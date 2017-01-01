Thurlow Fisher wins JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Nic Douglass / JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 2:16 pmAfter five years covering this event, it was fantastic to be on the water to see the boys from Thurlow Fisher Lawyers, Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas take it home. Plenty of banter, and racing chat with the guys, who are complete gentleman and great sailors on top of that.





Michael Fisher, from Thurlow Fisher joined in at the end of the chat to congratulate his team, and I took the opportunity to thank him personally for also supporting a youth team this year.



Cocko also spoke to me about the much discussed protest(s) during the week to fill in all of those at home who are interested to find out the ins and outs of that particular situation.





































