Top of the Gulf 2017 - from feisty to feeble

by Guy Nowell, Sail-World Asia





By start time the breeze had moderated to 16kts or maybe a hair less, from 180 degrees, and by the end of racing it had blown itself out from “full and feisty” all the way to “sweet Fanny Adams” and was coming from 020. At 1600h there was sunshine on the Regatta Lawn in front of OMYC; the cold Singhas and Mount Gay was going down a treat. Situation normal.



Start lines are not much fun to look at when there are only two or three boats in a division (see pics below), especially when one of them is a minute late, but the Platu class contesting the Coronation Cup provided some interest, with a good mix-up at the pin end with a port tack bias on the line.



Two windward-leeward races for all classes. With not too many boats to account for, here are the full results:



IRC 1

1. Emagine 1, 1 (2)

2. THA 72 3, 1 (4)

3. Loco 2, 3 (5)

IRC 3

1. El Coyote 1, 1 (2)

2. Magic 2, 2 (4)

3. Sail Quest HiJinks 3, 4 (7)

4. Nautical Wheeler 4, 3 (7)

Cruising

1. Lady Bubbly 1, 1 (2)

2. Le Vent 2, 2 (4)

3. Thida Waree 3, 3 (6)

Multihulls

1. Sonic 1, 1 (2)

2. Bladerunner 2, 2 (4)

Platu (top 3 only)

1. Pine-Pacific (Ithinai Yingsiri, THA) 1, 1, 6 (8)

2. East Tiger III (Chris Way, AUS) 2, 6, 2 (10)

3. Team Viewpoint (Rolf Heemskerk) 5, 2, 3 (10)



