Tickets to the RYA Dinghy Show on sale now

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 1:13 pm
Tickets are now on sale for the RYA Dinghy Show 2018, presented by Suzuki in association with Yachts & Yachting and Gill.

Returning to Alexandra Palace in London on the 03-04 March, the RYA Dinghy Show welcomes sailors old and new and celebrates everything we love about the sport.

“We’re really excited about the 2018 show and work is already well underway behind the scenes to bring visitors a fantastic weekend packed full of new features, activities and talks alongside all our original favourites” said RYA Sport Development Director Alistair Dickson.

“Whether you want to shop for the latest kit, pick up some tips from our expert coaches or inspire your family members to get out the on the water then make sure you get your ticket and join us at Ally Pally” he concluded.

New features for 2018 include:
· Revamped line up of experts talks on the Suzuki Main Stage and Knowledge Zone designed to help you to get more out of your sailing, whatever your experience
· Class association stage- a brand new second ‘stage’ hosting exclusive talks and events from clubs and classes exhibiting at the show
· Interactive 360 film experience
· Sailors corner for unique insights in a more intimate environment from the world’s leading dinghy sailors
· Woman’s sailing hub
· The Beginners Trail

As well as the expert talks and coaching sessions you’ll also discover hundreds of boats from beautiful classics to the very latest in cutting edge design along with clubs, classes, boat builders, holiday companies and much more! Plus all weekend there’ll be plenty of activities to inspire and entertain the whole family!

Presenting on the Suzuki Main Stage this year…

The 2018 Show will also see brand new hosts; Olympic gold and silver medallist Saskia Clark and Olympic sailor and sports presenter Stevie Morrison. Saskia and Stevie will be joining forces to host our expert speakers on the Suzuki Main stage and the coaching area throughout the weekend.

Saskia said: “I’m really excited to be involved in the RYA Dinghy Show alongside Stevie- I think each year, for all dinghy sailors it’s a real highlight. As well as being able to pick up everything you need to get on the water it’s also a fantastic opportunity to catch up with all your sailing friends just before the start of the season”.

Beat the queues and get your tickets

So what are you waiting for? Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members. RYA clubs can also take advantage of a special discount price of £10.00 when booking six tickets or more. Don’t forget up to four children go free with each paying adult!

