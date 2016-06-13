Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

They're off in first start of Transpac

by Transpacific Yacht Club today at 11:51 am
Divisions 6, 7 and 8 left the coast under light winds and sunny skies – Transpac Race © Sharon Green / Ultimate Sailing
Seventeen yachts in three divisions set off yesterday in the first wave of three starts to the 49th edition of the 2017 biennial Transpac Race. Under sunny skies and light winds the fleet left the start area promptly at the start signal of 1:00 PM local time to head west towards the finish at Diamond Head in Honolulu 2225 miles away.

This was both an end and a beginning for these teams: an end of months and even years of preparation and planning, and likely a welcome relief after this arduous task, especially those doing the race for the first time. Finally setting out to sea will be a break from all the endless checklists that go along with planning a race of this length and endurance.

And of course the race is also the beginning of an adventure of many days and even weeks of sailing ahead, where crew camaraderie, seamanship, navigation and strategy and other skills will be tested. The best in each division will be rewarded with trophies and prizes at the end of the race, but even those who do not fare well will be rewarded with the satisfaction of having completed one of the world's oldest and greatest ocean races.

Chris Lemke, Brad Lawson and their team from Calgary, Canada are racing the smallest boat in the fleet: their Hobie 33 Dark Star - Transpac Race © Sharon Green / Ultimate Sailing
Chris Lemke, Brad Lawson and their team from Calgary, Canada are racing the smallest boat in the fleet: their Hobie 33 Dark Star - Transpac Race © Sharon Green / Ultimate Sailing



Last Saturday after the fleet received their trackers, race packages and final instructions at the Skipper's Meeting, the traditional Transpac Aloha Send-off Party was held with a Hawaiian-style celebration in Long Beach at the bandshell at Gladstone's. The event was fun way to wish the fleet fair winds in the voyage ahead, and was well-attended by participants, their families, organisers and sponsors.

The following day's Porsche Palooza sponsored by Circle Porcshe was also a way to burn off pre-race tensions with an impressive display of vintage Porsches and test-drives of new models.

And then yesterday the morning started with a parade of boats out of Rainbow Harbor en route to the start, with friends, family and well-wishers lining the shore to wish the fleet a fast and safe passage to Hawaii.

The weather at the start featured a pleasant westerly sea breeze and enough sun to reduce the chill of the coastal water, which for the teams will get colder as they head west into the first few nights of the race. The long-term forecast for this fleet is for the typical northwest coastal winds to start out to be moderate in strength, and as the fleet moves south and west it will bend more towards the northeast and become the famous downwind slide to Hawaii, and while the wind speeds in the current forecast do not show to be very strong, the pattern does look more typical and normal to this time of year than that experienced in the unusal El Nino conditions experienced in the last race in 2015.

Sailors, friends and family at the Aloha Send-off Party at Gladstone's - Transpac Race © Ultimate Sailing
Sailors, friends and family at the Aloha Send-off Party at Gladstone's - Transpac Race © Ultimate Sailing



Each entry in the Transpac has a YB GPS tracker, allowing their position to be shown with a four-hour delay built in so that this information cannot be used for tactical advantage on the race course. The first several hours shows the fleet clear of the West End of Catalina Island, with some teams - like John Sandrolini's Beneteau 47.7 La Sirena - diving south right away, while others - like Hiroshige Ikeda's XP 44 t Draconis - are being conservative and staying closer to the rhumb line course to Hawaii.

The Draconis team had an enthusiastic fan club on shore – Transpac Race © Doug Gifford / Ultimate Sailing
The Draconis team had an enthusiastic fan club on shore – Transpac Race © Doug Gifford / Ultimate Sailing



This position for the Japanese team is giving them an early lead in the race, but this may change: this race has always been a trade-off between sailing a shorter distance close to the rhumb line but risking light winds versus heading south for more wind but longer sailing distance. With help from the trackers, in the next several days we will see which strategy appears to be paying off.

The next start for divisions three and four will be tomorrow, July 5th at 1:00 PM, also at Point Fermin.

YB tracker data shows the fleet clear of Catalina in the first night of the race, with some committing early to their westward strategies © Transpacific Yacht Club
YB tracker data shows the fleet clear of Catalina in the first night of the race, with some committing early to their westward strategies © Transpacific Yacht Club

Giacomo Yacht SaleSail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsNorth Technology - Southern Spars

Related Articles

Admiral’s Cup Regatta gathers impressive momentum
The roster of team yachts and trialists that have already expressed their intention to take part is impressive. It is a roll-call of famous Australian offshore competitors, including Caprice of Huon, Camille, Mercedes III and IV, Fare Thee Well, Love and War, Mister Christian, Syonara, Too Impetuous, Sagacious V, Pacha, Black Magic, Spirit of Koomooloo (the original Ragamuffin), and the first Wild Oats.
Posted today at 11:28 am Clipper Round the World Yacht Race announces team skipper change
Dale Smyth, a permanent resident of South Africa, is a highly skilled sailor with over 50000nm offshore in his log book British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell, who has made the decision to step down from the role for personal considerations.
Posted today at 11:15 am Corfu Challenge – Day 1
Breeze remained consistent throughout the day, decreasing briefly near the windward mark in front of Mount Pantokrator. Principal Race Officer Ariane Mainemare ran two practice starts before the windy two mile, two lap practice race. MOMO, Cannonball, and Proteus were all on the line, each showing moments of speed throughout the day.
Posted today at 11:05 am World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted today at 9:53 am Female skippers come out on top in first major test
Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool. Our two female Clipper Race Skippers, Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool.
Posted today at 4:45 am Gabart seals Macif historic victory in New York
After winning solo, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king. New York, François Gabart loves the city so much he has won there twice. After winning solo last year, Gabart came back with a five-man crew and showed again that in this race of giants Macif is king.
Posted today at 2:21 am François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.
Posted today at 2:02 am Star World Championship – Day 2
With winds in the mid 20’s and plenty of thunder, the Race Committee did not hesitate to cancel the racing for the day Danny and I had a good day finishing up our work list and repairs in between rain squalls. We then took the boat out for a check sail in the harbor. Luckily we did as another thing broke that would have prevented us from racing. So we went back in and fixed that. Should be all good to go.
Posted on 3 Jul GC32 Villasimius Cup – Another hurdle to overcome for Team Engie
With five different winners in the 10 races, the level has stepped up another notch on the foiling catamaran circuit. Finishing fifth in the event’s overall ranking, Sébastien Rogues leaves Villasimius slightly disappointed but the consolation of coming third in the circuit's provisional overall ranking is even greater motivation for the team.
Posted on 3 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 1 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 1 offshore race Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 1 offshore race
Posted on 3 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy