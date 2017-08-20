Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 3Di 60 - 728x90

The tale of two cities

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 2:00 am
The Coathanger and sailing have always been symbiotic. © John Curnow
Sail in or watch enough One Design races, especially the Etchells, and you’ll very much know this term. After the start, the fleet virtually splits in two like some crazy atom, with the half the electrons going that way, and the others in the dichotomous direction.

Now it was our very own Peter Rendle, the irrepressible bundle of joy that he is, that got this little ditty’s theme going, when he was talking about AC36. You see, it is a while since the Kiwis had the Auld Mug (on its ever growing base), and in the intervening time, the very area that became synonymous with it, the Viaduct, has undergone something of a transformation. There simply is not the room to hold the event there anymore.

Wynyard Point and Viaduct Harbour © Flickr
Wynyard Point and Viaduct Harbour © Flickr



Of course, in looking to understand anything you always follow the money trail, and it all seems to start and end in Europe, so it is absolutely no wonder that Italy has been named as the first alternate. However, Bubbly Pete has come up with a really good alternative. Sydney!

It’s a lot, lot closer, by being in the same hemisphere for a start, we speak nearly the same language, and Air New Zealand can fly all the stuff in across the ditch. It also helps out a cash strapped Kiwi Government, that has an even more interesting scenario to have to go through for bipartisan support than our own! Wow. That is saying something.

Now best of all, it could even possibly help our fledging aspirants get a team up and going, by reducing some of the costs. Talk about win, win, win, win, win… So Auckland’s misfortune could end up being Sydney’s gain, and wouldn’t that be boon. Who knows, the Wallabies could even be back on top in the time leading into it all, and world order may have finally been set back to normal.

Will the AC36 Mini Maxi be a pumped up version of this? Banque Populaire VIII (Armel Le Cleac'h) © Team Banque Populaire
Will the AC36 Mini Maxi be a pumped up version of this? Banque Populaire VIII (Armel Le Cleac'h) © Team Banque Populaire



So the only other thing to say is that the AC itself is almost as good at creating a tale creating two cities. Some read and watch everything to do with it, and others just turn off completely. There are not many in the middle, so the choice of a high performance monohull driven by soft sails, when the wing sailed foiling cats captivated a new demographic better than the latest offering from Apple or Samsung at the Consumer Electronics Show, will continue to be way more than interesting.

Come November we’ll know a lot more about the mini maxi for AC36, and by March 2018 it will be even clearer. That is of course under the proviso that the Sikaflex so liberally applied from the caulking gun after the Italians blabbed has actually bonded. Anyone who has spent time with Sikaflex and a carbon boat knows that it is a constant programme of maintenance before each big event. It’s kind of akin to painting the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and there we go with the two cities again…

Now if you would like to receive the Sail-World newsletter each week, then please go to the 'Newsletter' button at the top of the Sail-World home page and enter your details. Simples...

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Always something in a name
Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models Many may have wondered just how the whole Fast40+ was going to pan out. On announcement, there was a flurry of models, and then just like British sports cars of old, the little badges with MkII and even Ml III started to appear. That might not be too far off the mark either, for the original action was all centred around the Solent.
Posted on 2 Oct Not the only one…
I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, had a wee popular tune with ‘Six months in a leaky boat’. And so, after the first ingress of water when the Italians secured a limpet mine to the good ship AC, the planks started to spread, and it was all hands to the pumps, as it were.
Posted on 25 Sep Them’s the rules
Whether it is ‘improved fairing’, or hidden water tanks, it does not take much to get a wind blowing Whether it is ‘improved fairing’, or hidden water tanks, it does not take much to get a wind blowing when it comes to sailing in a One Design class. Neither should it, mind you. The joy of the OD scene is the cut and thrust, and the better the class, the more that cut and thrust attracts top talent, and importantly, the more fun is being had by those who do not often, or ever make the top ten...
Posted on 18 Sep The Question
We asked the big question a while back in Red Circle Boutique. It was carried over to subsequent weeks We asked the big question a while back in Red Circle Boutique. It was carried over to subsequent weeks, and your responses have been fantastic. Thank you. Please keep them coming, even if you don’t want them ‘published’ per se, because this ‘forum’ that we set up is about having a voice, irrespective of whether you want to deliver it yourself or not.
Posted on 11 Sep Bullseye
Yes. It seemed the only way to go, having started the theme all the way back at Red Circle Boutique Yes. It seemed the only way to go, having started the theme all the way back at Red Circle Boutique. There was then Tahzjay, followed by Never a dull moment, and finally last week, it was He’s back. Why so? Well simply that we have a comment from the CEO of AUS Sailing, John Lee, and for that we are both appreciative and pleased.
Posted on 4 Sep He’s back
At 78 years of age, the living legend that is Jon Sanders has returned once more to the Australian mainland At 78 years of age, the living legend that is Jon Sanders has returned once more to the Australian mainland. Leaving Noumea, he headed for Bundaberg, and it is highly likely Sanders will now actually go all the way around the bottom and then head backup the other side for Carnarvon, so as to really be able to call it a full, solo, lap of the planet.
Posted on 28 Aug Never a dull moment
You know I don’t even remember where I saw that boat racing anymore. Can't tell you what type of vessel or colour it was You know I don’t even remember where I saw that boat racing anymore. Cannot tell you what type of vessel it was, or even what colour. Makes you think of some of those momentous ocean races, where things changed perpetually, and every rag on board had either been up, or was now strewn around the place from the bottom of the companion way to the darkest parts of the forepeak.
Posted on 21 Aug Tahzjay
Last week we began the discussion about where to from here. Last week we began the discussion about where to from here. You can read Red Circle Boutique and re-familiarise yourself with all of that at any stage. In flowing on, today’s headiine plays on the outfit’s other colloquial name. Target with a very, very soft ‘g’, silent ‘t’, and oh-so-French accent.
Posted on 14 Aug Red Circle Boutique
Red Circle Boutique We all need to gather around for a conversation. That sounds a bit like something your parents may have had with you when you were younger. Or perhaps it is the one where the Headmaster got the whole year or school in for, when they could not determine exactly whom had done what! Alas, we are not looking for something so daunting, but it may be just as big, and if we’re lucky just as formulative.
Posted on 7 Aug It begins
There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. The spectators have made their way up there already, and they now eagerly await the many and varied craft that are to make their entry from stage left anytime soon now. As compared with last year, well, it is great that it did not clash with the Sydney International Boat Show.
Posted on 31 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy