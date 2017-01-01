Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 4

Three new champions crowned at Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship

by ORC Media today at 1:54 pm
Dozens of boats in Classes B and C made starts crowded – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk
Near-perfect conditions yesterday provided a fantastic ending to four days of competition at the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017. Two hard-fought final races determined the new 2017 European ORC champions in each of three classes, and while ultimately the winners were yesterday's series leaders in each, they had to fight to the end to keep themselves at the top of their respective podiums.

The team on Blue Nights savors their Class A victory – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk
The team on Blue Nights savors their Class A victory – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk



No where was this seen more keenly than in Class B, where in all the inshore races the X-41's battled with each other with the skills honed over years of racing these boats as one designs throughout the Baltic region. As Thomas Jungblut on Dockenhuden from Germany said, 'We have been racing these boats against each other for many years. We know how to tune them to be fast in all conditions, we know the crew work needed to get around the course, and all the techniques. Its really close amongst us, we push each other all the time.'

Early in the series it looked as though Martin Eslander's X-41 Xini Freedom from Finland would be dominating this group with a solid scoreline of 5-4-1-2 going into today. However, it was an X-41 from Estonia, Priit Tammemagi's Premium skippered by Mati Sepp, who won two races and with a win earned in the fifth race could now drop an eighth place in race one to take the lead by two points because Xini scored third place in this fifth race.

Hard-fought racing in Class B – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk
Hard-fought racing in Class B – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk



The two rivals battled in the pre-start of race six, the final race of the series, mindful this could determine the championship because Jungblut and the Dockenhuden team in third place were too far away in points to appear to be a threat.

'They came at us pretty hard,' said Xini tactician Sten Mohr. 'I have done some match racing myself, so we knew how to keep clear and keep our options open. But both of us got very close to the start line on final approach, so we knew the line call would be close.'

The Race Committee led by Ariane Mainemare did find them over the start line along with two other boats, and according to the rules sounded a horn and raised the X flag...yet neither came back to re-start. Premium was fast, three minutes ahead of Xini on the 5.4-mile course, and looked as though she would win the race and the ORC European Class B title crown. Yet with both were scored OCS, causing this race to be discarded instead of their worst scores from the offshore race, and thus put Xini in the lead by one point instead.

A redress decision given Premium in yesterday's race four was also rescinded by the International Jury on further review of the case, so Premium also lost a point and dropped to the Bronze medal position, with the Germans on Dockenhuden elevated to Silver. Remarkably, only one point separated all podium places, a testament to the intense competition in this class.

Class A had serious tactical talent, such as Jesper Radich on Sportfreund – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk
Class A had serious tactical talent, such as Jesper Radich on Sportfreund – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk



Along with Eslander and Mohr, the new Class B ORC European Gold Medalists on Xini Freedom are Anssi Lyden, Pyry Itkonen, Arthur Hallberg, Jari Baggstrom, Christer Maggstrom, Mats Lindgren, Patrik Schalin, Janne Versterlund and Nora Tunkelo.

In Class A the scenarios were not nearly as complex given the smaller number of boats in the class. Tea Ekengren-Suaren's Swan 45 Blue Nights from Finland did what they needed to do to stay on top. By winning the first 6.3-mile race, their 2-2-1-2-1 scoreline was almost unassailable in the last race: they just had to make sure their closest rivals from Denmark - Erik Berth's Swan 45 Tarok VII - did not win this race to put them tied in points and win the tie-break. While doing this, Alex Seehaufer's Soto 40 Sportfreund had a great 3-1 day to move up to take the Bronze medal slot. For Blue Nights and Sportfreund this was their first podium finishes in a major ORC championship.

Ekengren-Suaren's winning international crew on Blue Nights consisted of: Ganzalo Araujo, Pablo Iglesis, Toni Stoschek, Piotr Przybylski, Edu Mach, Esa Mach, Patrik Linqvist, Ceci Rosario, Henri Kuittinen, and Corentin Tahon.

Class C was much like Class A, where a dominant team had to just continue doing what got them to the top and not make silly mistakes. Patrik Forsgren's modified First 36.7 Pro4U from Sweden did just that by scoring their second win of the series in today's first race, then staying clean and close to their closest competition in a shifty and contentious second race that featured two general recalls and a Black Flag.

