Tomes Cup - Action coming soon...
On Saturday 29 April, RHKYC sailors will be competing for one of the Club’s most beautiful pieces of silverware and the ‘Top Dog’ title.
Tomes Cup 2015 © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
First awarded (as the Sugar Refiner’s Cup) on 1 April 1880 to the yacht Naomi owned by William Howell Forbes, the trophy was gifted back to the Club by the Tomes family in the 1960s in memory of Dora Delano Forbes (William’s wife and, interestingly, the maternal aunt of 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt).
The Tomes Cup is a pursuit race, which is different to normal yacht racing in that competitors are given staggered start times under RHKATI handicap, ie. the slowest boats start first and then the faster boats set off in pursuit, with the time delay between classes of boats being determined from their handicaps. If all boats are sailed equally well, they should (in theory) all finish at the same time.
The race is held in the eastern area of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, taking in Shau Kei Wan, Tai Koo Shing, Kowloon Bay and Hung Hom and is expected to attract around 60 competitors from Hong Kong’s one-design fleets and Big Boat classes.
The regatta is the fourth and final constituent event of the Top Dog Trophy Series which is designed to identify the most successful boat over a variety of pursuit race courses and conditions. The current series includes the results for the Around the Island Race (27 November 2016), the Lipton Trophy (3 December 2016), the HKRNVR Memorial Vase (14 January 2017) and of course the Tomes Cup.
Currently, the top 10 in the Top Dog Series are:
|
Place
|
Boat Name
|
SailNo.
|
Class
|
Helm
|
Pts
|
1
|
Taxi
|
1047
|
Impala
|
Kan / Chien
|
20.512
|
2
|
Merlin
|
64
|
Sportsboat
|
Steve Bourne
|
20.688
|
3
|
Ambush
|
2388
|
Big Boat
|
Isler / Taylor
|
28.655
|
4
|
Meihem
|
696
|
Etchells
|
Cheung Mei Han
|
34.346
|
5
|
Havoc
|
2243
|
Sportsboat
|
Yurdum / Stone
|
34.453
|
6
|
Rainbow Chaser
|
731
|
Impala
|
K K Lee
|
43.113
|
7
|
Impala 1
|
9546
|
Impala
|
Burrell / Chan
|
51.723
|
8
|
King of the Pin
|
1364
|
Etchells
|
Frank van Kempen
|
54.659
|
9
|
Solstice
|
668
|
Pandora
|
K W Chair
|
58.806
|
10
|
Gunga Din
|
1243
|
Etchells
|
Nick Burns
|
60.619
|
11
|
Tchaikoffsky
|
3981
|
Flying Fifteen
|
Howard Williams
|
64.734
