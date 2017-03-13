Please select your home edition
Three races, three different winners on opening day in Porto Venere

by Melges 32 today at 4:39 am
2017 Melges 32 World League European Division - Event 1 Melges World League / Barracuda
Opening day in Porto Venere got underway with a brief postponement that soon lead to three highly competitive races commencing the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division.

The breeze filled in nicely awarding the first race of the day to long-time Melges 32 owner and Class stalwart Edoardo Pavesio aboard FRA Martina. With tactician Manuel Weiller Vidal on duty, Pavesio made winning the opening heat look easy. The wire-to-wire win came under 10-15 knots of breeze out of the west, Matteo Balestrero's Giogi followed in second. Claudia Rossi at the helm of Lasse Petterson's Pippa sailed well into the third place position.

Another class veteran - Andrea Lacorte with Gabriele Benussi calling tactics aboard Vitamina Amerikana took charge to win Race Two, proving that he too could take the immediate lead and command the fleet around the track for a consistent start to finish win.

Fleet newcomer and top Corinthian Kilian Holzapfel aboard Germany's Homanit Junior had a great opening day/class debut to finish in second, followed by International Class President Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio at the helm of G-Spot in third.

The last race of the day went to Balestrero making him the most consistent of the three daily winners, ultimately putting him in the lead overnight.

2017 Melges 32 World League European Division - Event 1 © Melges World League / Barracuda
2017 Melges 32 World League European Division - Event 1 © Melges World League / Barracuda



Corinthian Couth

Three contentious Melges 32s are competing in the all-amatuer ranks of the Porto Venere fleet, and atop the division is Holzapfel. Fleet newbies Martin Reintjes on Caipirinha is currently seated second. Francesco Graziani on Vitamina completes today's Corinthian podium in third.

Tonight, teams will enjoy a wonderful crew dinner hosted at the Grand Hotel Porto Venere.

Racing continues tomorrow, Saturday with the first warning signal scheduled for 11:00/Italy.

The Melges 32 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.

2017 Melges 32 World League European Division - Event 1 © Melges World League / Barracuda
2017 Melges 32 World League European Division - Event 1 © Melges World League / Barracuda



Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Three Races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Paolo Cian, Giogi; 2-7-1 = 10
2.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana; 6-1-8 = 15
3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 8-4-3 = 15
4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 1-13-5 = 19
5.) Claudia Rossi/Matteo Ivaldi, Pippa; 3-16/UFD-2 = 21

2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 1 - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 32


1. 172   ITA 172 GIOGI Melges 32 Matteo Balestrero 2 7 1 10.0


2. 201   ITA 201 VITAMINA AMERIKANA Melges 32 Andrea Lacorte 6 1 8 15.0


3. 181   MON 181 G -SPOT Melges 32 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 8 4 3 15.0


4. 191   ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Melges 32 Edoardo Pavesio 1 13 5 19.0


5. 212   NOR 212 PIPPA Melges 32 Lasse Petterson / Claudia Rossi 3 16/UFD 2 21.0


6. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR (Corinthian) Melges 32 Kilian Holzapfel 14 2 6 22.0


7. 21   ITA 2121 MASCALZONE LATINO Melges 32 Vincenzo Onorato 10 6 7 23.0


8. 229   GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Melges 32 Christian Schwoerer 9 3 12 24.0


9. 487   ITA 487 TORPYONE Melges 32 Edoardo Lupi 11 5 9 25.0


10. 223 Quantum Sails  RUS 223 TAVATUY Melges 32 Pavel Kuznetsov 5 10 10 25.0


11. 193   GER 193 WILMA Melges 32 Fritz Homann 4 9 16/UFD 29.0


12. 173   ITA 173 SPIRIT OF NERINA Melges 32 Andrea Ferrari 15 12 4 31.0


13. 159 Quantum Sails  TUR 159 EKER Melges 32 Ahmet Eker 7 8 16/UFD 31.0


14. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 12 11 11 34.0


15. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA (Corinthian) Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 16/UFD 13 42.0
 
 
2017 Melges 32 World League European Division // Event 1 - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
World League Racing

One Design Division


Melges 32


1. 215   GER 215 HOMANIT JUNIOR Melges 32 Kilian Holzapfel 14 2 6 22.0


2. 186   ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Melges 32 Martin Reintjes 12 11 11 34.0


3. 194   ITA 194 VITAMINA Melges 32 Francesco Graziani 13 16/UFD 13 42.0
 
 
