Tight at top as The Goat claims first win in Land Rover Winter Series
by CYCA today at 3:28 am
The first pointscore race of the Land Rover Winter Series, hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, was greeted with sunny skies and building south, south westerly breeze. The 95 starters on the day jostled for the final placings in each division, where just seconds separated some.
Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat claimed victory in Race 1, Division A1 of the Land Rover Winter Series. David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Division A1 was one of the most hotly contested, with the top six boats finishing within two minutes of each other. However, it was Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat who claimed victory in Race One.
“We started first in our division, and managed to stay ahead for almost the entire race,” commented Bohm. “The battle against Duende was tough, they managed to squeeze inside us at one stage, but we got the lead back before the finish.”
The Goat’s win over Triton (David Goetz) by 46 seconds and Damien Parkes’ JV52 Duende a further 26 seconds behind in third place, was as close as it gets.
“Once we crossed the line, we all looked back and everyone was just behind us. It was a tough race,” he continued. A mere three seconds later in fourth place was Tony Kirby’s Patrice. Steven Proud’s Swish sailed across the line nine seconds later in fifth, followed by Paul Clitheroe on Balance in sixth, by a further 23 seconds.
“We were expecting the wind to die down a little throughout the day. Instead it increased and stayed at around 10-15 knots all day, which was great for us as the boat loves those conditions. There were only nine people on board today, but I think it actually helped us win in the end.
“All in all, it was another great day on the harbour for the Land Rover Winter Series and we’ll give it another go next week, although I imagine we’ll have a very different handicap,” ended Bohm.
The winner in Division A2 was Warwick Sherman with his Ker designed Sydney GTS 43, Occasional Coarse Language 2 by over five minutes. Craig Neil’s Elena Nova was 15 seconds ahead of Laurence Freedman’s Espresso Forte in third.
Arch Rival sailed a race of near-perfection in Division B, taking out the win by just 17 seconds ahead of Peter Bush on Last Hurrah. It was a few minutes later that Matt Wilkinson’s Foreign Affair crossed the finish line to round out the top three.
Arch Rival skipper Steve Connors, labelled it as a “Fantastic day all round, with beautiful conditions and a great race.”
“We just didn’t make mistakes today, which was good to see for our boat. We were one of the only ones to start in our time slot, so it was all smooth sailing. We sailed exactly like we should have!”
“Our new sails for this season gave us a bit of a lift in the moderate conditions, and the win makes it even more of an exceptional day.”
In the Sydney 38 Division, The Goat claimed the double victory winning on both scratch and PHS. On scratch, it was Peter Messenger’s Utopia in second, followed by Richard Holstein’s Next. Shine On, skippered by Phil Herscovics, placed second in PHS, and Richard Williams’ Calibre in third.
Other divisional winners for the first race of the series: Division C – Sumatra (Basil Diethelm); Division D – Eye Appeal (John Markos and Michael Delaney); Division E – Selkie (Anthony Booth); Division F – Superfine (George Waldthausen); Division G – Jagged Edge (Gary Mason); Division J1 – In Cahoots (Pat and Roberta Easton); Division J2 – Jublilee (Ian Arthy).
The Land Rover Winter Series will continue next Sunday starting from 11:30am on Sydney Harbour.
Prizes will be awarded to the yachts placed first, second and third in each division and include exclusive CYCA Land Rover Winter Series merchandise.
Result:
Land Rover Winter Series Spinnaker Divisions A-G
DivA1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|421
|THE GOAT
|Sebastian Bohm
|02:11:36
|23
|14:04:36
|1.0
|
|2
|6377
|TRITON
|David Gotze
|02:00:12
|35
|14:05:12
|2.0
|
|3
|ESP6100
|DUENDE
|D And N Parkes
|02:11:38
|24
|14:05:38
|3.0
|
|4
|360
|PATRICE
|Tony Kirby
|02:06:41
|29
|14:05:41
|4.0
|
|5
|226
|SWISH
|Steven Proud
|02:06:50
|29
|14:05:50
|5.0
|
|6
|7771
|BALANCE
|Paul Clitheroe
|01:56:13
|40
|14:06:13
|6.0
|
|7
|1014
|UBS WILD THING
|Geoff Lavis
|02:11:56
|27
|14:08:56
|7.0
|
|8
|884
|AFTERSHOCK
|Steve McConaghy
|02:04:25
|35
|14:09:25
|
|Yes
|9
|43218
|VAMP
|David Fuller
|02:10:49
|29
|14:09:49
|8.0
|
|10
|6953
|SWD WOT EVA
|David Pescud
|02:13:32
|27
|14:10:32
|9.0
|
|DNC
|52152
|KOA
|Andy Kearnan Peter W
|
|40
|
|13.0
|
|DNC
|AUS03
|SOUTHERNEXCELLENCE2
|Andrew Wenham
|
|45
|
|13.0
|
DivA2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|8008
|OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2
|Warwick Sherman
|02:12:35
|24
|14:06:35
|1.0
|
|2
|65007
|ELENA NOVA
|Craig Neil
|02:10:51
|31
|14:11:51
|2.0
|
|3
|8181
|ESPRESSO FORTE
|Laurence Freedman
|02:13:06
|29
|14:12:06
|3.0
|
|4
|6111
|NEVER A DULL MOMENT
|Col & Denise Wilson
|02:18:22
|25
|14:13:22
|4.0
|
|5
|AUS040
|OUTLAW
|Alan & Tom Quick
|02:10:37
|33
|14:13:37
|5.0
|
|6
|AUS160
|CRUSADER
|Jonathan Green
|02:19:04
|27
|14:16:04
|6.0
|
|7
|AUS615
|ESTATE MASTER
|Martin & Lisa Hill
|02:12:49
|34
|14:16:49
|
|Yes
|8
|AUS9999
|ASSASSIN
|Robin Crawford
|02:15:07
|32
|14:17:07
|7.0
|
|9
|7075
|QUEST
|Bob Steel
|02:15:56
|32
|14:17:56
|8.0
|
|10
|101010
|PLAYSTATION 4
|Dean Harrigan
|02:18:24
|30
|14:18:24
|9.0
|
|11
|99991
|KIRRIBILLI
|Adrian Abbott
|02:18:27
|30
|14:18:27
|10.0
|
|12
|8402
|MORE WITCHCRAFT
|John Cameron
|02:24:34
|25
|14:19:34
|11.0
|
|DNC
|6686
|ST JUDE
|Noel Cornish
|
|26
|
|15.0
|
DivB PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|415
|ARCH RIVAL
|Steve Connors
|02:20:50
|10
|14:00:50
|1.0
|
|2
|1195
|LAST HURRAH
|Peter Bush
|02:18:07
|13
|14:01:07
|2.0
|
|3
|AUS6133
|FOREIGN AFFAIR
|Matt Wilkinson
|02:24:15
|11
|14:05:15
|3.0
|
|4
|888
|HUNTRESS
|Philip Grove
|02:22:02
|14
|14:06:02
|4.0
|
|5
|6808
|FLYING CLOUD
|Howard Piggott
|02:23:15
|13
|14:06:15
|5.0
|
|6
|8412
|CYRENE 3
|Michael Selby
|02:29:24
|7
|14:06:24
|6.0
|
|7
|9997
|SKEETER
|Sandor Tornai
|02:23:13
|14
|14:07:13
|7.0
|
|8
|6890
|ADELA
|David Lamond
|02:30:36
|11
|14:11:36
|8.0
|
|9
|248
|WAX LYRICAL
|Les Goodridge
|02:28:41
|13
|14:11:41
|9.0
|
|10
|RQ1123
|RUM JUNGLE
|Lost Boys Syndicate
|02:46:22
|12
|14:28:22
|10.0
|
|11
|8455
|EUROPA
|David Mason
|03:00:28
|7
|14:37:28
|11.0
|
|DNC
|6841
|PAPILLON
|Phil Molony
|
|12
|
|15.0
|
DivC PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|53444
|SUMATRA
|Basil Diethelm
|02:33:20
|16
|14:19:20
|1.0
|
|2
|5930
|REVE
|Kevin Whelan
|02:36:11
|14
|14:20:11
|2.0
|
|3
|2001
|QUETZALCOATL
|Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe
|02:40:28
|20
|14:30:28
|3.0
|
|4
|8824
|CHANCELLOR
|Edward Tooher
|03:05:23
|14
|14:49:23
|4.0
|
|5
|6360
|INTEGRITY
|Andrew Stoeckel
|03:16:55
|13
|14:59:55
|5.0
|
|DNC
|11
|DEFIANCE
|David Giles
|
|14
|
|9.0
|
DivD PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|8063
|EYE APPEAL
|J Markos M Delaney
|02:07:47
|13
|13:50:47
|1.0
|
|2
|6358
|IRUKANDJI
|P Stubbs S Nash
|02:11:13
|11
|13:52:13
|2.0
|
|3
|KA400
|SCARLETT O'HARA
|Robert Skol
|02:12:44
|11
|13:53:44
|3.0
|
|4
|6232
|MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA
|R Carr S Cook & K Bu
|02:09:47
|16
|13:55:47
|4.0
|
|5
|8035
|ONE MORE-NO MORE
|Ian Guanaria
|02:08:59
|17
|13:55:59
|5.0
|
|6
|700
|SOMMERBREEZE
|Hans Sommer
|02:12:41
|14
|13:56:41
|6.0
|
|7
|6683
|CROSSHAVEN
|S Rahilly & J Pelly
|02:09:47
|17
|13:56:47
|
|Yes
|8
|5273
|SOUNDTRACK
|John Amos
|02:19:45
|13
|14:02:45
|7.0
|
|9
|4970
|AKELA
|Alan Mather
|02:33:26
|12
|14:15:26
|8.0
|
|10
|0011
|VIVA LA VITA
|Howard Elliott
|02:31:19
|15
|14:16:19
|9.0
|
DivE PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|9201
|SELKIE
|Anthony Booth
|02:24:18
|1
|13:55:18
|1.0
|
|2
|6928
|MENAGE A TROIS
|Karl Matiszik
|02:28:41
|6
|14:04:41
|2.0
|
|3
|5923
|TWILIGHT ZONE
|Peter Fallon
|02:19:09
|17
|14:06:09
|3.0
|
|4
|4377
|CLEWLESS?
|Lachlan/Guy Irwin
|02:21:20
|15
|14:06:20
|4.0
|
|5
|YC868
|PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY
|Brian Carrick
|02:31:30
|8
|14:09:30
|5.0
|
|6
|2608
|RAPID TRANSIT
|Andrew Wyllie
|02:31:58
|8
|14:09:58
|6.0
|
|7
|6448
|CARATS
|Steve Sweeney Murray
|02:30:18
|10
|14:10:18
|7.0
|
|8
|6945
|OSCAR
|Hugh Murray-Walker
|02:33:37
|11
|14:14:37
|8.0
|
|DNC
|6332
|RAZORS EDGE
|Ray Stone
|
|18
|
|12.0
|
|DNC
|8383
|KRAKATOA
|Don Young
|
|21
|
|12.0
|
DivF PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|9900
|SUPERFINE
|George Waldthausen
|01:46:57
|15
|13:31:57
|1.0
|
|2
|5436
|SINEWAVE
|Greg Mason Barb Maun
|01:45:19
|17
|13:32:19
|2.0
|
|3
|8550
|PANACEA
|Reece Theedam
|01:53:10
|11
|13:34:10
|3.0
|
|4
|9933
|MONKEY BUSINESS
|Paul Glynn
|01:57:11
|12
|13:39:11
|4.0
|
|5
|B347
|SPEEDWELL
|Colin Geeves
|01:56:46
|16
|13:42:46
|5.0
|
|6
|8975A
|ZORA
|Pacific Sailin Schoo
|02:13:58
|6
|13:49:58
|6.0
|
|7
|6990
|GREAT WHITE
|Bob Penty
|02:27:26
|11
|14:08:26
|7.0
|
|DNS
|508
|STORMY PETREL
|Kevin O'Shea
|
|9
|
|11.0
|
Land Rover Winter Series Non Spinnaker Divisions J-K
DivG PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|AUS4439
|JAGGED EDGE
|Gary Mason
|02:09:58
|24
|14:03:58
|1.0
|
|2
|2153
|FICTION
|Michael Blaxell
|02:07:47
|29
|14:06:47
|2.0
|
|3
|KA17
|WALLOP
|Bryan Collis Stephen
|02:04:26
|33
|14:07:26
|3.0
|
|4
|7096
|SOLUTION
|Neale Peppernell
|02:13:42
|26
|14:09:42
|4.0
|
|5
|3495
|SEA YA
|John Hewitt Chris Jo
|02:18:11
|25
|14:13:11
|5.0
|
|6
|2125
|SEARUG HOO HA
|Peter Howes
|02:31:34
|13
|14:14:34
|6.0
|
|DNC
|4991
|MINNETT
|John Griffin
|
|0
|
|11.0
|
|RET
|6657
|PANTOMIME IV
|Michael Kelly
|
|5
|
|8.0
|
DivJ1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|1961
|IN CAHOOTS
|Pat & Roberta Easton
|01:48:04
|20
|13:38:04
|1.0
|
|2
|331
|SILVER MINX
|Geoff Player
|01:49:01
|20
|13:39:01
|2.0
|
|3
|6937
|HANNI
|Michael Hesse
|01:45:22
|26
|13:41:22
|3.0
|
|4
|6501
|LAHARA II
|Glenn Crane
|01:49:47
|22
|13:41:47
|4.0
|
|5
|7100
|M
|Steve Hatch
|01:45:10
|27
|13:42:10
|5.0
|
|6
|1008
|STAR FERRY
|John Conroy
|01:56:08
|17
|13:43:08
|6.0
|
|7
|6797
|HOLY COW!
|John Clinton
|01:59:23
|14
|13:43:23
|7.0
|
|8
|7045
|DEFIANT
|P Billingham / P Mcg
|02:00:53
|14
|13:44:53
|8.0
|
|9
|6223
|TRIM
|Shaaron Walsh
|01:51:02
|27
|13:48:02
|9.0
|
|10
|7046
|INKONKONI
|Arthur Lane
|02:05:52
|13
|13:48:52
|10.0
|
|11
|6652
|BALTIC LADY
|Niel Burling
|02:12:32
|14
|13:56:32
|11.0
|
|DNC
|6563
|L'ATTITUDE
|R Hunt J Short M Bas
|
|23
|
|15.0
|
|DNC
|4715
|MARLOO
|George Girdis
|
|30
|
|15.0
|
|DNC
|5271
|NOCTURNE
|Gerard Kesby
|
|33
|
|15.0
|
|DNC
|6277
|LIMELIGHT
|Alan Husband
|
|22
|
|15.0
|
Land Rover Winter Series Sydney 38 Division
DivJ2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|1
|8420
|JUBLILEE
|Ian Arthy
|02:15:38
|7
|13:52:38
|1.0
|
|2
|193
|SYONARA
|Greg Maughan
|01:59:08
|29
|13:58:08
|2.0
|
|3
|7006
|LORELEI
|Matthew Farr
|02:02:27
|29
|14:01:27
|3.0
|
|4
|5728
|HEAVEN
|Franciscus J H Kerdi
|01:58:28
|36
|14:04:28
|4.0
|
|5
|6739
|HUBCAP2
|Herman Heiligers
|02:01:56
|33
|14:04:56
|
|Yes
|6
|4582
|PRIVATEER
|Bill Mirow
|02:06:28
|29
|14:05:28
|5.0
|
|7
|5950
|SHORETHING
|James Butler
|02:05:33
|32
|14:07:33
|6.0
|
|8
|6809
|APPLEJACK
|D Mcdonnell R Blanc-
|02:32:54
|10
|14:12:54
|7.0
|
|DNC
|3031
|KATINKA
|Paul & Ellen O'Conne
|
|0
|
|11.0
|
Sydney 38 Scratch results Start : 11:25
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Fin Tim
|Elapsd
|Score
|1
|7027
|THE GOAT
|Tony/Gibbo
|13:39:43
|02:14:43
|1.0
|2
|7600
|UTOPIA
|Peter Messenger
|13:40:42
|02:15:42
|2.0
|3
|6081
|NEXT
|Richard Holstein
|13:42:01
|02:17:01
|3.0
|4
|7777
|CALIBRE
|Richard Williams
|13:44:07
|02:19:07
|4.0
|5
|6492
|WLD1
|Larki Missiris
|13:49:11
|02:24:11
|5.0
|6
|YC380
|SHINE ON
|Phil Herscovics
|13:49:40
|02:24:40
|6.0
|DNC
|3060
|THIRLMERE
|S. Warneford L Jamie
|
|
|10.0
Sydney 38 PHSTCF results Start : 11:25
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Fin Tim
|Elapsd
|AHC
|Cor'd T
|Score
|1
|7027
|THE GOAT
|Tony/Gibbo
|13:39:43
|02:14:43
|1.0910
|02:26:59
|1.0
|2
|YC380
|SHINE ON
|Phil Herscovics
|13:49:40
|02:24:40
|1.0312
|02:29:11
|2.0
|3
|7777
|CALIBRE
|Richard Williams
|13:44:07
|02:19:07
|1.0827
|02:30:37
|3.0
|4
|7600
|UTOPIA
|Peter Messenger
|13:40:42
|02:15:42
|1.1180
|02:31:43
|4.0
|5
|6081
|NEXT
|Richard Holstein
|13:42:01
|02:17:01
|1.1134
|02:32:33
|5.0
|6
|6492
|WLD1
|Larki Missiris
|13:49:11
|02:24:11
|1.0857
|02:36:32
|6.0
|7
|7272
|ADMIRAL
|Steve Piper
|13:52:24
|02:27:24
|1.0800
|02:39:12
|7.0
|DNC
|3060
|THIRLMERE
|S. Warneford L Jamie
|
|
|1.0447
|
|11.0
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153413