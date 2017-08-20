The sun never sets on J's sailing worldwide

Please select your home edition
While it may be fall in Europe, that does not slow down many J sailors across the continent and the United Kingdom. The second weekend of racing took place in the Hamble Winter Series for one-design fleets of J/70s, J/80s, J/88s, and J/109s.

The event is hosted by the Hamble River Sailing Club, with the fleet sailing in the halo’d confines of the Southampton Water and the Solent. Across the continent, the J/24s sailed their fourth event in the Italian Winter Series, sailing the regatta off the pretty, quaint seaside town of Cervia on the western shoreline of the Adriatic Sea.

Over in the Americas, the Canadians hosted their J/105 Canadian Championship at the Royal Canadian YC in Toronto, Ontario and sailed on Lake Ontario. Not too far south the 30th annual J-Jamboree took place on Lake Winnipesaukee hosted by the Winnipesaukee YC, the event also served as the J/80 East Coast Championship. Then, further south on western Long Island Sound, two regattas took place within sight of each other.

To the east, the American YC hosted their annual HPR Regatta for J/70s and just to their west towards New York City, Larchmont YC hosted their incredibly popular “college big boat” regatta, a.k.a. Storm Trysail Club’s Intercollegiate Offshore Regatta- the boat owners acted as “chaperones”, sailing on board their boats in fleets of J/105s, J/88s, J/109s, J/44s and a few PHRF boats, too.

Finally, down in South America, the Chilean J/70 fleet hosted the last of their qualifying regattas for the J/70 South Americans in Algarrobo, Chile. Racing took place on giant Pacific Ocean swells on the Chilean coastline.
The Nations Trophy – Spain moves smoothly into the lead
With the event at the midway point, Spain is the leading the standings, with Italy in second and Germany in third. With a weather forecast virtually identical to yesterday, crews were forewarned of a difficult day. They gave the impression of relaxing quickly into some unexpected ‘extra-time’ ashore as the Race Committee held the crews off the water to allow pressure to build
Posted today at 11:07 am Italy takes an early lead at The Nations Trophy
A struggling breeze led to a two and a half hour delay, and once underway the racing was technically demanding In the individual championship fleets, the ClubSwan 50 Europeans are led by Cuordileone (ITA), with Porron IX (ESP) in pole position in the Swan 45 Worlds and Far Star (ITA) heading the pack in the ClubSwan 42 Europeans.
Posted on 12 Oct French GC32s fly the tricolor at Marseille One Design
Other French crew hoping for glory on their national waters is Team ENGIE of former Class 40 champion Sébastien Rogues For more than 30 years, France has been the leading nation for multihull racing. Many the country’s top sailing stars, some of them household names such as Michel Desjoyeaux, Loick Peyron and Franck Cammas, have forged their careers competing on two or three hulls.
Posted on 12 Oct The Nations Trophy – The gathering of united nations
Last minute measurement matters to be resolved, crew weighing and registration and equipment checks take up most of time Beyond that statistic, the individual crew are mix of professional and amateur sailors drawn from some 22 countries making the dock a real melting pot of languages, expressions and culture.
Posted on 11 Oct Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 – Sportsboat autumn blast
The HRSC race team headed out to Jonathan Jansen, and after a short AP the wind began to ease to around 16 knots The conditions provided spectacular autumn racing for the sportsboats classes, with fast and thrilling downwind surfing conditions. By contrast the second day produced light winds of about four knots, which slowly built allowing one race for competitors. However, after the first race of the day, the wind died and sadly did not rebuild.
Posted on 9 Oct Benjamin takes first at Championship of Champions in Sonars
Benjamin’s team slightly out dueled the 2010 Champion, Chris Raab (Huntington Beach), to earn the Jack Brown Trophy Every year, US Sailing invites one special guest to join the competition. Benjamin received this year’s special guest invitation and his team made the most of the opportunity. Through 13 races they tallied 37 points and won the championship by five points over Raab. Benjamin won three races and placed in the top five 10 times.
Posted on 8 Oct Class titlists to race for Championship of Champions in Sonars
All sailors have qualified for this event by winning a one-design class National, North American, or World Championship The competition will be challenging with many decorated sailors competing on the same course. Every year, US Sailing invites one special guest to join the competition.
Posted on 5 Oct 2017 Etchells Worlds - A nail-biting finish
The overall winner of 2017 Etchells World Championship, is Steve Benjamin, representing Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club The overall winner of the 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club, is Steve Benjamin (USA), representing the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, with crew of Dave Hughes, Ian Liberty, and Michael Menninger. Benjamin, a past Olympic medalist, 505 World Champion, and 2015 Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, finally claimed the championship after numerous attempts.
Posted on 1 Oct J/Fest Southwest announces “Legends” sailing event
For those of you looking to start enjoying the festivities surrounding this year's regatta early you'll want to get here The celebrities include Jeff Johnstone, Scott Young, Farley Fontenot and Jay Lutz. They will be sailing J/24s loaned out by the J/24 Fleet. Each boat will have their celebrity name across the mainsail. There will be on the water judging and spectators can watch the action from the newly opened Barge 295, in the location of the old Turtle Club.
Posted on 29 Sep J/80 North American Championship announcement
As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC for the J/80 competitors As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC and its members for the J/80 competitors! The EYC PRO promises fair weather, great sailing and a lot of races!
Posted on 29 Sep
