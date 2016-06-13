Top of the Gulf Regatta 2017- Charter Party

IRC 1 Class, Top of the Gulf Regatta 2016. Photo by Guy Nowell. - Top of the Gulf Regatta Guy Nowell IRC 1 Class, Top of the Gulf Regatta 2016. Photo by Guy Nowell. - Top of the Gulf Regatta Guy Nowell

by TOG Event Media / Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia today at 1:33 amWith interest from sailors in Austral-Asia and beyond growing, organisers have been working closely with charter operators to highlight a selection of charter yachts available for the regatta this year. Boats currently available include Baby Tonga (Beneteau First 53), Resolution of Whitby (Beneteau Oceanis 523), Fujin (Beneteau First 44.7), PH Plus (Elliot 46), Australian Maid (Cassidy 55) and Endeavour of Whitby (Beneteau First 34.7), as well as one-design Farr 25 Platus, a number of multihulls, and Optimists.Find out more here: http://topofthegulfregatta.com/charters (All enquiries go direct to the charter operators).The Top of the Gulf Regatta will have up to 12 Classes this year, providing competitive sailing for similar type yachts, split over four distinct course areas, and each with their own RO and race management team. The dinghy fleet will be split into two classes – Single-Handed Monohull Dinghy and Double-Handed Monohull Dinghy, with further divisional splits possible. There are options for beach catamaran classes also.





Sailors in the Optimist class will be competing for the Thailand Optimist National Championships – Thailand's top junior sailing competition – which is expected to see a fleet of 150+ youth sailors from around the world competing this year, while returning for the second year is the IOM Class RC Yachts – a class of radio-controlled yachts which is a growing class around the region.



On the Keelboat and Multihull course three IRC classes are planned, as well as the option for a "Class 0" for TP52 and similar type yachts. These will be complemented by a Cruising class, the popular one-design Platu class who will be competing for the prestigious Coronation Cup, and an Ocean Multihulls class.



For more details, take a look at the Notice of Race http://topofthegulfregatta.com/notice-of-race









The Top of the Gulf Regatta is run out of Ocean Marina at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya. It's close enough to Bangkok International Airport (about 90 minutes, and taxis are cheap), the weather is permanently delightful, the marina facilities are absolutely A1, and the 'après-sail' ambience as you lounge on the regatta lawn (cold beer, hot sunshine) after a hard day's racing is second to none. There's plenty of affordable accommodation in the area, and Ocean Marina Yacht Club has rooms as well. It's practically a one-stop package. When you've done racing, go cruising in the Koh Chang area, just a couple of miles down the coast - you won't regret that, either!

























