Tickets now on sale for Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival

by Joscelyn O'Keefe today at 7:34 am
2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Rod Mar
The Whitsundays will come alive with festivities and fun when the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives in January 2018.

The Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival will be a two-week celebration of exciting regional events and activities from January 13 to 29 showcasing the beauty of the Whitsundays and welcoming the Clipper fleet.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said it was going to be a magical event.

“The whole region is going to come alive and there will be something for everyone at the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival,” he said.

“Early Bird prices are available now so buy your tickets to make the most of the great savings.

“There are also plenty of accommodation packages available but these won’t last, so make sure you book now at www.whitsundayclipperrace.com.au to avoid disappointment.”

A raft of events has been organised right across the region, including a free Welcome Event in Airlie Beach town centre, a White on Whitehaven Long Lunch, a Progressive Lunch while cruising on board a yacht, and a Rodeo by the Reef in Bowen.

There are also Open Clipper Race Yacht Days at Abell Point Marina, which are open for the public to see what a Clipper Race yacht really looks like, inside and out.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is a unique event, which sees seasoned skippers partnered with novice crews on an epic 40,000 nautical mile adventure.

2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Joscelyn O'Keefe
2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Joscelyn O'Keefe



Airlie Beach will host the 12 participating yachts, their skippers and international crews and supporters as the final stop of the Australian leg of the race.

Tourism and Events Queensland Chief Executive Officer Leanne Coddington said the carnival of events will further enhance the Whitsundays’ reputation as a world class sailing destination.

“The Whitsundays is one of the jewels in Queensland’s tourism crown and this event celebrates the sailing lifestyle synonymous with the region,” Ms Coddington said.

“The two week celebrations will truly make the race participants feel welcome, and create a buzz around the entire region,” she said.

Visit whitsundayclipperrace.com.au for more information on how to get your plans underway.

The Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival ‘at a glance’…

Community Welcome Event, Airlie Beach Foreshore, Friday January 19, 2018. Join special guests the Clipper Crew, as the Mayor welcomes them to the Whitsundays. Let your senses sail away with live music and fresh local food and drinks. There are markets, rides, performances and activities for the kids and the finale will be a fireworks display. And best of all – it’s free! Come and celebrate the launch of something wondrous in the Whitsundays.

White on Whitehaven Long Lunch, Whitehaven Beach, Saturday January 20, 2018. Take a long lunch at one of the most spectacular destinations in the world. Begin your journey by taking a relaxing cruise to Whitehaven Beach where you’ll be greeted with champagne and canapes. Then take a seat at the long table and feast on local seafood and slow-cooked barbequed meats and salads – and finish it all off with a tantalising dessert. Early Bird Tickets are $300.

Progressive Lunch, various locations, Sunday January 21, 2018. Experience fine dining on the high seas with this relaxing yacht cruise through the Whitsunday islands. Sip sparkling wine surrounded by sparkling azure waters and infinite white beaches. Dine on fresh local food as you cruise the world’s most famous reef. Wine and dine in style in the Whitsundays. Early Bird Tickets $159.

Rodeo by the Reef, Bowen, Saturday January 27, 2018. Seaside meets countryside in this world-first event for the whole family. Watch world-class bull riding, bronco riding and barrel races surrounded by the picturesque environment of the Whitsundays region. Feast on delicious smoked barbequed meats and test your smokin’ skills by entering a team or test your riding skills on the mechanical bull. With live music, food stalls and much, much more, it promises to be a memorable day out for the family. Early Bird Tickets from $15.

Public Open Clipper Race Yacht Days, Abell Point Marina, January 19-21 and 25-27, 2018.

