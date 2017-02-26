Please select your home edition
Tim Healy's 'New England Ropes' lassos Quantum J/70 Midwinter Champs

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:12 am
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Tim Healy’s New England Ropes tied up a two, one in the final two contests to secure the Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship at Saint Petersburg Yacht Club in Florida. Able to drop a 16 from race one, the team of Healy, Nathan Housberg (bow), Alden Reid (trim) and Marcus Eagan (tactics) kept scores of four, four, seven, two, one for 18 net points and the victory. Will Welles’ Scamp finished a mere point behind Healy in second place, and John Brim’s Rimette took third with 28 points.

“This is the first time we’ve sailed together so we were learning the whole time just how to work together and how to get our trim and tune right,” summarized Healy. “Slowly, we started to get everything down. We had some light breeze, but today was a little breezier with some chop. We were getting used to the settings so we could power through the chop.”

Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



Three more races took place Sunday in breeze between 10-15 knots under clear skies with temperatures again in the 70s. The day’s race winners were the Darden/Hillard team on Hoss, Ignacio Perez’s Zaguero and Healy. After light and shifty conditions earlier in the event, “Today was beautiful,” Healy said. “We got up early, got out early and took advantage of the breeze. The Race Committee did a great job.”

Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



This Championship was held with Class Rule C.3 modified so that the entire crew is limited to no more than one member who is classified as ISAF Group Three. The 52-boat fleet was comprised of 20 all-Corinthian teams, won by Andrew and Melissa Fisher, followed by Charles Bayer, Bryan Cameron, David Mendelblatt and Blaire McCarthy. “I prefer the Open and Corinthian because it’s a little bit more pure that way, being one or the other,” explained Healy. “Leave the Open and have some really nice Corinthian regattas throughout the country and hopefully internationally.”

Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



The top five overall:

1. New England Ropes, USA2, Tim Healy - [16] -4 -4 -7 -2 -1; 18
2. Scamp, USA248, Will Welles - 2 -[14] -7 -2 -4 -4; 19
3. Rimette, USA340, John Brim - 1 -1 -9 -10 -7 -[14]; 28
4. Reach Around, USA151, Thomas Bowen - [17] -10 -5 -11 -3 -7; 36
5. Zaguero, MEX164, Ignacio Perez - [25] -19 -1 -9 -1 -8; 38

2017 Quantum J 70 Midwinter Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 T
O		 Total
Midwinter Championship Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 28   USA 2 New England Ropes J 70 Tim Healy 16 4 4 7 2 1 [16] 18.0


2. 24   USA 248 Scamp J 70 Will Welles 2 14 7 2 4 4 [14] 19.0


3. 34   USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 1 1 9 10 7 14 [14] 28.0


4. 83   USA 151 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 17 10 5 11 3 7 [17] 36.0


5. 64   MEX 164 Zaguero J 70 Ignacio Perez 25 19 1 9 1 8 [25] 38.0


6. 11   USA 179 AFRICA J 70 Darby Smith 19 6 6 6 53/BFD 2 [53] 39.0


7. 58   USA 85 Dime J 70 Andrew Loe 5 11 24 8 9 10 [24] 43.0


8. 13   USA 494 Rosebud J 70 Pamela Rose 11 7 8 17 11 9 [17] 46.0


9. 44   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 27 13 12 5 5 12 [27] 47.0


10. 52   USA 852 Hoss J 70 Darden/Hillard 7 25 2 1 53/BFD 13 [53] 48.0


11. 23   USA 230 Rip Rullah J 70 Robert Willis 13 5 25 4 6 22 [25] 50.0


12. 67   USA 167 USA 167 J 70 James Prendergast 4 2 23 12 10 53/BFD [53] 51.0


13. 27   USA 1037 City Wok J 70 Allan Terhune, Jr. 9 47 21 3 16 6 [47] 55.0


14. 88   USA 88 USA 88 J 70 Madelyn Ploch 21 18 10 22 8 3 [22] 60.0


15. 69   USA 169 Empeiria J 70 John Heaton 6 53/BFD 20 16 13 5 [53] 60.0


16. 2   USA 602 Building A J 70 Joshua Goldman 3 29 16 21 17 11 [29] 68.0


17. 7   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 42 26 14 14 15 21 [42] 90.0


18. 14   USA 364 USA 364 J 70 David Kerr 32 48 13 18 12 18 [48] 93.0


19. 20   USA 820 Nasty Baby J 70 Rick Schaffer 22 15 17 28 14 25 [28] 93.0


20. 6   CAN 360/306 REX J 70 Scott Weakley 35 8 32 15 27 16 [35] 98.0


21. 18   USA 548 Tres Burritos J 70 Scott Sellers 36 23 11 19 25 20 [36] 98.0


22. 37   USA 37 lil' Grizzly (Corinthian) J 70 Charles Bayer 18 27 43 32 18 24 [43] 119.0


23. 39   USA 390 Berteau Group J 70 Sarah Renz 10 33 29 24 24 53/BFD [53] 120.0


24. 4 Ullman Sails  USA 382 Zombie J 70 Kristen Robinson 33 28 15 20 26 53/BFD [53] 122.0


25. 40 North Sails  USA 40 B Squared (Corinthian) J 70 Bryan Cameron 24 3 36 36 33 28 [36] 124.0


26. 21   USA 39 J 70 3 (Corinthian) (Corinthian) J 70 3 David Mendelblatt 15 31 35 31 19 53/DSQ [53] 131.0


27. 87   USA 87 SPYC Junior Sailing Team (Corinthian) J 70 Blaire McCarthy 12 37 30 41 20 36 [41] 135.0


28. 47   USA 901 Team Vineyard Vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 14 53/BFD 3 13 53/BFD 53/DSQ [53] 136.0


29. 91   USA 91 Carlos J 70 Michael Sudofsky 37 9 34 33/RDG 33/RDG 31/RDG [37] 140.0


30. 19   USA 819 NINE J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 34 34 28 25 53/BFD 19 [53] 140.0


31. 10   USA 397 Hot Mess (Corinthian) J 70 Rob Britts 26 53/BFD 22 23 53/BFD 17 [53] 141.0


32. 17   USA 317 Late Life Crisis J 70 Corbo Corbishley 29 17 40 34 39 23 [40] 142.0


33. 33   USA 343 Truckin' (Corinthian) J 70 Alex Meleney 31 38 42 30 22 26 [42] 147.0


34. 50 North Sails  CAN 550 CAN 550 (Corinthian) J 70 Stu McCrea 47 21 31 29 21 53/BFD [53] 149.0


35. 8   USA 497 Chinook (Corinthian) J 70 Frank McNamara 30 22 50 26 37 35 [50] 150.0


36. 59 North Sails  USA 8 J-70 J 70 jay kuebel 23 12 49 39 29 53/BFD [53] 152.0


37. 26   USA 411 Selkie (Corinthian) J 70 Jack Wallace 28 16 45 44 32 34 [45] 154.0


38. 29   USA 613 Piranha (Corinthian) (Corinthian) J 70 David Dennison 50 24 18 27 35 53/BFD [53] 154.0


39. 25   USA 6 T2 J 70 Hanson Bratton 46 30 39 35 23 27 [46] 154.0


40. 9   USA 1023/482 USA-1023 (Corinthian) J 70 Dan Klaasen 20 42 41 47 28 38 [47] 169.0


41. 55   USA 48 J-70 J 70 Kristen Berry 41 35 38 40 30 32 [41] 175.0


42. 36   USA 36 Taipan / SB (Corinthian) J 70 Lloyd Karzen 40 46 26 43 36 31 [46] 176.0


43. 30   USA 14 Surprise (Corinthian) J 70 Dan Gabriel 51 40 33 33 40 30 [51] 176.0


