Three bullets for Invictus on opening day of RORC Easter Challenge

David Franks' JPK 10.10 Strait Dealer leads IRC Two

by James Boyd today at 7:07 amAfter gently easing the boats into the regatta, the breeze slowly built until it was gusting to 20+, which, combined with a lumpy wind-against-tide sea state, made for a challenging final round the cans race. This featured an America's Cup-style reaching start, eventually taking the 50 competing yachts back towards Cowes.





Star performer of the day was Sir Keith Mills' all-black Ker 40+ Invictus which scored three bullets in the five-strong FAST40+ class, racing within IRC One.









Sir Keith Mills came ashore buzzing: 'It was lovely conditions - we got up to 16-17 knots downwind. It is always fun with a reaching start - some went for kites and we went for a Code Zero. 42 South overtook us right on the mark and we spent the race catching them up, which eventually we did. With these close races, and particularly in the FAST 40+ fleet, you can't afford to make a mistake because you get punished immediately. Crew handling is everything, but fortunately we have a great crew.'



This is Mills' first event on Invictus since early last summer when he badly injured his arm leaving him unable to sail for the rest of the year. However he passed the tiller on to his son Alex, with whom he is sharing helming duties this season. Sailing the powerful Ker40+ is also becoming less daunting: 'It is just like a big dinghy - it is very responsive and can be very tricky. When it's wind against tide you get knocked around a lot but it is great fun to sail.'









Outside of the FAST40+ yachts, it was former RORC Commodore Mike Greville whose well-travelled Ker 39 Erivale III stood out, finishing the day four points clear of Roger Bowden's King 40 Nifty. Nifty is winning her match race with sistership Cobra by just a point, while behind them it is neck and neck between the two new Mark Mills-designed MAT 1180s, German Christian Zugel's Tschuss and Tor McLaren's brand new Gallivanter.









The biggest boat in the RORC Easter Challenge, the Ker 46 Lady Mariposa had a mixed day, winning the second race, but retiring from the final round the cans race.



Racing in IRC Two got off to a less than ideal start when Ian Smyth's eight metre Miss U, didn't manage to live up to her name, severely T-boning Rob Bottomley's First 40 Sailplane during a pre-start port-starboard incident.









Top performer in IRC Two today was David Franks' Strait Dealer with a two – one - two, leaving the Cowes-based JPK 10.10 leading by four points from Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, winner of today's first race.



'The more wind, the better we felt,' said Franks. 'It blew out the cobwebs a bit - we made a few crew errors but we weren't alone.' Strait Dealer, a past IRC National Champion, is this year not only sailing in a new twin (rather than single) rudder configuration, but also with many new crew, although led, as ever, by Graeme Sunderland and again with several new recruits from the Cowes Etchells fleet, which Franks supports.



The most diverse group of boats is competing in IRC Three ranging from Sigma 38s to Harry J. Heijst's venerable S&S41 Winsome to the speedy modern J/70s and J/92s, but some of the best racing is between the five Quarter Tonners.



Today it was Aguila of past RORC Easter Challenge winner Sam Laidlaw that was not only top Quarter Tonner but leader of IRC Three after three races after winning today's final two races.



'It was great - fantastic sailing, we all had a good time,' said Laidlaw. Aguila did especially well in the third race starting at the correct end of the line enabling her to fly a kite.









Louise Morton's past Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner, Bullit, once against sailed by an all-female crew including 2013 Match Racing World Champion and Olympian Lucy Macgregor, suffered from an OCS in race one. However they were back on form for the subsequent races. Of the final race held in 20+ knots and lumpy seas, Morton said: 'It was a bit lively - downwind in these boats is exciting, but getting the angles and gybing right and picking the waves - it's all really good for your sailing.'









The day concluded with the vital debriefing at the RORC Cowes Clubhouse run by head coach Jim Saltonstall and the team from North Sails.



2017 RORC Easter Challenge - Results



Fast 40+





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 1 GBR1851X Invictus Ker 40+ Sir Keith Mills 1.269 3 1 1 1 2 GBR1682R Tokoloshe II Gp 42 Michael Bartholomew 1.262 7 2 2 3 3 SUI19 Jubilee Gp 42 Tony Dickin 1.261 10 3 3 4 4 GBR1542R 42° South GP 42 Mark Rijkse 1.264 11 5 4 2 5 GBR4242C Zephyr Gp 42 Steve Cowie 1.264 14 4 5 5

IRC Zero





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points

PF1.5 RORC Caribbean 600

PF1.4 1 GBR1R Leopard Farr 100 Mike Slade 1.799 203 120 83 2 GBR301 Challenger Whitbread 60 Christopher Stanmore-major 1.371 170 105 65 3 USA45 Bella Mente JV 72 Custom Hap Fauth 1.612 140 140 4 GBR4945R Maverick Infiniti 46 R Oliver Cotterell 1.414 136 126 10 5 NED8313 Aragon Marten 72 Nicolas Lecarpentier 1.456 135 135 6 USA60722 Proteus Maxi 72 George Sakellaris 1.614 131.6 131.6 7 USA25555 Rambler 88 Canting Keel Sloop George David 1.853 126 126 8 FRA1953 SFS II Vor 70 Lionel Pean 1.689 120.4 120.4 9 GBR8200R Stay Calm Swan 82 S Stuart Robinson 1.386 114 114 10 USA46269 Runaway Andrews 70 Custom Thomas Corkett Sr. 1.440 112 112 11 GBR7725R Path Baltic 112 Anatoli Karatchinski 1.603 109.5 109.5 12 CAY126 Danneskjold Dixon 100 Simon Hill 1.479 109.2 109.2 13 MLT4 Trifork/l4 Vor 70 Jens Dolmer 1.668 106.4 106.4 14 GER7007 Black Pearl Carkeek 47 Stefan Jentzsch 1.338 103.6 103.6 15 GBR11502 Shamanna Swan Anders Nordquist 1.611 100.8 100.8 16 GBR72L Louise Racoupeau 72 Custom Grant Gordon 1.349 98 98 17 USA52329 Heartbreaker Transpac 52 Robert Hughes 1.376 95.2 95.2 18 NED8812 Tulip Frers Custom 88 Melle Boersma 1.358 92.4 92.4 19 AUT2002 Green Dragon Volvo Open 70 (2008) Johannes Schwarz 1.661 89.6 89.6 20 5 Eleonora E Gaff Rigged Schooner Peras Ltd. 1.295 10 10 20 CAN8 Esprit De Corps II Volvo60 Georges Leblanc 1.390 10 10 20 CAY27 Adela Dijkstra Adela Ltd 1.431 10 10 20 USA7575 Bella Pita Tripp 75 Jim Grundy 1.466 10 10

IRC One





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points

PF1.5 RORC Caribbean 600

PF1.4 1 GBR17R Nemesis Swan 45 James Heald 1.150 214.2 84 130.2 2 FRA140 Saint Pierre & Miquelon Class40 Marc Lepesqueux 1.235 204 135 69 3 911882 Taz Reichel Pugh 37 Bernard Evan-wong 1.156 138.6 138.6 4 GBR4669R Pata Negra Lombard Irc 46 2.50 Giles Redpath 1.172 134.6 10 124.6 5 SUI5006 Gordons Bermudian Sloop Oliver Heer 1.172 119 119 6 GBR1250 Yellowdrama IV Swan 57 Stephen Matthews 1.102 114.8 114.8 7 USA42673 Spice J/44 Kevin McLaughlin 1.105 110.6 110.6 8 USA61266 Bounty Swan 66 Theodore Kane, Jr. 1.231 107.8 107.8 9 GBR8633R Jings J/133 David Ballantyne 1.107 105 105 10 USA2650 Hound Nielsen Custom Charles Kineke 1.115 102.2 102.2 11 AUT255 Godspeed X41 Peter Steinkogler 1.120 99.4 99.4 12 RUS931 Anna Mobile 53 ZAO "SMM" 1.230 93.8 93.8 13 USA60454 Azura Swan 56 Jamie Walker 1.168 91 91 14 CAN1213 Hermes Pogo 12.50 Morgen Watson 1.160 89.6 89.6 15 GBR1372R Nisida Gy 51 Carl Wilcock 1.202 88.2 88.2 16 GBR8653R Spirit of Juno Farr 65 Ondeck 1.223 86.8 86.8 17 FRA43894 Purple Rain Pogo 12.50 Jean-marc Calmet 1.169 85.4 85.4 18 GBR905R Xanadu X-50 Simon Costain 1.147 10 10 18 IRL7600 Lilla C.n.b. Briand 76 DP Yachts Ltd 1.207 10 10 20 FRA26 Sensation Class 40 Class40 Marc Lepesqueux 1.206 10 10





IRC Two





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points

PF1.4 1 USA52902 Redshift on El Ocaso J122 Robert Hillier 1.089 127.4 127.4 2 GBR1702T Scarlet Oyster Oyster 48 Ross Applebey 1.059 119 119 3 GBR970R Jua Kali Grand Soleil 43 Dominic Hurndall 1.086 113.4 113.4 4 GBR4778R EH01 First 47.7 Global Yacht Racing 1.086 107.8 107.8 5 GBR9192R Eos Elan 410 Roderick Stuart 1.064 103.6 103.6 6 GBR2215L Quokka 8 Grand Soleil 43 Global Yacht Racing 1.098 99.4 99.4 7 GBR7408R Arthur Logic First 40 Sailing Logic 1.069 96.6 96.6 8 GBR9193T Piccolo Dufour 44 Andrew Yates 1.063 93.8 93.8 9 GBR4147L Joanna of Cowes First 40 Sailing Logic 1.086 91 91 10 USA28920 Sunset J120 Global Yacht Racing 1.086 88.2 88.2 11 GBR8405R Olympia's Tigress First 40 Susan Glenny / Tigress Sport 1.085 85.4 85.4

IRC Three





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points

PF1.4 1 GBR486 Sleeper X Swan 48 (72) Mod (thr) Jonty and Vicki Layfield 1.027 126 126 2 17 The Blue Peter Classic Mathew Barker 1.039 117.6 117.6 3 ITA13880 Blue Magic First 40.7 2.40 Nikola Popov 1.037 112 112 4 USA14571 Isbjorn Swan 48 Andy Schell & Mia Karlsson 1.018 106.4 106.4 5 GER5625 Charisma Swan 441 Constantin Claviez 1.036 102.2 102.2 6 GBR8520R Hot Stuff First 40.7 girlsforsail.com 1.034 98 98 7 GBR2080L El Oro Auzepy-brenneur 68 Kent King 1.024 95.2 95.2 8 GBR2228L Gaia Oyster 485 Andrew Eddy 1.028 10 10

IRC Four





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points

PF1.4 1 GBR8396 Sam Sigma 38 Peter Hopps 0.976 126 126 2 USA5341 Freebird 1975 Swan 44 Philip Asche 0.982 117.6 117.6

