 25ft Platu sports boats. Thailand is home to the largest Platu fleet in Asia and the Coronation Cup has become the largest one-design competition in the region. This year sees past champions return and upto 15 teams from as far a field as the UK, Japan and Australia, as well national champions from Russia and three teams from Singapore, taking part.

Dinghy Classes
A fleet of 70+ Laser Standard, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7's will compete in the Single-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class while in the Double-Handed Monohull Dinghy Class a strong line-up of 420s and 470s will take to the start line. As a warm-up event for the 2017 SEA Games national teams from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand will also be competing.

Thailand Optimist National Championships

150+ youth sailors are expected for the Thailand Optimist National Championships. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell
150+ youth sailors are expected for the Thailand Optimist National Championships. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell



Incorporated in the Top of the Gulf Regatta, Thailand's premier youth sailing event will again welcome sailors from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and from all over Thailand to compete. A record fleet of 150+ is expected with national teams from around the world taking the opportunity to race in local waters before the 2017 Optimist World Championship in July at Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

IOM Class RC Yachts
The International One Meter (IOM) Radio Controlled Yacht Class with return for a second consecutive year. Almost 20 yachts competed in this growing division of the sport last year and more are expected this year with participants from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore confirmed.

“Being the only marina-based regatta in Thailand is as huge positive, especially for the international boats and crews. The in-water and onshore facilities at Ocean Marina Yacht Club are unrivalled and further expansion is planned later this year. This, together with recent changes by the Customs Department that will result in more visiting yachts cruising the area, bodes well for future regatta growth and marine tourism in general in the Gulf of Thailand,” added Gasson.

Organisers of the Top of the Gulf Regatta together with the Thailand National SEA Games 2017 Sailing Team. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell
Organisers of the Top of the Gulf Regatta together with the Thailand National SEA Games 2017 Sailing Team. - Top of the Gulf Regatta © Guy Nowell



The 13th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina will take place 4 – 8 May, 2017 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Thailand and is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, Pattaya City, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and the Royal Thai Navy.

For more information, visit www.topofthegulfregatta.com.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Northern Irish skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com team in Clipper Race
Conall Morrison, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.
Posted today at 8:42 am Second wave starts 2017 Transpac
The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today The second wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race left Pt Fermin today in a pleasant eight - ten knot Southern California seabreeze, en route to a finish line awaiting them 2225 miles away at Diamond Head in Honolulu. The group of 16 boats in Divisions three and four were today faster and more lively than the cruiser/racers crossing line on Monday’s first start
Posted today at 7:48 am Star World Championship - Day 4
Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. The wind for the two races held today was 12-14 knots still from the west. The Star World courses are 10.4 miles long by the class rules so two of those plus a four mile sail out and four miles sail back, made for a long day.
Posted today at 6:10 am Maserati Multi70 crew ready to do battle against multihull rivals
Maserati Multi70 in full foiling mode will face two fearsome rivals: Phaedo3 and Mighty Merloe The 49° edition of the Transpac for multihulls kicks off tomorrow July 6. Maserati Multi70 in full foiling mode will face two fearsome rivals: Phaedo3 and Mighty Merloe. Light winds are predicted for the start.
Posted today at 3:50 am Star World Championship - A busy day at sea!
Due to a tricky weather situation the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four. Because of Monday’s cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four.
Posted today at 3:15 am ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Presidential update – June 2017
June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships both taking place; two events which I consider to have been tremendously successful and positive for our future.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Day 3
Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as wind was too strong once again. Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as the wind was too strong once again. Finally we went out for a 13:45 start. At the first start the fleet was too aggressive and had to be recalled. For the second start, just as yesterday, the race committee displayed the black flag.
Posted on 5 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy