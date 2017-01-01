Too much breeze cancels Day 1 of the Bacardi Cup

Too much breeze cancels Day 1 of the Bacardi Cup Cory Silken Too much breeze cancels Day 1 of the Bacardi Cup Cory Silken

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152265

by Icarus Sports today at 2:21 pmOn Sunday afternoon the BACARDI hospitality Village at Regatta Park opened for competitors and guests with 72 Star registering for the event. With gusts at 35 knots the traditional Pro-Am regatta organized by Magnus Liljedahl of Team Paradise was cancelled and competitors will be racing on the M32 catamarans next weekend.Sustained winds welcomed Star sailors to the first day of the 90th Bacardi Cup. One race is scheduled for each day of the 6-day event as part of the BACARDI Miami Sailing Week (BMSW) presented by EFG. Steady winds over 20 knots and with gusts well over 30 knots forced the PRO to cancel racing for the day. Conditions would certainly have caused mast breakage and competitors were happy to sit out for the day. Forecast looks favorable for the rest of the week, therefore they will have a day with two races with an early start at 11:00AM. “Competitors will have plenty of time to get ready for tonight’s party at the Bacardi HQ,” says event chair Gabriele Pedone. “It will be a special evening and we will celebrate the 90th running of this historic event with great cocktails and memorabilia from this event directly from the Bacardi collection”.Sailors can be found relaxing at the BACARDI Village located in Regatta Park, complete with BACARDI Rum, food, music and great people. A special photo and art exhibit is set up in CocoWalk until March 11th, the premier shopping center in the heart of the Grove.