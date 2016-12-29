Please select your home edition
Tilt wins 10th Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race

by Lizzi Rountree today at 10:31 am
Tilt owner and skipper, Peter Cretan (left - winner) shakes the hand of The Fork in the Road's owner and skipper, Gary Smith (right - 2nd place) - Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Lizzi Rountree
Peter and Catherine Cretan’s Marten 49, Tilt, has won the 10th Anniversary Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race. Finishing the 285 nautical mile race in just under 32 hours, the crew fought off five times winner, The Fork in the Road, to take out line honours at 18:53:59 on Thursday 29th December.

After a battle of five the whole way down the east coast, with a regular change in lead, Tilt was the first to punch ahead. “We started the day in sixth,” said winning skipper Cretan, “we were in a tight pack going nowhere - so close to Mike and Michelle [of Wild West] we were chatting to each other across the water. And then we got the right wind and a bit of luck to pull ahead of the pack.”

Not that it was all smooth sailing for Tilt, as their mainsail blew to rags just off Tasman. Owner and crew Catherine Cretan said, “It was lucky we had a few engineers on board - we tried to hoist a stormsail which did nothing, and then tried this bullet-proof furling headsail as a makeshift main and it worked!” So with the Code Zero and a cruising jib acting as main rigged on top of the ripped original, they were first around Cape Raoul and able to hoist a kite and scream up the Derwent hitting 14 knots with winds astern.

Just minutes behind at 19:16:22 was The Fork in the Road, with Michael and Michelle Denney’s Bakewell White Z39, Wild West, taking out third place over the line.
