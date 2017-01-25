Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Port Stephens 2017 728x90

Thomas makes a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup

by John Roberson today at 2:59 pm
Steve Thomas's clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup © WMRT / Outback to Ocean Photography
Local skipper Steve Thomas and his RPM Racing team have made a clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup, winning every race and confirming his qualification for next week’s Match Cup Australia, the first championship level event of the 2017 World Match Racing Tour.

Also through to the event next week are second placed Evan Walker from Sydney and New Zealand skipper George Anyon of Auckland. Walker, who represents the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, sailed a strong series, while Anyon was the surprise of the event, putting in a mature performance.

“It’s awesome to have a clean sweep,” admitted Thomas at the end of the day, “we really didn’t expect that coming into the week. Although we hadn’t sailed together before, everything came together pretty quickly and that helped us to build on all the tactical things we wanted to work on through the week. By the end of it we were feeling really comfortable .”

Thomas’s crew of Rhys Mara, Ben Robinson and Henry Kernot, all have enviable sailing CVs, and are no strangers to the top end of the leaderboard, but their ability to work together as a team has been remarkable. Steve Thomas has already qualified for the Tour event in northern Europe, and the team will be seeking invitations to other qualifiers.

Finishing third, and qualifying for next week’s event was a big surprise for George Anyon and his crew, with this being George’s first regatta at the helm of an M32. “I was surprised at how quickly I picked it up as a helm,” he admitted, “the boats are actually quite simple, which is nice.”

Despite overcast weather and some rain, there was a good breeze all day, which made for some great racing on the confined waters of the Swan River’s Freshwater Bay. The regatta has been hosted by the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, which is also the venue for next week’s event.

Winning skipper – Perth Match Cup © WMRT / Outback to Ocean Photography
Winning skipper – Perth Match Cup © WMRT / Outback to Ocean Photography


Steve Thomas's clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup © WMRT / Outback to Ocean Photography
Steve Thomas's clean sweep of the Perth Match Cup © WMRT / Outback to Ocean Photography



Results:

1 Steve Thomas/RPM Racing AUS
2 Evan Walker/KA Match AUS
3 George Anyon/RNZYS Perfomance NZL
4 Will Boulden/Alpha Racing Team AUS
5 Brett Burvill/Edge Racing AUS
6 Victor Serezhkin/Gazprom Team RUS
7 Robbie Gibbs/Royal Perth Yacht Club AUS
8 Gemma Jones/RNZYS Performance NZL
9 Jeremy Koo/Sime Derby Foundations MAS
10 Will Dargaville/Rogue Racing AUS

Zhik Dinghy 660x82Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Phil Robertson back for World Match Racing Tour to defend his title
After storming the Tour finale with four-on-the-rack approach, Phil reveals he has more tricks up his sleeve this year. The New Zealand team will need to hit the ground running at the championship season opener in Australia if they are to start building their campaign towards this year's world championship, especially as they haven't seen an M32 since Marstrand last July.
Posted on 6 Mar GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup
Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points
Posted on 28 Feb Swiss match race gentleman Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
With a new setup, Eric believes his game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon. The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. With a new setup in 2017, Eric believes his long-term game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon.
Posted on 23 Feb Nespresso Int Match Racing - RPAYC has historic win
For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth Int Match Racing Cup belongs to Royal Prince Alfred For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. It was an all Australian final between Will Boulden (RFBYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPAYC). In what turned out to be an incredibly tight final.
Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth International - Semi-Finalists chosen in Day 3
Day 3 of the Nespresso Youth Int Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals Day 3 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch. First to qualify for the quarter finals was Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn. Boulden finished the round robin with
Posted on 18 Feb Nespresso Youth Cup - Boulden takes clear lead after Day 2
Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights left Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Building on his early lead from day one Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn are the favourites to take the top spot after the round robin sitting on 9 wins 0 losses.
Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb World Sailing invites bids for 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships
Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the given dates and times. Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the given dates and times.
Posted on 10 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to World Match Racing Tour
Last season the team had a habit of winning the seeding rounds but fall short in the play-offs due to small mistakes. When Sehested throws his hat in the ring, the rest of the teams can be sure that they will have to prepare for an opponent who will stop at nothing in order to reach his goals.
Posted on 1 Feb Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy