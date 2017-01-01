Please select your home edition
Thielman takes Melges 20 fleet control at 2017 Sail Newport Regatta

by Melges 20 today at 5:09 am
Kuai - Daniel Thielman - 2017 Newport Regatta International Melges 20 Class Association
With a much drier start, Melges 20 teams took to the 'outside' race course on Narragansett Bay for Day Two of the 2017 Sail Newport Regatta. With eight - nine knots of breeze out of the Southwest, the fleet got underway with a clean start to kick off the second daily round of racing.

Showing stellar upwind speed, Rob Wilber's Cinghiale once again led around the first windward mark with a hungry pack of Melges 20s closely behind. Overall event leader Daniel Thielman on Kuai showed nice patience downwind to extend all the way to the corner and grab the lead at the first gate. However, it was Drew Freides' Pacific Yankee that showed the fleet who was boss on the next upwind beat, grabbing the lead by playing the right side of the course, and hanging on to take the bullet. Alexis Michas on Midnight Sun charged hard to grab second followed by Thielman in third.

Just as the warning signal sounded for Race Four, fog thicker than New England Clam Chowder rolled onto the racecourse limiting visibility to less than a quarter-mile prompting a short postponement. As the Melges 20 fleet huddled together near the Race Committee boat, the fog slowly began to lift and after almost a 45-minute delay, racing got back underway.

Thielman wasted no time by gaining the lead rounding the weather-mark in first. Wilber got some redemption overtaking the lead at the gates. With an oscillating building breeze, Wilber showed solid upwind speed and built a nice lead for the final run to the finish line to take the win. Wes Whitmeyer's Slingshot came second followed by Liam Kilroy's Wildman in third.

The third and final race of the day began under idyllic Newport conditions: crystal blue skies, and a comfortable Southwest wind in the 12-16 kt range provided some fun upwind sailing and nice planing rides downwind. Whitmeyer had a nice start, hung in his lane to the left side of the course, then hooked into the final rightie into the mark and had a nice lead which he would extend for the wire to wire win. With a full-on grudge match for positions second thru tenth, Thielman had a cool hand grabbing second followed by Friedes in third.

Three additional races are scheduled for the final day. Despite Thielman's consistent scoreline and the addition of a throw out after six races, the standings are tight with the top tier being separated by just a few points.

Sunday's forecast is predicting a bluebird day of sailing in Newport, Rhode Island and it will be a full battle on the final day of racing.

Top Five Results (Preliminary - After Five Races)

1.) Daniel Thielman, KUAI; 3-3-3-4-2 = 15
2.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE; 1-8-1-7-3 = 20
3.) Liam Kilroy, WILDMAN; 8-1-10-3-4 = 26
4.) Jason Michas, MIDNIGHT BLUE; 4-2-8-5-9 = 28
5.) Wes Whitmyer Jr., SLINGSHOT; 10-4-12-2-1 = 29

Top Five 2017 Melges World League Results (After Seven Events)

1.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 85 pts.
2.) Vladimir Prosikhin, NIKA = 57 pts.
3.) Achille Onorato, MASCALZONE LATINO = 48 pts.
4.) Krzysztof Krempec, MAG TINY = 48 pts.
5.) Rodney Jones, CARS 167; 48 pts.

Top Five 2017 Melges World League, North America Results (After Two Events)

1.) Drew Freides, PACIFIC YANKEE = 37 pts.
2.) Igor Rytov, RUSSIAN BOGATYRS = 35 pts.
3.) Liam Kilroy, WILDMAN = 32 pts.
4.) Rob Wilber, CINGHIALE = 31 pts.
5.) Jim Wilson, OLEANDER = 29 pts.

2017 Newport Regatta - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 T
O		 Total
Newport Regatta Racing

One Design Division


110


1.
  USA 632 retrad 110 Joe Berkeley 2 1 2 2 0/ABD 1
[2] 6.0


2.
  608 Goodfoot 110 Ross Weene / Eli Slater 3 2 4 4 0/ABD 2
[4] 11.0


3.
  445 Other Woman 110 Brendan Meyer 6 3 8 5 0/ABD 3
[8] 17.0


4.
  USA 754 Highwayman 110 Will Laidlaw 4 4 6 3 0/ABD 6
[6] 17.0


5.
  753 Powwow 110 Stewart Craig 5 6 5 1 0/ABD 9
[9] 17.0


6.
  271 Wild Thing 110 Maggie Craig 9 7 3 6 0/ABD 7
[9] 23.0


7.
  543 Lifeboat 110 Russell Robinson 16/DNC 10 1 9 0/ABD 4
[16] 24.0


8.
  USA 563/496 One Bell 110 Scott Pakenham 1 8 12 8 0/ABD 8
[12] 25.0


9.
  687 Sugar Magnolia 110 Jeffrey Adam 7 5 7 7 0/ABD 11
[11] 26.0


10.
  418 Big Pink 110 Milly Biller 11 12 11 12 0/ABD 5
[12] 39.0


11.
  usa 450 Wharf Rat 110 Ann Lewis 8 11 9 11 0/ABD 13
[13] 39.0


12.
  693 Screaming Pelican 110 David West 10 9 10 10 0/ABD 12
[12] 39.0


13.
  619 Tokoloshe 110 Cameron Chislett 16/DNC 13 13 15 0/ABD 10
[16] 51.0


14.
  751 Bluemoon 110 Daniel Nolan 16/DNC 16/DNC 15 13 0/ABD 14
[16] 58.0


15.
  736 ONE WAY Sport 110 Geoff Hurwitch 16/DNC 16/DNC 14 14 0/ABD 16/DNS
[16] 60.0
 


