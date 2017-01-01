Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Thurlow Fisher wins JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

by Nic Douglass today at 2:16 pm
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
A big thanks to the Australian 18 Footers for having me for the past two afternoons to cover the closing days of the JJ's not only to catch up with so many great sailors (which I do really love!), but to take in the great action that always is the 18's.

After five years covering this event, it was fantastic to be on the water to see the boys from Thurlow Fisher Lawyers, Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas take it home. Plenty of banter, and racing chat with the guys, who are complete gentleman and great sailors on top of that.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Michael Fisher, from Thurlow Fisher joined in at the end of the chat to congratulate his team, and I took the opportunity to thank him personally for also supporting a youth team this year.

Cocko also spoke to me about the much discussed protest(s) during the week to fill in all of those at home who are interested to find out the ins and outs of that particular situation.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com


Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 4Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Successful Sydney Harbour Regatta wraps up for another year
Among the 21 divisions and 226 competitors was world-famous, Paul Cayard, who was at the helm of TP52, Team Beau Geste. Among the 21 divisions and 226 competitors was world-famous American yachtsman, Paul Cayard, who was at the helm of Karl Kwok’s TP52, Team Beau Geste. Another big name, Kiwi Gavin Brady called tactics. It wasn’t difficult to understand their dominant IRC performance in IRC Division 1. They won every race, with Lindsay Stead’s Yeah Baby/Boatec second overall.
Posted today at 10:32 am Sydney 38 OD International Championship– Ikon38 walks away with trophy
Robb, from Hobsons BYC, maintained the status quo, adding two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. Robb, from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, maintained the status quo, adding a further two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. They were in a class of their own. Robb was not available for comment following racing.
Posted today at 10:12 am JJ Giltinan 18fters – Thurlow Fisher wins series
The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were already declared champions before today’s race but there was tremendous interest on the result as only five points separated the next six boats.
Posted today at 9:19 am Andrea Francolini and Day Two of the Sydney Harbour Regatta
Despite lots of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, he was out on the water for the Sydney Harbour Regatta. The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. Even more of cats and dogs, and the appearance of moguls too, was not enough to perturb the sailors at the Sydney Harbour Regatta, or our good friend and highly regarded shooter. Here are his selections...
Posted today at 7:13 am Vendee Globe - Paul Meilhat back on the water
Two months after his Vendée Globe came to end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. Two months after his Vendée Globe came to a sudden end, Paul Meilhat is back enjoying sailing off Port-la-Forêt in SW Brittany. While he has been recovering from ordeals of race, after almost 52 days of sailing at breakneck speed, the skipper of SMA has nevertheless been busy. He has been continuing his physical training sailing on various types of boat and sharing his round the world experiences.
Posted today at 5:18 am St. Maarten sparkles Day 2 – St. Maarten Heineken Regatta
On the penultimate day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the competitors enjoyed truly gorgeous conditions. On the penultimate day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the competitors enjoyed truly gorgeous conditions. Bright sunshine and 15-20 knots of trade winds with a relatively flat sea state.
Posted today at 4:22 am JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay coverage of Race 7
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted today at 3:44 am Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman reveals night-time dip off Point Nemo
Vendee Globe sailor, Conrad Colman recalled some of the trials and tribulations that have challenged him during the race Vendee Globe sailor, Conrad Colman revisited some of the trials and tribulations that have challenged him both before the start of the solo race around the world, and during it. At a media conference held in Les Sables dÓlonne after he finished the eighth edition of the race, having sailed the last 700nm under jury rig that the worst moment came when he fell overboard at Pt Nemo one night.
Posted on 4 Mar JJ Giltinan 18ft skiffs - Replay Coverage of Race 6
Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Catch the latest race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy for the 18ft Skiffs, sailed on Sydney harbour. Great coverage from the very knowledgeable team on the Camera Cat, including commentary from Peter Shipway, Bob Killick and Andrew Buckland.
Posted on 4 Mar Kiwi skippers mix it up en route to GC32 Championship finale
Gunning impressively hard for the local Omani team is Jes Gram-Hansen and Rasmus Køstner’s SAP Extreme Sailing Team Despite conditions looking marginal this morning in Muscat’s Al Mouj, throwing up concerns about whether there would be any action at all today out on the water, in the event four races were held in swift succession in good conditions and a fifth nearly completed too, before the wind finally faded.
Posted on 4 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy