Three bullets for Invictus on opening day of RORC Easter Challenge
by James Boyd today at 7:07 am
The RORC Easter Challenge, the Royal Ocean Racing Club's domestic season opener and coaching regatta, got off to an ideal start on the Solent today. Three races were held, the first of two windward-leewards off Lee-on-the Solent starting in a relatively benign seven knot southwesterly.
David Franks' JPK 10.10 Strait Dealer leads IRC Two Rick Tomlinson / RORC
After gently easing the boats into the regatta, the breeze slowly built until it was gusting to 20+, which, combined with a lumpy wind-against-tide sea state, made for a challenging final round the cans race. This featured an America's Cup-style reaching start, eventually taking the 50 competing yachts back towards Cowes.
Star performer of the day was Sir Keith Mills' all-black Ker 40+ Invictus which scored three bullets in the five-strong FAST40+ class, racing within IRC One.
Sir Keith Mills came ashore buzzing: 'It was lovely conditions - we got up to 16-17 knots downwind. It is always fun with a reaching start - some went for kites and we went for a Code Zero. 42 South overtook us right on the mark and we spent the race catching them up, which eventually we did. With these close races, and particularly in the FAST 40+ fleet, you can't afford to make a mistake because you get punished immediately. Crew handling is everything, but fortunately we have a great crew.'
This is Mills' first event on Invictus since early last summer when he badly injured his arm leaving him unable to sail for the rest of the year. However he passed the tiller on to his son Alex, with whom he is sharing helming duties this season. Sailing the powerful Ker40+ is also becoming less daunting: 'It is just like a big dinghy - it is very responsive and can be very tricky. When it's wind against tide you get knocked around a lot but it is great fun to sail.'
Outside of the FAST40+ yachts, it was former RORC Commodore Mike Greville whose well-travelled Ker 39 Erivale III stood out, finishing the day four points clear of Roger Bowden's King 40 Nifty. Nifty is winning her match race with sistership Cobra by just a point, while behind them it is neck and neck between the two new Mark Mills-designed MAT 1180s, German Christian Zugel's Tschuss and Tor McLaren's brand new Gallivanter.
The biggest boat in the RORC Easter Challenge, the Ker 46 Lady Mariposa had a mixed day, winning the second race, but retiring from the final round the cans race.
Racing in IRC Two got off to a less than ideal start when Ian Smyth's eight metre Miss U, didn't manage to live up to her name, severely T-boning Rob Bottomley's First 40 Sailplane during a pre-start port-starboard incident.
Top performer in IRC Two today was David Franks' Strait Dealer with a two – one - two, leaving the Cowes-based JPK 10.10 leading by four points from Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, winner of today's first race.
'The more wind, the better we felt,' said Franks. 'It blew out the cobwebs a bit - we made a few crew errors but we weren't alone.' Strait Dealer, a past IRC National Champion, is this year not only sailing in a new twin (rather than single) rudder configuration, but also with many new crew, although led, as ever, by Graeme Sunderland and again with several new recruits from the Cowes Etchells fleet, which Franks supports.
The most diverse group of boats is competing in IRC Three ranging from Sigma 38s to Harry J. Heijst's venerable S&S41 Winsome to the speedy modern J/70s and J/92s, but some of the best racing is between the five Quarter Tonners.
Today it was Aguila of past RORC Easter Challenge winner Sam Laidlaw that was not only top Quarter Tonner but leader of IRC Three after three races after winning today's final two races.
'It was great - fantastic sailing, we all had a good time,' said Laidlaw. Aguila did especially well in the third race starting at the correct end of the line enabling her to fly a kite.
Louise Morton's past Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner, Bullit, once against sailed by an all-female crew including 2013 Match Racing World Champion and Olympian Lucy Macgregor, suffered from an OCS in race one. However they were back on form for the subsequent races. Of the final race held in 20+ knots and lumpy seas, Morton said: 'It was a bit lively - downwind in these boats is exciting, but getting the angles and gybing right and picking the waves - it's all really good for your sailing.'
The day concluded with the vital debriefing at the RORC Cowes Clubhouse run by head coach Jim Saltonstall and the team from North Sails.
2017 RORC Easter Challenge - Results
Fast 40+
IRC Zero
|Series Place
|Sail No
|Boat
|Type of Boat
|Owner
|Handicap
|Series Points
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|1
|GBR1851X
|Invictus
|Ker 40+
|Sir Keith Mills
|1.269
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|GBR1682R
|Tokoloshe II
|Gp 42
|Michael Bartholomew
|1.262
|7
|2
|2
|3
|3
|SUI19
|Jubilee
|Gp 42
|Tony Dickin
|1.261
|10
|3
|3
|4
|4
|GBR1542R
|42° South
|GP 42
|Mark Rijkse
|1.264
|11
|5
|4
|2
|5
|GBR4242C
|Zephyr
|Gp 42
|Steve Cowie
|1.264
|14
|4
|5
|5
IRC One
|Series Place
|Sail No
|Boat
|Type of Boat
|Owner
|Handicap
|Series Points
|RORC Transatlantic Race 2016
PF1.5
|RORC Caribbean 600
PF1.4
|1
|GBR1R
|Leopard
|Farr 100
|Mike Slade
|1.799
|203
|120
|83
|2
|GBR301
|Challenger
|Whitbread 60
|Christopher Stanmore-major
|1.371
|170
|105
|65
|3
|USA45
|Bella Mente
|JV 72 Custom
|Hap Fauth
|1.612
|140
|
|140
|4
|GBR4945R
|Maverick
|Infiniti 46 R
|Oliver Cotterell
|1.414
|136
|126
|10
|5
|NED8313
|Aragon
|Marten 72
|Nicolas Lecarpentier
|1.456
|135
|135
|
|6
|USA60722
|Proteus
|Maxi 72
|George Sakellaris
|1.614
|131.6
|
|131.6
|7
|USA25555
|Rambler 88
|Canting Keel Sloop
|George David
|1.853
|126
|
|126
|8
|FRA1953
|SFS II
|Vor 70
|Lionel Pean
|1.689
|120.4
|
|120.4
|9
|GBR8200R
|Stay Calm
|Swan 82 S
|Stuart Robinson
|1.386
|114
|114
|
|10
|USA46269
|Runaway
|Andrews 70 Custom
|Thomas Corkett Sr.
|1.440
|112
|
|112
|11
|GBR7725R
|Path
|Baltic 112
|Anatoli Karatchinski
|1.603
|109.5
|109.5
|
|12
|CAY126
|Danneskjold
|Dixon 100
|Simon Hill
|1.479
|109.2
|
|109.2
|13
|MLT4
|Trifork/l4
|Vor 70
|Jens Dolmer
|1.668
|106.4
|
|106.4
|14
|GER7007
|Black Pearl
|Carkeek 47
|Stefan Jentzsch
|1.338
|103.6
|
|103.6
|15
|GBR11502
|Shamanna
|Swan
|Anders Nordquist
|1.611
|100.8
|
|100.8
|16
|GBR72L
|Louise
|Racoupeau 72 Custom
|Grant Gordon
|1.349
|98
|
|98
|17
|USA52329
|Heartbreaker
|Transpac 52
|Robert Hughes
|1.376
|95.2
|
|95.2
|18
|NED8812
|Tulip
|Frers Custom 88
|Melle Boersma
|1.358
|92.4
|
|92.4
|19
|AUT2002
|Green Dragon
|Volvo Open 70 (2008)
|Johannes Schwarz
|1.661
|89.6
|
|89.6
|20
|5
|Eleonora E
|Gaff Rigged Schooner
|Peras Ltd.
|1.295
|10
|
|10
|20
|CAN8
|Esprit De Corps II
|Volvo60
|Georges Leblanc
|1.390
|10
|
|10
|20
|CAY27
|Adela
|Dijkstra
|Adela Ltd
|1.431
|10
|
|10
|20
|USA7575
|Bella Pita
|Tripp 75
|Jim Grundy
|1.466
|10
|
|10
|Series Place
|Sail No
|Boat
|Type of Boat
|Owner
|Handicap
|Series Points
|RORC Transatlantic Race 2016
PF1.5
|RORC Caribbean 600
PF1.4
|1
|GBR17R
|Nemesis
|Swan 45
|James Heald
|1.150
|214.2
|84
|130.2
|2
|FRA140
|Saint Pierre & Miquelon
|Class40
|Marc Lepesqueux
|1.235
|204
|135
|69
|3
|911882
|Taz
|Reichel Pugh 37
|Bernard Evan-wong
|1.156
|138.6
|
|138.6
|4
|GBR4669R
|Pata Negra
|Lombard Irc 46 2.50
|Giles Redpath
|1.172
|134.6
|10
|124.6
|5
|SUI5006
|Gordons
|Bermudian Sloop
|Oliver Heer
|1.172
|119
|
|119
|6
|GBR1250
|Yellowdrama IV
|Swan 57
|Stephen Matthews
|1.102
|114.8
|
|114.8
|7
|USA42673
|Spice
|J/44
|Kevin McLaughlin
|1.105
|110.6
|
|110.6
|8
|USA61266
|Bounty
|Swan 66
|Theodore Kane, Jr.
|1.231
|107.8
|
|107.8
|9
|GBR8633R
|Jings
|J/133
|David Ballantyne
|1.107
|105
|
|105
|10
|USA2650
|Hound
|Nielsen Custom
|Charles Kineke
|1.115
|102.2
|
|102.2
|11
|AUT255
|Godspeed
|X41
|Peter Steinkogler
|1.120
|99.4
|
|99.4
|12
|RUS931
|Anna
|Mobile 53
|ZAO "SMM"
|1.230
|93.8
|
|93.8
|13
|USA60454
|Azura
|Swan 56
|Jamie Walker
|1.168
|91
|
|91
|14
|CAN1213
|Hermes
|Pogo 12.50
|Morgen Watson
|1.160
|89.6
|
|89.6
|15
|GBR1372R
|Nisida
|Gy 51
|Carl Wilcock
|1.202
|88.2
|
|88.2
|16
|GBR8653R
|Spirit of Juno
|Farr 65
|Ondeck
|1.223
|86.8
|
|86.8
|17
|FRA43894
|Purple Rain
|Pogo 12.50
|Jean-marc Calmet
|1.169
|85.4
|
|85.4
|18
|GBR905R
|Xanadu
|X-50
|Simon Costain
|1.147
|10
|
|10
|18
|IRL7600
|Lilla
|C.n.b. Briand 76
|DP Yachts Ltd
|1.207
|10
|
|10
|20
|FRA26
|Sensation Class 40
|Class40
|Marc Lepesqueux
|1.206
|10
|10
|
IRC Two
IRC Three
|Series Place
|Sail No
|Boat
|Type of Boat
|Owner
|Handicap
|Series Points
|RORC Caribbean 600
PF1.4
|1
|USA52902
|Redshift on El Ocaso
|J122
|Robert Hillier
|1.089
|127.4
|127.4
|2
|GBR1702T
|Scarlet Oyster
|Oyster 48
|Ross Applebey
|1.059
|119
|119
|3
|GBR970R
|Jua Kali
|Grand Soleil 43
|Dominic Hurndall
|1.086
|113.4
|113.4
|4
|GBR4778R
|EH01
|First 47.7
|Global Yacht Racing
|1.086
|107.8
|107.8
|5
|GBR9192R
|Eos
|Elan 410
|Roderick Stuart
|1.064
|103.6
|103.6
|6
|GBR2215L
|Quokka 8
|Grand Soleil 43
|Global Yacht Racing
|1.098
|99.4
|99.4
|7
|GBR7408R
|Arthur Logic
|First 40
|Sailing Logic
|1.069
|96.6
|96.6
|8
|GBR9193T
|Piccolo
|Dufour 44
|Andrew Yates
|1.063
|93.8
|93.8
|9
|GBR4147L
|Joanna of Cowes
|First 40
|Sailing Logic
|1.086
|91
|91
|10
|USA28920
|Sunset
|J120
|Global Yacht Racing
|1.086
|88.2
|88.2
|11
|GBR8405R
|Olympia's Tigress
|First 40
|Susan Glenny / Tigress Sport
|1.085
|85.4
|85.4
IRC Four
|Series Place
|Sail No
|Boat
|Type of Boat
|Owner
|Handicap
|Series Points
|RORC Caribbean 600
PF1.4
|1
|GBR486
|Sleeper X
|Swan 48 (72) Mod (thr)
|Jonty and Vicki Layfield
|1.027
|126
|126
|2
|17
|The Blue Peter
|Classic
|Mathew Barker
|1.039
|117.6
|117.6
|3
|ITA13880
|Blue Magic
|First 40.7 2.40
|Nikola Popov
|1.037
|112
|112
|4
|USA14571
|Isbjorn
|Swan 48
|Andy Schell & Mia Karlsson
|1.018
|106.4
|106.4
|5
|GER5625
|Charisma
|Swan 441
|Constantin Claviez
|1.036
|102.2
|102.2
|6
|GBR8520R
|Hot Stuff
|First 40.7
|girlsforsail.com
|1.034
|98
|98
|7
|GBR2080L
|El Oro
|Auzepy-brenneur 68
|Kent King
|1.024
|95.2
|95.2
|8
|GBR2228L
|Gaia
|Oyster 485
|Andrew Eddy
|1.028
|10
|10
|Series Place
|Sail No
|Boat
|Type of Boat
|Owner
|Handicap
|Series Points
|RORC Caribbean 600
PF1.4
|1
|GBR8396
|Sam
|Sigma 38
|Peter Hopps
|0.976
|126
|126
|2
|USA5341
|Freebird
|1975 Swan 44
|Philip Asche
|0.982
|117.6
|117.6
