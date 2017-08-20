The sun never sets on J's sailing worldwide

by J/Boats today at 3:34 pmThe event is hosted by the Hamble River Sailing Club, with the fleet sailing in the halo’d confines of the Southampton Water and the Solent. Across the continent, the J/24s sailed their fourth event in the Italian Winter Series, sailing the regatta off the pretty, quaint seaside town of Cervia on the western shoreline of the Adriatic Sea.Over in the Americas, the Canadians hosted their J/105 Canadian Championship at the Royal Canadian YC in Toronto, Ontario and sailed on Lake Ontario. Not too far south the 30th annual J-Jamboree took place on Lake Winnipesaukee hosted by the Winnipesaukee YC, the event also served as the J/80 East Coast Championship. Then, further south on western Long Island Sound, two regattas took place within sight of each other.To the east, the American YC hosted their annual HPR Regatta for J/70s and just to their west towards New York City, Larchmont YC hosted their incredibly popular “college big boat” regatta, a.k.a. Storm Trysail Club’s Intercollegiate Offshore Regatta- the boat owners acted as “chaperones”, sailing on board their boats in fleets of J/105s, J/88s, J/109s, J/44s and a few PHRF boats, too.Finally, down in South America, the Chilean J/70 fleet hosted the last of their qualifying regattas for the J/70 South Americans in Algarrobo, Chile. Racing took place on giant Pacific Ocean swells on the Chilean coastline.