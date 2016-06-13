Please select your home edition
Edition
Predictwind - Iridium

Thomas Coville and Sodebo - A most extraordinary sailing feat

by Brian Hancock today at 7:32 pm
Thomas Coville broke the 50day barrier for a single handed round the world voyage © Thomas Coville / Sodebo
On Christmas Day the loop was closed on one of the most extraordinary sailing feats in modern history.

The French sailor Thomas Coville set a new record for the fastest solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the globe and he not only broke the record, he absolutely slayed it knocking more than 8 days off the previous record held by fellow Frenchman Francis Joyon.

That in itself is an amazing accomplishment but let’s just think about this for a moment or two. Coville sailed a 100-foot supertrimaran all by himself from France to France with a lap around Antarctica. He sailed in some of the most treacherous waters on the planet and managed to get back home unscathed; in record time.

His ride, sponsored by the French company Sodebo, has a mast that stands 115 feet off the deck. The mainsail is 3,050 square feet in area. The boat can average speeds in the high 20’s and low 30’s and can easily sail at 40 plus knots. I have been lucky enough to sail at 30 knots and I can tell you it’s a little terrifying.

The noise and vibration that you experience at that kind of speed is unnerving but when you are with a full crew you can take some comfort in the company of others. But when you are sailing solo it’s you and you alone that has to deal with the stress. Add to that, you know, and i am sure that he knew, that when things go wrong at that speed things go wrong quickly and the result can be life threatening.

Thomas Coville receives a heroes welcome in Brest after setting the new world record in solo in multihull, at the helm of Sodebo Ultim, in 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds. © Jean-Marie Liot
Thomas Coville receives a heroes welcome in Brest after setting the new world record in solo in multihull, at the helm of Sodebo Ultim, in 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes, 38 seconds. © Jean-Marie Liot


Can you imagine a sudden wind shift in the night when you are trying to get a 15 minute nap, and the boat accidentally gybes? OK, I think you get the picture so let’s move on.

I have worked on two books about circumnavigation record attempts. My mate Cam Lewis was the lone American aboard Commodore Explorer when, in 1993, they became the first boat to lap the planet in under 80 days to win the Jules Verne trophy. Then in 2002 another mate Nick Moloney was aboard Orange when they set a new Jules Verne record. Their time was 64 days and their boat was a 110-foot catamaran.

In the space of a decade they shaved 15 days off the record. The crew on Orange were some off the best sailors in the world and their record time was considered almost unbeatable. Fast forward to yesterday, Christmas Day. Thomas Coville crossed an imaginary finish line off Ile d’Ouessant on the north west coast of France to complete his circumnavigation in 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes and 38 seconds. Coville, alone, on a smaller boat, knocked 15 days off the time set but that crack team aboard Orange. Extraordinaire…

For the rest of this story cklick here

A sailor with multiple round the world races to his credit - fully crewed and shorthanded - Brian Hancock is the author of the definitive book on sailmaking - Maximum Sail Power - and the author of the All About Sails blog.

For more from Brian Hancock click here

Thomas Coville cracks the 50day barrier for a solo round the world voyage in Sodebo © Thomas Coville / Sodebo
Thomas Coville cracks the 50day barrier for a solo round the world voyage in Sodebo © Thomas Coville / Sodebo

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Helm Events 660x82Zhik Dinghy 660x82

Related Articles

2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - All together + Video
This was my fifth circumnavigation and my second this year, as I took part in the double-handed Barcelona World Race. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - Sébastien Audigane, helmsman-trimmer, fifth circumnavigation: This was my fifth circumnavigation and my second this year, as I took part in the double-handed Barcelona World Race. I rounded Cape Horn twice in 2015! I already sailed on this boat in 2009, but to sail her after she has been further optimised for the Jules Verne Trophy with such a great team is fantastic.
Posted on 10 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport arrival images by Jean-Marie Liot
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Francis Joyon and his crew of five took 47 days 14 hours and 47 minutes to sail around the world. This was the third best time in the history of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 10 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – 47 days, 14 hours and 47 minutes + Audios
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Francis Joyon and his crew of five took 47 days 14 hours and 47 minutes to sail around the world. This was the third best time in the history of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 10 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport completes adventure after 47 days
2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport crossed the finishing line off Ushant at 1650hrs UTC on Friday 8th January. Francis Joyon and his crew of five took 47 days 14 hours and 47 minutes to sail around the world. This was the third best time in the history of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 9 Jan 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport has hit a UFO
2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport hit an unidentified floating object during the night. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport hit an unidentified floating object during the night. The port rudder is broken. However they are still expected to reach the pontoon in Brest at 1900hrs UTC.
Posted on 8 Jan 2015 -16 Jules Verne Trophy - A tricky and lively sea for last hours
It was not an easy night for 14 sailors on Spindrift 2, amazing capabilities of boat allowed them to negotiate, calmly 2015 -16 Jules Verne Trophy - It was not an easy night for the 14 sailors on Spindrift 2. Though the amazing capabilities of the boat allowed them to negotiate, relatively calmly, this violent passage, punctuated by winds of over 30 knots combined with six meter-deep waves, the maxi-trimaran was still really shaken about.
Posted on 8 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – 48 hours, the Joyon way
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT is passing the Azores at 33 knots in heavy seas. Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC SPORT is passing the Azores at 33 knots in heavy seas. The big gennaker only came down when the wind got above 35 knots last night. Francis Joyon’s scenario is clear: he wants to be in Brest as early as possible on Friday to beat the record set on this boat by Franck Cammas in 2010.
Posted on 7 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – Day 46 - Tough conditions + Video
Jules Verne Trophy – With a day and a half to go, Spindrift 2 is heading into the storm. Jules Verne Trophy – With a day and a half to go, Spindrift 2 is heading into the storm. It was inevitable that they would have to pass through this cold front that has come from the US coast, and the sailors have done everything to approach it as sensibly as possible.
Posted on 7 Jan 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - Coming home fast
There are still 1,700 miles left to for the trimaran, whose arrival in Brittany remains scheduled for Friday. 2015-16 Jules Verne Trophy - There are still 1,700 miles left to for the trimaran, whose arrival in Brittany remains scheduled for Friday. Since this morning, Spindrift 2 has not dropped below an average speed of 30-32 knots, which conjures up an image of lovely gliding on an ever-friendly ocean road.
Posted on 6 Jan Jules Verne Trophy - Around the Azores High in the futile record chase
Spindrift 2 crew have been forced to sail around Azores High, which began as a barrier in front of the trimaran’s bow Jules Verne Trophy - The Spindrift 2 crew have been forced to sail around the Azores High, which began as a barrier in front of the trimaran’s bow, but now stretches further north, forcing the team to wait patiently in areas with little wind.
Posted on 5 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy