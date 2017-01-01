Three months to go to Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Portoroz

The Corinthian winner of the 2016 Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta - Eelco Blok's Team Kesbeke/SIKA/Gill (NED827) with Ronald Veraar, Pim Mommersteeg and Joost Brouwer © IM24CA / Andrea Carloni

by IM24CA today at 3:48 pmYacht Club Portoroz together with Portoroz Marina will host the first event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series initiated by the International Melges 24 Class Association on April 20-23. The Notice of Race has been published and online registration is open for the event, valid also as the Melges 24 Open Slovenian National Championship under the name of the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta.To encourage participants to enter as soon as possible, the organizers are offering special discounts on the entry fee. In order to benefit from the early bird rate of 230€, teams must apply online and pay the fee by Monday 13 February. Afterwards the standard entry fee of 270€ will kick in.Last year great race conditions coupled with extremely capable race committee attracted 26 boats from all over Europe featuring three times Olympian and 2015 Melges 24 World Champion Christopher Rast together with two-times America's Cup sailor and multiple Melges 24 World and European Champion Flavio Favini who ultimately won the first act. Corinthian victory of the 2016 season opener went to the 2013 European Champion, Dutch Eelco Blok's Team Kesbeke/SIKA/Gill with Ronald Veraar helming. Andrea Racchelli's Altea (ITA) and Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team (UK) - the winners of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in open and Corinthian divisions respectively will most probably start their season in Portoroz to start collecting the ranking points in order to defend their titles.





Welcoming Note

Branko Parunov, Co-Chairman of the Organising Committee, hopes the growing trend will continue: 'We are very glad to welcome back the Melges 24 fleet for the fourth year in a row. A glance at previous editions illustrates how popular and successful it has been, so we're looking forward to pushing the event to the next level and attract even more newcomers'.



The action will start on Friday, April 21st with three races scheduled in front of the picturesque medieval town of Piran.