Leeward gate action in Class C – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk
Leeward gate action in Class C – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk



The racing was so close in fact that Pro4U had to share third and fourth place points with a boat well behind them, Juss Ojala's First 34.7 Jazz from Estonia, but it made no difference: they finished well-clear of the runner-up and last year's Class C champion, Aivar Tuulberg's Arcona 340 Katariina II. On the podium for Bronze was Sandro Montefusco's Italian-Estonian team on their NM 38S Sugar 2.

Racing with Forsgren and his all-amateur crew to earn Gold Medals was Andres Martensson, Joakim Hoppe, Oskar Hellblom, Oskar Somermaa, Johan Tuvstedt, Andres Bork and Peter Thorwid.

Winners in the Corinthian Division of all-amateur crews were Tarok VII in Class A, Peter Buhl's Swan 42 Sirena from Denmark in Class B, and Pro4U in Class C.

Xini Freedom team hikes hard to victory – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk
Xini Freedom team hikes hard to victory – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Robert Hajduk



'We are extremely pleased with the strong record turnout, the amazing hospitality, the excellent race management and the great value this event has shown the sailors, the sponsors and all others affiliated with this event,' said Dobbs Davis, representative for ORC. 'The close racing and high competitive level shows the rating system is working well, and we congratulate all the winners, they very much earned their medals this week.'

Xini Freedom enjoys a champagne shower – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Bartosz Modelski / Sail Spotting
Xini Freedom enjoys a champagne shower – Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship © Bartosz Modelski / Sail Spotting

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Wild Oats XI wins line honours in Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race
After over 40 hours of racing across the 384nm course, just three minutes and 31 seconds separated the top two boats The result is the race’s closest finish in 15 years and sets the tone for the next few months of competition between Wild Oats XI and Black Jack as they trade blows all the way to Hobart in December.
Posted today at 1:26 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Day 2 round up
Many of the larger Black Group yachts finishing on the Royal Yacht Squadron line experienced multiple broaches The blustery conditions also took their toll of boats across the fleet, with most classes seeing multiple retirements, with reasons including rig damage, groundings and collisions.
Posted today at 12:41 pm McDougall + McConaghy Moth World Championships – Day 6
The weather gods turned it on again for the final day when a light Ora started to build from the South around lunchtime Goody (to his friends), is the first foiling Moth sailor to win back to back world titles and the result is that much more special considering the high calibre of competition from the most recent top Americas Cup skippers and sailors with more Olympic medals around their necks than any other regatta with exception of the Olympic Games itself!
Posted today at 12:24 pm Blasting in the sun on Day 1 of 49er and 49erFX European Championship
Four Qualifying races in the men’s 49er fleet saw Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell edge out the field by a point Surprising many with their strong performance despite their youth, GBR’s Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas burst onto the Kiel scene with a podium spot after four races.
Posted today at 10:44 am Day 2 of Lendy Cowes Week
Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee was fourth, just four seconds ahead of the German Felci designed Silva Neo. Sir Keith Mills' British Ker40+ Invictus took line honours, and corrected out to win the race. However, after racing, Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, was given redress, and awarded joint first place for the race.
Posted today at 10:09 am Wild Oats XI claims line honours in Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race
Wild Oats XI, has claimed line honours for the sixth time in the 384 nautical mile Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race. In the closest finish in more than 15 years, the Oatley family’s record-breaking supermaxi, Wild Oats XI, has claimed line honours for the sixth time in the 384 nautical mile Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race.
Posted today at 4:26 am Black Jack 100 - The Journey Video
Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI by a margin of three minutes and thirty one seconds after a close tussle for the entire race. But then the Bow Caddy team got a sneak preview of the speed this boat is capable of, having tracked her very speedy delivery as she was trucked down from Gosford to Sydney City Marine
Posted today at 1:37 am It begins
There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. The spectators have made their way up there already, and they now eagerly await the many and varied craft that are to make their entry from stage left anytime soon now. As compared with last year, well, it is great that it did not clash with the Sydney International Boat Show.
Posted today at 1:30 am 40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile does not disappoint
The nine host ports touched on represent some of France’s most iconic sailing grounds and the Tour is an institution Twenty-nine teams, nine Acts, eight Coastal Raids and more Nautical Stadium Races than you can shake a stick at are just a few of the numbers that cannot possibly sum up a marathon sailing event that is as exciting as it is exacting.
Posted on 30 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race - Pre Race Chat
Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners Before the start of yesterday’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race we spoke to the PRO and a few of the yacht owners to get their take on the race ahead and hear something of their plans for Hobart. The general consensus seemed to be that the TP52s stood to do best on handicap. How well these predictions are met we will soon know!
Posted on 30 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy