Tight racing in Bacardi Cup with top four teams

by Star Sailors today at 5:45 am
Star Sailors League - Bacardi Cup 2017 - Bow #24-SAIL DEN 8261-Rune Schytt-Nielsen / Henrik Ahrentsen Star Sailors League / Gilles Morelle
Race Day 5 of the 90th Bacardi Cup Regatta and Race Day 2 of the eighth Annual Bacardi Miami Sailing Week presented by EFG got off to a slow start today with an onshore postponement for every class. Once racing got underway, regattas were held in a southeasterly breeze that started at eight knots around 1:30PM and kept steady the entire afternoon.

Key day for the Bacardi Cup leaderboard, it was important to have as much advantage as possible in view of tomorrow’s final day. With consistent eight knots wind, boats were off at 2:15 with a pin start as today’s favorite. Diaz/Prada were black-flagged and it was a great disappointment for the World Champion and third placeholder coming in today’s regatta.

At the weather mark Doyle/Infelise rounded first followed by Vessella/Trinter and Merkelbach/Lambertenghi in third. At the second gate for the second upwind leg U.S.A. MacCausland/Cheer rounded first followed by Brazilian Demaison/Lopes and Swiss Dannesboe/Bonhoeffer with Frenchmen Rohart/Ponsot on the rise. The currents played a big role and the teams that better understood them were able to make gains.

MacCausland/Cheer were able to hold on to first followed by Doyle/Infelise, Buckingham/Sperry and you guess it, Mendelblatt/Liljedah, Grael/Gonçalves and Rohart/Ponsot in fifth. Once in the cone of the last gate tactics played a big role with an eye on today’s race and an eye on the bigger prize.

MacCausland/Cheer rounded first while Mendelblatt/Liljedah, Grael/Gnclaves and Rohart/Ponsot were looking at the bigger picture. With a drag racing to the finish line Charlie Buckingham and Austin Sperry take the gun followed by MacCausland/Cheer, Rohart/Ponsot in third that came up from the mid 20’s earlier in the race. “Our boat was perfectly set-up today, clean lines and we kept boat moving nicely.” Said Buckingham. “We pointed well, we were just fast!” added Sperry.

As far as the overall standing Mendelblatt/Liljedah are leading with 13 points followed by Rohart/Ponsot with 15 and Szabo/Natucci with 18.

For more information on the Bacardi Miami Sailing Week and the 90th Bacardi Cup is available at www.MiamiSailingWeek.com www.BacardiCup.com and www.starsailors.com.

2017 Bacardi Miami Sailing Week - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 T
O		 Total
Bacardi Cup - Course Charlie Racing

One Design Division


Star


1. 27   USA 8481 Star Star Mark Mendelblatt / Magnus Liljedahl 2 15 1 5 5

[15] 13.0


2. 37   FRA 8237M La Pelle Star Xavier Rohart / Pierre Alexis PONSOT 1 10 3 8 3

[10] 15.0


3. 20   USA 8320 8320 Star George Szabo / EDUARDO NATUCCI 72/DNF 1 11 2 4

[72] 18.0


4. 74   BRA 8474 Renata Star Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 6 6 7 1 8

[8] 20.0


5. 43   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Bruno Prada 11 3 6 3 72/BFD

[72] 23.0


6. 30   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charlie Buckingham / Austin Sperry 10 12 2 72/BFD 1

[72] 25.0


7. 90   USA 8490 Stella Star John MacCausland / Roger Cheer 16 72/BFD 4 6 2

[72] 28.0


8. 81   USA 8177 Survival of the Fattest Star Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 3 13 5 10 15

[15] 31.0


9. 23   USA 8323 USA 8323 Star Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 4 25 18 7 7

[25] 36.0


10. 39   USA 8401 8401 Star Luke Lawrence / Ian Coleman 15 11 16 4 11

[16] 41.0


11. 52   USA 8522 USA 852 Star Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 7 72/BFD 13 12 10

[72] 42.0


12. 46   GER 8446 Lara Star Hubert Merkelbach / Sergio Lambertenghi 8 9 15 17 16

[17] 48.0


13. 80   USA 8000 M Star Arthur Anosov / David Caesar 12 4 19 16 34

[34] 51.0


14. 60   CRO 8360 Croatel Two Star Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 20 2 22 31 12

[31] 56.0


15. 98   ARG 8498 Star 8498 Star Alberto Zanetti / MARK STRABE 9 8 28 22 17

[28] 56.0


16. 45   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Matt Johnston 25 7 14 32 28

[32] 74.0


17. 64   USA 8464 Pied Piper/National Marine Star Jack Jennings / FRITH J. F KLEEN 5 22 9 72/BFD 39

[72] 75.0


18. 89   USA 8389 Stayin' Alive Star Tomas Hornos / Stuart MacIntosh 14 14 35 43 14

[43] 77.0


19. 50   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / John von Schwarz 34 26 8 11 72/BFD

[72] 79.0


20. 17   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss. 13 29 21 18 27

[29] 79.0


21. 51   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 18 21 33 72/BFD 9

[72] 81.0


22. 54   USA 8505 Uragano