2.4mR


1.
  USA 7 2.4 1 2.4mR Dee Smith 1 1 1 1 1

  5.0


2.
  USA 28 No name 2.4mR Betsy Alison 4 3 2 2 2

  13.0


3.
  USA 142 none 2.4mR Charles Rosenfield 3 2 3 3 4

  15.0


4.
  USA 118 Slackometer 2.4mR Tim Ripley 2 4 4 5 5

  20.0


5.
  USA 175 Magic Bus 2.4mR Theodore Green 5 6 5 4 3

  23.0


6.
  USA 115 (TBD) 2.4mR Sandy Hayes 6 5 6 6 6

  29.0


7.
  USA 180 Ceilidh 2.4mR Carol Whitmer 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC

  40.0
 


29er


1.
  USA 22 none 29er Charlie Hibben 9/DNC 1 3 2 1 1 1 [9] 9.0


2.
  USA 270 29er 29er GRIFFIN SPINNEY 2 4 2 4 2 2 9/DNF [9] 16.0


3.
  ISV 2559 29er 29er Taylor Hasson 9/DNC 2 1 5 3 3 4 [9] 18.0


4.
  USA 2413 29er 29er sarah hardee 3 3 4 3 4 5 2 [5] 19.0


5.
  ISV 1262 ISV 2302 29er Lake Sanford 1 5 5 1 5 6 3 [6] 20.0


6.
  USA 2411 29er 29er Brooke Shachoy 4 9/RET 6 6 6 4 5 [9] 31.0


7.
  USA1473 29er 29er Connor Macken 6 7 7 7 9/DNF 9/DNF 9/DNS [9] 45.0


8.
  USA 99 n/a 29er Joshua Bartoszuk 5 6 9/RET 9/DNS 9/DNS 9/DNS 9/DNS [9] 47.0
 


5O5


1.
  USA 8930 Blondage 505 Duane Delfosse 1 2 3 2


  8.0


2.
  USA 8939 USA 8939 505 Michael Komar 3 1 2 3


  9.0


3.
  GBR 8708 GBR 8708 505 Ben Greenfield 2 4 4 1


  11.0


4.
  USA 9005 Katiebear 505 Thomas Kivney 4 3 1 4


  12.0


5.
  IRL 8987 Lookadatla 505 Peter Scannell

8/DNC 8/DNC


  16.0


6.
  USA 8851 USA 8851 505 Ted Huebner

8/DNC 8/DNC


  16.0


7.
  USA 9183 No Retreat 505 Michael Breton 5 5 5 5


  20.0
 


Comet


1.
  4088 Gifted Comet Kevin Buruchian 1 2 4 1 2

  10.0


2.
  4151 Gemini II Comet Talbott Ingram 5 1 1 3 1

  11.0


3.
  USA 3956 Flying Gypsy Comet Connor Swikart 4 3 2 4 3

  16.0


4.
  3952 Molly Brown Comet Mark Buruchian 2 6 3 2 4

  17.0


5.
  USA 4148 Wicked 2 Comet Wick Dudley 3 5 7 6 6

  27.0


6.
  4137 Rebel Comet Joe Lauver 8 4 5 5 5

  27.0


7.
  3957 Widgeon Comet Chris Price 6 8 8 8 11/DNS

  41.0


8.
  3468 N/A Comet Bradley Meade 9 11/DNF 6 7 11/DNF

  44.0


9.
  4102 Light Green Comet Richard LaBossiere 7 7 11/DNS 11/DNS 11/DNS

  47.0


10.
  USA 4099 4099 Comet Robert Graham 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC

  55.0
 


Ensign


1.
North Sails  176 Chowder Ensign William Murphey 4 4 2 1 2

  13.0


2.
  301 Firebird Ensign Mike Macina 2 1 3 4 4

  14.0


3.
  USA 1082 Challenger Ensign Charles Shoemaker 6 3 4 2 1

  16.0


4.
  1511 Dolce P Ensign Michael Paccione 1 5 5 3 7

  21.0


5.
  1407 Gusto Ensign Scott Mason 5 2 7 8 5

  27.0


6.
  1669 Shadow light Ensign Wayne Bush 3 6 6 5 12/DNF

  32.0


7.
  1226 Questar Ensign Jonathan Gorbold 7 12/OCS 1 7 6

  33.0


8.
  USA 1431 Cydarydigo Ensign Bill Steel 9 8 9 6 3

  35.0


9.
  USA 1091 Squall Ensign Mike Ryan 8 7 8 9 8