44. 22   USA 322 Team Iball J 70 Scott Irwin 48 53/BFD 19 42 53/BFD 15 [53] 177.0


45. 53   USA 53 Jeunesse Racing (Corinthian) J 70 George & Donna Antarr 8 39 27 53/DNS 53/BFD 53/BFD [53] 180.0


46. 31   USA 54 MudRatz Youth Sailing (Corinthian) J 70 MudRatz Racing 52 32 47 45 31 29 [52] 184.0


47. 1   USA 1 D2 Racing (Corinthian) J 70 D2 Racing 43 36 37 46 38 33 [46] 187.0


48. 41 Quantum Sails  USA 241 USA 241 (Corinthian) J 70 Al Poindexter 39 43 44 38 34 37 [44] 191.0


49. 57   USA 357 DangerMouse (Corinthian) J 70 Taz Coffey 38 41 46 37 43 39 [46] 198.0


50. 54   USA 154 Spice (Corinthian) J 70 Holly Graf 44 45 52 49 42 40 [52] 220.0


51. 15   USA 181 GB J 70 Chris and Karen Lewis 45 20 51 53/DSQ 53/DNS 53/DNS [53] 222.0


52. 63   USA 363 Down the Line J 70 J World Annapolis 49 44 48 48 41 53/DNF [53] 230.0
 
2017 Quantum J 70 Midwinter Championship - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 T
O		 Total
Midwinter Championship Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 7   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 42 26 14 14 15 21 [42] 90.0


2. 37   USA 37 lil' Grizzly J 70 Charles Bayer 18 27 43 32 18 24 [43] 119.0


3. 40 North Sails  USA 40 B Squared J 70 Bryan Cameron 24 3 36 36 33 28 [36] 124.0


4. 21   USA 39 J 70 3 (Corinthian) J 70 3 David Mendelblatt 15 31 35 31 19 53/DSQ [53] 131.0


5. 87   USA 87 SPYC Junior Sailing Team J 70 Blaire McCarthy 12 37 30 41 20 36 [41] 135.0


6. 10   USA 397 Hot Mess J 70 Rob Britts 26 53/BFD 22 23 53/BFD 17 [53] 141.0


7. 33   USA 343 Truckin' J 70 Alex Meleney 31 38 42 30 22 26 [42] 147.0


8. 50 North Sails  CAN 550 CAN 550 J 70 Stu McCrea 47 21 31 29 21 53/BFD [53] 149.0


9. 8   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 30 22 50 26 37 35 [50] 150.0


10. 26   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 28 16 45 44 32 34 [45] 154.0


11. 29   USA 613 Piranha (Corinthian) J 70 David Dennison 50 24 18 27 35 53/BFD [53] 154.0


12. 9   USA 1023/482 USA-1023 J 70 Dan Klaasen 20 42 41 47 28 38 [47] 169.0


13. 36   USA 36 Taipan / SB J 70 Lloyd Karzen 40 46 26 43 36 31 [46] 176.0


14. 30   USA 14 Surprise J 70 Dan Gabriel 51 40 33 33 40 30 [51] 176.0


15. 53   USA 53 Jeunesse Racing J 70 George & Donna Antarr 8 39 27 53/DNS 53/BFD 53/BFD [53] 180.0


16. 31   USA 54 MudRatz Youth Sailing J 70 MudRatz Racing 52 32 47 45 31 29 [52] 184.0


17. 1   USA 1 D2 Racing J 70 D2 Racing 43 36 37 46 38 33 [46] 187.0


18. 41 Quantum Sails  USA 241 USA 241 J 70 Al Poindexter 39 43 44 38 34 37 [44] 191.0


19. 57   USA 357 DangerMouse J 70 Taz Coffey 38 41 46 37 43 39 [46] 198.0


20. 54   USA 154 Spice J 70 Holly Graf 44 45 52 49 42 40 [52] 220.0
 
