Tight racing in Bacardi Cup with top four teams

Star Sailors League - Bacardi Cup 2017 - Bow #24-SAIL DEN 8261-Rune Schytt-Nielsen / Henrik Ahrentsen Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle

by Star Sailors today at 5:45 amKey day for the Bacardi Cup leaderboard, it was important to have as much advantage as possible in view of tomorrow’s final day. With consistent eight knots wind, boats were off at 2:15 with a pin start as today’s favorite. Diaz/Prada were black-flagged and it was a great disappointment for the World Champion and third placeholder coming in today’s regatta.At the weather mark Doyle/Infelise rounded first followed by Vessella/Trinter and Merkelbach/Lambertenghi in third. At the second gate for the second upwind leg U.S.A. MacCausland/Cheer rounded first followed by Brazilian Demaison/Lopes and Swiss Dannesboe/Bonhoeffer with Frenchmen Rohart/Ponsot on the rise. The currents played a big role and the teams that better understood them were able to make gains.





MacCausland/Cheer were able to hold on to first followed by Doyle/Infelise, Buckingham/Sperry and you guess it, Mendelblatt/Liljedah, Grael/Gonçalves and Rohart/Ponsot in fifth. Once in the cone of the last gate tactics played a big role with an eye on today’s race and an eye on the bigger prize.



MacCausland/Cheer rounded first while Mendelblatt/Liljedah, Grael/Gnclaves and Rohart/Ponsot were looking at the bigger picture. With a drag racing to the finish line Charlie Buckingham and Austin Sperry take the gun followed by MacCausland/Cheer, Rohart/Ponsot in third that came up from the mid 20’s earlier in the race. “Our boat was perfectly set-up today, clean lines and we kept boat moving nicely.” Said Buckingham. “We pointed well, we were just fast!” added Sperry.









As far as the overall standing Mendelblatt/Liljedah are leading with 13 points followed by Rohart/Ponsot with 15 and Szabo/Natucci with 18.



