Marine Resource 2016

Tomes Cup - Action coming soon...

by RHKYC today at 4:25 am
Tomes Cup 2015 © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
On Saturday 29 April, RHKYC sailors will be competing for one of the Club’s most beautiful pieces of silverware and the ‘Top Dog’ title.

First awarded (as the Sugar Refiner’s Cup) on 1 April 1880 to the yacht Naomi owned by William Howell Forbes, the trophy was gifted back to the Club by the Tomes family in the 1960s in memory of Dora Delano Forbes (William’s wife and, interestingly, the maternal aunt of 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt).

The Tomes Cup is a pursuit race, which is different to normal yacht racing in that competitors are given staggered start times under RHKATI handicap, ie. the slowest boats start first and then the faster boats set off in pursuit, with the time delay between classes of boats being determined from their handicaps. If all boats are sailed equally well, they should (in theory) all finish at the same time.

The race is held in the eastern area of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, taking in Shau Kei Wan, Tai Koo Shing, Kowloon Bay and Hung Hom and is expected to attract around 60 competitors from Hong Kong’s one-design fleets and Big Boat classes.

The regatta is the fourth and final constituent event of the Top Dog Trophy Series which is designed to identify the most successful boat over a variety of pursuit race courses and conditions. The current series includes the results for the Around the Island Race (27 November 2016), the Lipton Trophy (3 December 2016), the HKRNVR Memorial Vase (14 January 2017) and of course the Tomes Cup.

Full details of the Top Dog Trophy Series can be found on the RHKYC website.

Currently, the top 10 in the Top Dog Series are:

 

Place

 

Boat Name

 

SailNo.

 

Class

 

Helm

 

Pts

1

Taxi

1047

Impala

Kan / Chien

20.512

2

Merlin

64

Sportsboat

Steve Bourne

20.688

3

Ambush

2388

Big Boat

Isler / Taylor

28.655

4

Meihem

696

Etchells

Cheung Mei Han

34.346

5

Havoc

2243

Sportsboat

Yurdum / Stone

34.453

6

Rainbow Chaser

731

Impala

K K Lee

43.113

7

Impala 1

9546

Impala

Burrell / Chan

51.723

8

King of the Pin

1364

Etchells

Frank van Kempen

54.659

9

Solstice

668

Pandora

K W Chair

58.806

10

Gunga Din

1243

Etchells

Nick Burns

60.619

11

Tchaikoffsky

3981

Flying Fifteen

Howard Williams

64.734
 


The Tomes Cup (Sugar Refiner’’s Cup), part of the Top Dog Trophy Series © RHKYC
The Tomes Cup (Sugar Refiner’’s Cup), part of the Top Dog Trophy Series © RHKYC

