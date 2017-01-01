Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

The sun never sets on J's Sailing worldwide

by J Boats today at 4:45 am
The sun never sets on J's sailing worldwide Didier St. Gaudin
This past fortnight was busy with many fall regattas in the northern hemisphere and a significant one in the southern hemisphere, many of them including the hyperactive active J/70 fleets around the world.

Starting Down Under, Australia is moving into their springtime and, therefore, into the world’s longest sailing summertime! No wonder so many Australians know how to sail well, nearly nine months of perfect summer sailing weather. And, what better way to kick it off than have the famous Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron in Sydney host the 2017 Australian J/70 Nationals! Great turnout and fantastic racing!

Flipping ourselves up over the Equator to Europe and Asia, we find Russian J/70 sailors completing two significant regatta series. For starters, the Russian Sailing Federation supports the Russian J/70 National Sailing League, a series of six events that start in May in Sochi (site of the Winter Olympics) and ends in Sochi in October. Just this past weekend, a fleet of 24 teams sailed J/70s in the Grand Finale at Sochi; some familiar faces to sailors on the European J/70 circuit finished on the leaderboard. Then, PROyachting with partner Ulysse Nardin, completed their summer-long weekly regatta series sailed on J/70s and hosted by the Royal YC in Moscow in an amazing “stadium sailing” venue.

Off to the west in Europe/ UK, we find the French J/80 sailors sail a tricky weekend series in the Crouesty J/Cup, hosted by YC Crouesty-Arzon, in Crouesty, France. Then, just across “La Manche”, the Hamble Winter Series completed their third weekend, hosted by the Hamble River Sailing Club in Hamble, Southampton, England for IRC fleets and the J/88 class. Still further west, we get a report from the Lough Erne J/24 fleet sailing their Autumn Series at Lough Erne YC in Ireland- they sure know how to have fun!

Hopping west across the Atlantic, a fleet of 53 teams assembled at American YC in Rye, New York to compete for the 2017 J/70 North American Championship; it was a deeply talented fleet, including two World Champions and three North American Champions. Finally, we get a report from the fun and entertaining Annapolis YC Fall Series, in Annapolis, Maryland, for ORC/ PHRF handicap fleets and one-design classes of J/22s, J/70s, J/80s, J/30s, J/35s, and J/105s.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Smuggler first entry for Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship
Entries are now open for Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship to be conducted on the weekend of 25 and 26 November Entries are now open for Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s (MHYC) Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship (SSORC) to be conducted on the weekend of 25 and 26 November, and Sebastian Bohm, with his Rogers 46, Smuggler (ex The Goat), was quick off the mark to enter in the Premier Class.
Posted today at 4:14 am Volvo Ocean Race - Latest Live Video Update 1300 UTC - 24 October
Latest Live video update from Volvo Ocean Race Control as of 1300 UTC for Tuesday 24 October. Latest Live video update from Volvo Ocean Race Control as of 1300 UTC for Tuesday 24 October. The fleet is now well into the Atlantic as they head for the island of Porto Santo, which has to be rounded before the leaders head for the finish in Lisbon.
Posted on 24 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – Ludde Ingvall's CQS on the podium?
The attrition rate has been high, with 59 boats of the 103 starters forced to retire from the race so far The attrition rate has been high, with 59 boats of the 103 starters forced to retire from the race so far, many with damage caused by the big seas and winds that gusted up to 40 knots during the worst of the storm.
Posted on 24 Oct Transat Jacques Vabre – Up close with Maxi Edmond de Rothschild crew
Their association in a double-handed race is a first, and Jacques Vabre is a first for the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild too On shore, Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel are friends; surfing, foiling Moth sailing, kitesurfing... they enjoy many of the same activities! Their long-standing complicity is one of the primary strengths of the Edmond de Rothschild duo, all the more so given such a short time for preparation
Posted on 24 Oct Volvo Ocean Race fleet likely to compress as light winds block the way
Vestas 11th Hour Racing still occupy the top spot after a challenging first 50 hours of the opening leg from Alicante At one point skipper Charlie Enright's crew stretched out their advantage to more than 27 miles as they were catapulted out of the Strait by following winds gusting as high as 35 knots.
Posted on 24 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – Day 4 – Tough but exhilarating ride
While the prize for first to finish was decided yesterday, the title of overall winner remains open. In a race of this size and complexity, crews think first of winning their class and then hoping the weather gods will align in their favour to outdo the rest of the fleet.
Posted on 24 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel works up handy lead
At the 0100UTC report Team AkzoNobel appeared to have established a handy lead At the 0100UTC report Team AkzoNobel appeared to have established a handy lead according to the weather routing function of Predictwind. The model works on the basis of taking the boat's reported position and then sailing her on a optimum course taking in to account the polar for a Volvo65 and the current weather.
Posted on 24 Oct Clipper Race retains Host Broadcaster for global TV series 4th season
The unique event trains people from all walks of life, many of them sailing novices, to take on the toughest oceans The current series is adding even more broadcasters, digital and OTT platforms. In addition to The Race of Their Lives series, released as the event unfolds, 1080 Media TV produces and distributes two live shows which capture the emotionally charged opening and closing stages and ceremonies of this ocean marathon
Posted on 24 Oct Clipper Race – Day 20, Race 2 – Under 1000nm left for PSP Logistics
PSP Logistics is also now over halfway through the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, after crossing the western gate yesterday Whilst bonus points are on offer in the Ocean Sprint, the focus on board is fully on getting to Cape Town. Skipper Roy Taylor comments: “Wind has backed nicely, pointing at Cape Town, soldiers wind at 20 knots, boat speed 11–12 knots.
Posted on 24 Oct 4th Annual Bavaria Oktoberfest at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
Along with a family friendly handicap race around Lion Island, there will be celebrations, and plenty of German Beer! Along with a family friendly handicap race around Lion Island, there will be celebrations and prizes for best dressed, Bavarian Brotzeit Platters, Pretzels, Pork and most importantly plenty of German Beer!
Posted on 24 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy