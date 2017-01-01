Please select your home edition
Tight at top as The Goat claims first win in Land Rover Winter Series

by CYCA today at 3:28 am
Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat claimed victory in Race 1, Division A1 of the Land Rover Winter Series. David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
The first pointscore race of the Land Rover Winter Series, hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, was greeted with sunny skies and building south, south westerly breeze. The 95 starters on the day jostled for the final placings in each division, where just seconds separated some.

Division A1 was one of the most hotly contested, with the top six boats finishing within two minutes of each other. However, it was Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat who claimed victory in Race One.

“We started first in our division, and managed to stay ahead for almost the entire race,” commented Bohm. “The battle against Duende was tough, they managed to squeeze inside us at one stage, but we got the lead back before the finish.”

The Goat’s win over Triton (David Goetz) by 46 seconds and Damien Parkes’ JV52 Duende a further 26 seconds behind in third place, was as close as it gets.

“Once we crossed the line, we all looked back and everyone was just behind us. It was a tough race,” he continued. A mere three seconds later in fourth place was Tony Kirby’s Patrice. Steven Proud’s Swish sailed across the line nine seconds later in fifth, followed by Paul Clitheroe on Balance in sixth, by a further 23 seconds.

“We were expecting the wind to die down a little throughout the day. Instead it increased and stayed at around 10-15 knots all day, which was great for us as the boat loves those conditions. There were only nine people on board today, but I think it actually helped us win in the end.

“All in all, it was another great day on the harbour for the Land Rover Winter Series and we’ll give it another go next week, although I imagine we’ll have a very different handicap,” ended Bohm.

Division A2 winner Warwick Sherman with Occasional Coarse Language 2 amongst the fleet in Race 1 of the Land Rover Winter Series © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Division A2 winner Warwick Sherman with Occasional Coarse Language 2 amongst the fleet in Race 1 of the Land Rover Winter Series © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



The winner in Division A2 was Warwick Sherman with his Ker designed Sydney GTS 43, Occasional Coarse Language 2 by over five minutes. Craig Neil’s Elena Nova was 15 seconds ahead of Laurence Freedman’s Espresso Forte in third.

Arch Rival sailed a race of near-perfection in Division B, taking out the win by just 17 seconds ahead of Peter Bush on Last Hurrah. It was a few minutes later that Matt Wilkinson’s Foreign Affair crossed the finish line to round out the top three.

Arch Rival skipper Steve Connors, labelled it as a “Fantastic day all round, with beautiful conditions and a great race.”

“We just didn’t make mistakes today, which was good to see for our boat. We were one of the only ones to start in our time slot, so it was all smooth sailing. We sailed exactly like we should have!”

“Our new sails for this season gave us a bit of a lift in the moderate conditions, and the win makes it even more of an exceptional day.”

In the Sydney 38 Division, The Goat claimed the double victory winning on both scratch and PHS. On scratch, it was Peter Messenger’s Utopia in second, followed by Richard Holstein’s Next. Shine On, skippered by Phil Herscovics, placed second in PHS, and Richard Williams’ Calibre in third.

Other divisional winners for the first race of the series: Division C – Sumatra (Basil Diethelm); Division D – Eye Appeal (John Markos and Michael Delaney); Division E – Selkie (Anthony Booth); Division F – Superfine (George Waldthausen); Division G – Jagged Edge (Gary Mason); Division J1 – In Cahoots (Pat and Roberta Easton); Division J2 – Jublilee (Ian Arthy).

The Land Rover Winter Series will continue next Sunday starting from 11:30am on Sydney Harbour.

Prizes will be awarded to the yachts placed first, second and third in each division and include exclusive CYCA Land Rover Winter Series merchandise.

Result:

Land Rover Winter Series Spinnaker Divisions A-G

DivA1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 02:11:36 23 14:04:36 1.0  
2 6377 TRITON David Gotze 02:00:12 35 14:05:12 2.0  
3 ESP6100 DUENDE D And N Parkes 02:11:38 24 14:05:38 3.0  
4 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 02:06:41 29 14:05:41 4.0  
5 226 SWISH Steven Proud 02:06:50 29 14:05:50 5.0  
6 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 01:56:13 40 14:06:13 6.0  
7 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 02:11:56 27 14:08:56 7.0  
8 884 AFTERSHOCK Steve McConaghy 02:04:25 35 14:09:25   Yes
9 43218 VAMP David Fuller 02:10:49 29 14:09:49 8.0  
10 6953 SWD WOT EVA David Pescud 02:13:32 27 14:10:32 9.0  
DNC 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W   40   13.0  
DNC AUS03 SOUTHERNEXCELLENCE2 Andrew Wenham   45   13.0  

DivA2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 8008 OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2 Warwick Sherman 02:12:35 24 14:06:35 1.0  
2 65007 ELENA NOVA Craig Neil 02:10:51 31 14:11:51 2.0  
3 8181 ESPRESSO FORTE Laurence Freedman 02:13:06 29 14:12:06 3.0  
4 6111 NEVER A DULL MOMENT Col & Denise Wilson 02:18:22 25 14:13:22 4.0  
5 AUS040 OUTLAW Alan & Tom Quick 02:10:37 33 14:13:37 5.0  
6 AUS160 CRUSADER Jonathan Green 02:19:04 27 14:16:04 6.0  
7 AUS615 ESTATE MASTER Martin & Lisa Hill 02:12:49 34 14:16:49   Yes
8 AUS9999 ASSASSIN Robin Crawford 02:15:07 32 14:17:07 7.0  
9 7075 QUEST Bob Steel 02:15:56 32 14:17:56 8.0  
10 101010 PLAYSTATION 4 Dean Harrigan 02:18:24 30 14:18:24 9.0  
11 99991 KIRRIBILLI Adrian Abbott 02:18:27 30 14:18:27 10.0  
12 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron 02:24:34 25 14:19:34 11.0  
DNC 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish   26   15.0  

DivB PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 02:20:50 10 14:00:50 1.0  
2 1195 LAST HURRAH Peter Bush 02:18:07 13 14:01:07 2.0  
3 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 02:24:15 11 14:05:15 3.0  
4 888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove 02:22:02 14 14:06:02 4.0  
5 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 02:23:15 13 14:06:15 5.0  
6 8412 CYRENE 3 Michael Selby 02:29:24 7 14:06:24 6.0  
7 9997 SKEETER Sandor Tornai 02:23:13 14 14:07:13 7.0  
8 6890 ADELA David Lamond 02:30:36 11 14:11:36 8.0  
9 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:28:41 13 14:11:41 9.0  
10 RQ1123 RUM JUNGLE Lost Boys Syndicate 02:46:22 12 14:28:22 10.0  
11 8455 EUROPA David Mason 03:00:28 7 14:37:28 11.0  
DNC 6841 PAPILLON Phil Molony   12   15.0  

DivC PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 53444 SUMATRA Basil Diethelm 02:33:20 16 14:19:20 1.0  
2 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:36:11 14 14:20:11 2.0  
3 2001 QUETZALCOATL Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe 02:40:28 20 14:30:28 3.0  
4 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 03:05:23 14 14:49:23 4.0  
5 6360 INTEGRITY Andrew Stoeckel 03:16:55 13 14:59:55 5.0  
DNC 11 DEFIANCE David Giles   14   9.0  

DivD PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 8063 EYE APPEAL J Markos M Delaney 02:07:47 13 13:50:47 1.0  
2 6358 IRUKANDJI P Stubbs S Nash 02:11:13 11 13:52:13 2.0  
3 KA400 SCARLETT O'HARA Robert Skol 02:12:44 11 13:53:44 3.0  
4 6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr S Cook & K Bu 02:09:47 16 13:55:47 4.0  
5 8035 ONE MORE-NO MORE Ian Guanaria 02:08:59 17 13:55:59 5.0  
6 700 SOMMERBREEZE Hans Sommer 02:12:41 14 13:56:41 6.0  
7 6683 CROSSHAVEN S Rahilly & J Pelly 02:09:47 17 13:56:47   Yes
8 5273 SOUNDTRACK John Amos 02:19:45 13 14:02:45 7.0  
9 4970 AKELA Alan Mather 02:33:26 12 14:15:26 8.0  
10 0011 VIVA LA VITA Howard Elliott 02:31:19 15 14:16:19 9.0  

DivE PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 9201 SELKIE Anthony Booth 02:24:18 1 13:55:18 1.0  
2 6928 MENAGE A TROIS Karl Matiszik 02:28:41 6 14:04:41 2.0  
3 5923 TWILIGHT ZONE Peter Fallon 02:19:09 17 14:06:09 3.0  
4 4377 CLEWLESS? Lachlan/Guy Irwin 02:21:20 15 14:06:20 4.0  
5 YC868 PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY Brian Carrick 02:31:30 8 14:09:30 5.0  
6 2608 RAPID TRANSIT Andrew Wyllie 02:31:58 8 14:09:58 6.0  
7 6448 CARATS Steve Sweeney Murray 02:30:18 10 14:10:18 7.0  
8 6945 OSCAR Hugh Murray-Walker 02:33:37 11 14:14:37 8.0  
DNC 6332 RAZORS EDGE Ray Stone   18   12.0  
DNC 8383 KRAKATOA Don Young   21   12.0  

DivF PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 9900 SUPERFINE George Waldthausen 01:46:57 15 13:31:57 1.0  
2 5436 SINEWAVE Greg Mason Barb Maun 01:45:19 17 13:32:19 2.0  
3 8550 PANACEA Reece Theedam 01:53:10 11 13:34:10 3.0  
4 9933 MONKEY BUSINESS Paul Glynn 01:57:11 12 13:39:11 4.0  
5 B347 SPEEDWELL Colin Geeves 01:56:46 16 13:42:46 5.0  
6 8975A ZORA Pacific Sailin Schoo 02:13:58 6 13:49:58 6.0  
7 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty 02:27:26 11 14:08:26 7.0  
DNS 508 STORMY PETREL Kevin O'Shea   9   11.0  

DivG PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 AUS4439 JAGGED EDGE Gary Mason 02:09:58 24 14:03:58 1.0  
2 2153 FICTION Michael Blaxell 02:07:47 29 14:06:47 2.0  
3 KA17 WALLOP Bryan Collis Stephen 02:04:26 33 14:07:26 3.0  
4 7096 SOLUTION Neale Peppernell 02:13:42 26 14:09:42 4.0  
5 3495 SEA YA John Hewitt Chris Jo 02:18:11 25 14:13:11 5.0  
6 2125 SEARUG HOO HA Peter Howes 02:31:34 13 14:14:34 6.0  
DNC 4991 MINNETT John Griffin   0   11.0  
RET 6657 PANTOMIME IV Michael Kelly   5   8.0  

Land Rover Winter Series Non Spinnaker Divisions J-K
DivJ1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 1961 IN CAHOOTS Pat & Roberta Easton 01:48:04 20 13:38:04 1.0  
2 331 SILVER MINX Geoff Player 01:49:01 20 13:39:01 2.0  
3 6937 HANNI Michael Hesse 01:45:22 26 13:41:22 3.0  
4 6501 LAHARA II Glenn Crane 01:49:47 22 13:41:47 4.0  
5 7100 M Steve Hatch 01:45:10 27 13:42:10 5.0  
6 1008 STAR FERRY John Conroy 01:56:08 17 13:43:08 6.0  
7 6797 HOLY COW! John Clinton 01:59:23 14 13:43:23 7.0  
8 7045 DEFIANT P Billingham / P Mcg 02:00:53 14 13:44:53 8.0  
9 6223 TRIM Shaaron Walsh 01:51:02 27 13:48:02 9.0  
10 7046 INKONKONI Arthur Lane 02:05:52 13 13:48:52 10.0  
11 6652 BALTIC LADY Niel Burling 02:12:32 14 13:56:32 11.0  
DNC 6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt J Short M Bas   23   15.0  
DNC 4715 MARLOO George Girdis   30   15.0  
DNC 5271 NOCTURNE Gerard Kesby   33   15.0  
DNC 6277 LIMELIGHT Alan Husband   22   15.0  

DivJ2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis
1 8420 JUBLILEE Ian Arthy 02:15:38 7 13:52:38 1.0  
2 193 SYONARA Greg Maughan 01:59:08 29 13:58:08 2.0  
3 7006 LORELEI Matthew Farr 02:02:27 29 14:01:27 3.0  
4 5728 HEAVEN Franciscus J H Kerdi 01:58:28 36 14:04:28 4.0  
5 6739 HUBCAP2 Herman Heiligers 02:01:56 33 14:04:56   Yes
6 4582 PRIVATEER Bill Mirow 02:06:28 29 14:05:28 5.0  
7 5950 SHORETHING James Butler 02:05:33 32 14:07:33 6.0  
8 6809 APPLEJACK D Mcdonnell R Blanc- 02:32:54 10 14:12:54 7.0  
DNC 3031 KATINKA Paul & Ellen O'Conne   0   11.0  

Land Rover Winter Series Sydney 38 Division
Sydney 38 Scratch results Start : 11:25
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd Score
1 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo 13:39:43 02:14:43 1.0
2 7600 UTOPIA Peter Messenger 13:40:42 02:15:42 2.0
3 6081 NEXT Richard Holstein 13:42:01 02:17:01 3.0
4 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 13:44:07 02:19:07 4.0
5 6492 WLD1 Larki Missiris 13:49:11 02:24:11 5.0
6 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics 13:49:40 02:24:40 6.0
DNC 3060 THIRLMERE S. Warneford L Jamie     10.0

Sydney 38 PHSTCF results Start : 11:25
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score
1 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo 13:39:43 02:14:43 1.0910 02:26:59 1.0
2 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics 13:49:40 02:24:40 1.0312 02:29:11 2.0
3 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 13:44:07 02:19:07 1.0827 02:30:37 3.0
4 7600 UTOPIA Peter Messenger 13:40:42 02:15:42 1.1180 02:31:43 4.0
5 6081 NEXT Richard Holstein 13:42:01 02:17:01 1.1134 02:32:33 5.0
6 6492 WLD1 Larki Missiris 13:49:11 02:24:11 1.0857 02:36:32 6.0
7 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper 13:52:24 02:27:24 1.0800 02:39:12 7.0
DNC 3060 THIRLMERE S. Warneford L Jamie     1.0447   11.0