  40.0


10.
  513 Babe Ensign Fran Trapp 10 9 12/DNF 12/DNS 12/DNS

  55.0


11.
  1008 Brou Ha Ha Ensign Tina Clark 12/DNS 12/DNS 12/DNS 12/DNS 12/DNS

  60.0
 


Etchells


1.
  USA 1228 STELLA BLUE Etchells Steve Benjamin 1 1 1 1 5

  9.0


2.
  USA 979 KGB Etchells Senet Bischoff 2 3 3 2 3

  13.0


3.
  1060 1060 Etchells Connor Needham 4 4 2 3 1

  14.0


4.
  USA 1099 Mahalo Etchells Charles Kenahan 5 2 4 4.5 2

  17.5


5.
  USA 1305 Clean Execution Etchells Marly Isler 3 5 5 4.5 4

  21.5


6.
  USA 1105 Chemical Imbalance Etchells Robert Hitchcock 7/DNS 7/DNS 7/DNS 7/DNS 7/DNS

  35.0
 


F18


1.
  USA 7 Forward WIP F18 Mike Easton 1 1 6 1


  9.0


2.
  21 Hobie 21 F18 Joseph Valante 6 2 2 3


  13.0


3.
  Usa 94 Capricorn F18 John Giuliano 2 3 4 5


  14.0


4. 7   USA 1808 Tall Guy Express F18 Nacra Infusion Mk2 Blair Toland 3 4 3 6


  16.0


5.
  USA 282 Rocket F18 Todd Berget 9/DNC

9/DNS


  18.0


6.
  286 No Worries F18 Skip Whyte 7 6 1 4


  18.0


7.
  1719 Nacra MKII F18 Sandra Tartaglino 4 9/DSQ 5 2


  20.0


8. 6   USA 1864 Whale Rock Racing F18 Chris Bulger 5 5 7 9/DNS


  26.0
 


J 24


1.
  USA 5432 HoneyBadger J 24 Travis Odenbach 1 1 5 1


  8.0


2.
  USA 5443 Nautalytics J 24 Mike Ingham 2 2 8 2


  14.0


3.
  USA 4116 Fudgie J 24 Matthew Coughlin 3 3 3 7


  16.0


4.
  USA 2991 Passage East J 24 Ted Winston 4 4 4 5


  17.0


5.
  USA 58 Bangor packet J 24 Tony Parker 8 6 1 4


  19.0


6.
  USA 5208 Helly Hansen J 24 John Mollicone 9 5 2 3


  19.0


7.
  2547 Buckshot J 24 Steve Kirkpatrick 6 7 9 6


  28.0


8.
  USA 4103 Oswego NY J 24 Tom Doran 7 8 6 8


  29.0


9.
  USA 627 Dragon J 24 Nick Woviotis 5 9 7 9


  30.0


10.
  USA 4453 Bearlymuven J 24 Lindsey Nahmias Turowski 10 11 10 10


  41.0


11.
Quantum Sails  USA 2736 Boreas J 24 Finn Hadlock 11 10 11 11


  43.0
 


J 70


1.
  USA 49 Relative Obscurity J 70 Peter Duncan 2 1 6 7 2

  18.0


2.
  USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 1 3 2 9 8

  23.0


3.
  USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 3 17 4 3 1

  28.0


4.
  USA 901 Team vineyard vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 4 2 15 4 6

  31.0


5. 95   USA 95 Muse J 70 Heather Gregg / Joe Bardenheier 7 7.5 3 10 5

  32.5


6.
  USA 246 New Wave J 70 Steve Liebel 10 10 5 6 7

  38.0


7.
  USA 456 Scamp J 70 Will Welles 5 7.5 11 11 4

  38.5


8.
  USA 419 Joint Custody J 70 Ray Wulff 6 6 9 14 14

  49.0


9.
  USA 852 HOSS J 70 Glenn Darden 11 5 30/BFD 5 3

  54.0


10.
  USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 13 18 7 2 17

  57.0


11.
  USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 14 4 12 17 11

  58.0


12.
  USA 51 Black River Racing J 70 Douglas Strebel 12 9 8 20 10

  59.0


13.
  USA 85 Dime J 70 Mallory & Andrew Loe 9 12 30/DNS 1 9

  61.0


14.
  USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 8 11 10 19 20

  68.0


15.
  USA 225 Shred J 70 Stein Skaane 16 19 13 12 13

  73.0


16.
  644 Scuba Steve J 70 Brendan Read 15 15 16 16 12

  74.0


17.
  USA 153 Surge J 70 Geoffrey Pierini 21 13 1 21 19

  75.0


18.
  USA 157 Spring J 70 Dave Franzel 19 16 30/DNS 8 18

  91.0


19.
  USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 18 29 17 13 15

  92.0


20.
  USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 20 14 30/DNS 23 21

  108.0


21. 45   USA 245 Clown Car J 70 Duncan Swain 17 21 30/DNS 24 16

  108.0


22.
  USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 22 23 14 27 24

  110.0


23.
  USA 311 Sparkle J 70 Hannah Swett 27 20 18 18 29

  112.0


24.
  USA 373 Lucky J 70 Christopher Murray 28 27 30/BFD 15 22

  122.0


25.
  USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 24 22 30/DNS 22 25

  123.0


26.
  USA 222 Junkanoo J 70 Rachel Bryer 26 28 20 25 26

  125.0


27.
  USA 5 Gaucho 3 J 70 Tiani Hausen 23 25 30/DNS 26 23

  127.0


28.
  USA 344 Two Feathers J 70 Mark Masur 29 26 19 29 28

  131.0


29.
  USA 388 Glide J 70 Bradford Gibbs 25 24 30/DNS 28 27

  134.0
 


Laser Full


1.
  USA 207217 Johnny B. Goode Laser John Kirkpatrick 2 1 1 1 1 1
[2] 5.0


2.
  USA 195425 Fluffy
Peter Shope 3 4 7 2 2 2
[7] 13.0


3.
  USA 162440 none
Preston Duclos 1 2 4 6 7 6
[7] 19.0


4.
  182764 TBD Laser Nicholas Burroughs 9 3 2 4 5 5
[9] 19.0


5.
  USA 194033 caution Laser Will Donaldson 4 6 5 7 3 3
[7] 21.0


6.
  USA 187436 same as it ever was Laser Phil King 14 15 6 5 4 4
[15] 33.0


7.
  USA 161100 laser Laser David Frazier 8 7 3 12 12 12
[12] 42.0


8.
  USA 194228 none
Lynne Shore 10 5 9 9 9 10
[10] 42.0


9.
  USA 159805 159805 Laser Chris Hufstader 5 22/OCS 13 8 10 9
[22] 45.0


10.
  USA 175233 194189 Laser Gabriel Hannon 6 22/OCS 8 13 14 7
[22] 48.0


11.
  USA 189811 Itiswhatitis Laser Peter Seidenberg 15 14 11 10 8 11
[15] 54.0


12.
  USA 160954 Laser Laser Benjamin Russell 7 11 19 11 13 13
[19] 55.0


13.
  209684 Wangadangadugadangdang Laser Tom Dailey 22/DNC 22/OCS 22/DNF 3 6 8
[22] 61.0


14.
  USA 176381 173684 Laser James Gardner 12 10 14 14 11 15
[15] 61.0


15.
  USA 181148 181148 Laser Matt Flood 13 12 17 16 17 16
[17] 74.0


16.
  212122 Cartel Laser Kurt Edwards 11 13 12 22/RET 22/DNS

  80.0


17.
  USA 23 124697 Laser Full Evan Boyd 18 16 16 18 16 14
[18] 80.0


18.
  USA 175221 175221 Laser David Krystaf 16 17 18 15 15 17
[18] 80.0


19.
  205472 Mighty Mouse Laser Lawrence Mcgrath 22/DNC 8 10 22/DNF 22/DNS 22/DNS
[22] 84.0


20.
  USA 160215 160215 Laser Mark Stuhlmiller 17 22/OCS 15 17 22/RET 22/DNS
[22] 93.0


21.
  USA 177269 none
Andrew Roosvelt 22/DNC 9 22/RET 22/DNS 22/DNS 22/DNS
[22] 97.0
 


Melges 20


1. 76   USA 7676 KUAI Melges 20 Daniel Thielman 3 3 3 4 2

  15.0


2. 1 North Sails  USA 300 PACIFIC YANKEE Melges 20 Drew Freides 1 8 1 7 3

  20.0


3. 311 North Sails  USA 311 WILDMAN Melges 20 Liam Kilroy 8 1 10 3 4

  26.0


4. 228 Quantum Sails  USA 228 Midnight Blue Melges 20 Jason Michas 4 2 8 5 9

  28.0


5. 217 North Sails  USA 217 SLINGSHOT Melges 20 Wes Whitmyer Jr 10 4 12 2 1

  29.0


6. 305   USA 305 Midnight Sun Melges 20 Alexis Michas 5 5 2 12 7

  31.0


7. 414   USA 414 CINGHIALE Melges 20 Rob Wilber 7 11 7 1 8

  34.0


8. 313 North Sails  USA 13131 Samba Pa Ti Melges 20 John Kilroy 2 9 11 16 5

  43.0


9. 898   RUS 898 RUSSIAN BOGATYRS Melges 20 Igor Rytov 9 14 4 6 10

  43.0


10. 250 North Sails  USA 250 OLEANDER Melges 20 James Wilson 13 10 5 10 6

  44.0


11. 265   RUS 265 RUSSOTRANS Melges 20 Yurii Morozov 6 6 13 8 14

  47.0


12. 213   USA 213 MOBY Melges 20 Ike Babbitt 11 7 9 11 11

  49.0


13. 50 Quantum Sails  ITA 50 Fremito D'Arja Melges 20 Dario Levi 14 12 14 9 12

  61.0


14.
  USA 306 TALISMAN Melges 20 John Bailey 12 15 6 14 17

  64.0


15. 196   USA 196 Midnight Sin Melges 20 Gordon Michas 15 17 15 13 13

  73.0


16. 280 Quantum Sails  USA 280 BOBSLED Melges 20 Bob Moran 17 13 16 15 16

  77.0


17. 15   ISV 1315 CRUZAN RHODE Melges 20 Timothy Pitts 16 16 17 17 15

  81.0
 


RS Aero


1.
  2210 None RS Aero Marc Jacobi 1 1
2 3 1 14/DNS [14] 8.0


2.
  1982 Bombay Girl RS Aero Madhavan Thirumalai 2 2
1 1 2 14/DNS [14] 8.0


3.
  2275 NA RS Aero Hank Saurage 3 3
4 4 3 14/DNS [14] 17.0


4.
  USA 2209 Aero RS Aero J.C. Raby 8 5
3 8 4 1 [8] 21.0


5.
  2122 None RS Aero Ash Beatty 4 4
5 2 6 14/DNS [14] 21.0


6.
  USA 1422 RS Aero RS Aero Eric Aker 5 6
6 5 5 14/DNS [14] 27.0


7.
  USA 2121 RSAero RS Aero Jerzy Sliwinski 11 8
8 6 7 2 [11] 31.0


8.
  1424 Sogni del Garda RS Aero David Solnick 7 9
7 10 9 3 [10] 35.0


9.
  USA 1738 Aero 1738 RS Aero Tony Corkell 6 7
10 9 8 14/DNS [14] 40.0


10.
  2119 charter RS Aero Melissa Solnick 10 10
9 11 10 14/DNS [14] 50.0


11.
  1610 Aerostar RS Aero Gregory Popp 9 14/DNS
11 7 14/RET 14/DNS [14] 55.0


12.
  USA 1766 NA RS Aero Mike Lindstrom 14/DNC 14/DNC
14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC [14] 70.0


13.
  1824 Aero 1824 RS Aero Michael Housley 14/DNC 14/DNC
14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC 14/DNC [14] 70.0
 


Swan 42


1.
  USA 4214 Daring Swan 42 John Hele 3 1 2 1


  7.0


2.
  USA 4243 Blazer Swan 42 Christopher Culver 1 3 1 3


  8.0


3.
  USA 4206 Impetuous Swan 42 Paul Zabetakis 2 2 3 2


  9.0
 


VX One


1. 240   USA 240 Blue2 VX One Bob Maccini 1 1 1 1 2

  6.0


2. 167   USA 167 Blue Lobster VX One Ian Maccini 4 2 3 4 3

  16.0


3.
  122 Sunspot Baby VX One Kendrik de Koning 7 5 2 2 1

  17.0


4. 116 North Sails  USA 116 The SeaBin Project Vx One Paul Murphy 3 6 5 6 5

  25.0


5.
  USA 103 USA 103 VX Brian Fisher 6 4 6 5 4

  25.0


6.
  USA 111 Zingaro VX One Anthony Norris 2 7 4 7 6

  26.0


7.
  171 The Wagon VX One Charles Brown 5 3 7 3 8/RET

  26.0
 
