by RHKYC today at 4:25 amFirst awarded (as the Sugar Refiner’s Cup) on 1 April 1880 to the yacht Naomi owned by William Howell Forbes, the trophy was gifted back to the Club by the Tomes family in the 1960s in memory of Dora Delano Forbes (William’s wife and, interestingly, the maternal aunt of 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt).The Tomes Cup is a pursuit race, which is different to normal yacht racing in that competitors are given staggered start times under RHKATI handicap, ie. the slowest boats start first and then the faster boats set off in pursuit, with the time delay between classes of boats being determined from their handicaps. If all boats are sailed equally well, they should (in theory) all finish at the same time.The race is held in the eastern area of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, taking in Shau Kei Wan, Tai Koo Shing, Kowloon Bay and Hung Hom and is expected to attract around 60 competitors from Hong Kong’s one-design fleets and Big Boat classes.The regatta is the fourth and final constituent event of the Top Dog Trophy Series which is designed to identify the most successful boat over a variety of pursuit race courses and conditions. The current series includes the results for the Around the Island Race (27 November 2016), the Lipton Trophy (3 December 2016), the HKRNVR Memorial Vase (14 January 2017) and of course the Tomes Cup.Full details of the Top Dog Trophy Series can be found on the RHKYC website

Place Boat Name SailNo. Class Helm Pts 1 Taxi 1047 Impala Kan / Chien 20.512 2 Merlin 64 Sportsboat Steve Bourne 20.688 3 Ambush 2388 Big Boat Isler / Taylor 28.655 4 Meihem 696 Etchells Cheung Mei Han 34.346 5 Havoc 2243 Sportsboat Yurdum / Stone 34.453 6 Rainbow Chaser 731 Impala K K Lee 43.113 7 Impala 1 9546 Impala Burrell / Chan 51.723 8 King of the Pin 1364 Etchells Frank van Kempen 54.659 9 Solstice 668 Pandora K W Chair 58.806 10 Gunga Din 1243 Etchells Nick Burns 60.619 11 Tchaikoffsky 3981 Flying Fifteen Howard Williams 64.734





