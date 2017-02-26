Tim Healy's 'New England Ropes' lassos Quantum J/70 Midwinter Champs

Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell Feb 26 2017 - Quantum J/70 Midwinter Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 2:12 am“This is the first time we’ve sailed together so we were learning the whole time just how to work together and how to get our trim and tune right,” summarized Healy. “Slowly, we started to get everything down. We had some light breeze, but today was a little breezier with some chop. We were getting used to the settings so we could power through the chop.”





Three more races took place Sunday in breeze between 10-15 knots under clear skies with temperatures again in the 70s. The day’s race winners were the Darden/Hillard team on Hoss, Ignacio Perez’s Zaguero and Healy. After light and shifty conditions earlier in the event, “Today was beautiful,” Healy said. “We got up early, got out early and took advantage of the breeze. The Race Committee did a great job.”









This Championship was held with Class Rule C.3 modified so that the entire crew is limited to no more than one member who is classified as ISAF Group Three. The 52-boat fleet was comprised of 20 all-Corinthian teams, won by Andrew and Melissa Fisher, followed by Charles Bayer, Bryan Cameron, David Mendelblatt and Blaire McCarthy. “I prefer the Open and Corinthian because it’s a little bit more pure that way, being one or the other,” explained Healy. “Leave the Open and have some really nice Corinthian regattas throughout the country and hopefully internationally.”









The top five overall:



1. New England Ropes, USA2, Tim Healy - [16] -4 -4 -7 -2 -1; 18

2. Scamp, USA248, Will Welles - 2 -[14] -7 -2 -4 -4; 19

3. Rimette, USA340, John Brim - 1 -1 -9 -10 -7 -[14]; 28

4. Reach Around, USA151, Thomas Bowen - [17] -10 -5 -11 -3 -7; 36

5. Zaguero, MEX164, Ignacio Perez - [25] -19 -1 -9 -1 -8; 38



2017 Quantum J 70 Midwinter Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results

