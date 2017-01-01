Time to Push the Boat Out with sailing and windsurfing taster sessions

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 4:33 pmMore than 370 sailing venues will be opening their gates to host Push the Boat Out open days and ‘have a go’ taster sessions until Sunday 21 May.So whether you want to go as a family, take on a new personal challenge or get back into a boat, there’ll be something for everyone. Because sailing is such a diverse sport, with so many different types of boats to enjoy and places to sail, it is perfect for all ages and abilities.“Last year more than 30,000 people discovered sailing and windsurfing for the first time through Push the Boat Out and this year with even more venues taking part we are hoping that number will be even bigger” said RYA Sport Development Manager Alistair Dickson.“The weather is looking great this weekend and with many of the events free, what better time to get down to your local sailing venue and give it a go!”Paralympic Gold Medallist Helena Lucas added: “Push the Boat Out is a fantastic time to get your sailing journey going, so look up your nearest event and get involved because you’ll have an amazing time”.