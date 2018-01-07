Please select your home edition
The road to the Melges 14 U.S. National Championship

by Hannah Noll today at 4:25 am
Melges 14 U.S. National Championship Melges Performance Sailboats
2018 will be a monumental year for the Melges 14 Class. Today the class announced its 2018 championship schedule: After this weekend’s Melges 14 Southern Championship, the fleet will return to Sarasota for the second annual Melges 14 Midwinter Championship then to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for the Melges 14 U.S. National Championship.

Georgia’s beautiful Lake Lanier is the ideal destination for the first annual Melges 14 Southern Championship. With the area’s healthy, growing Melges fleets, Lake Lanier Sailing Club is the perfect host. Sailors of all ages will compete for the title this weekend, October 29 – 30. See regatta updates on the Melges Performance Sailboats Facebook Page.

The road to the National Championship will then head to Sarasota Sailing Squadron for the second annual Melges 14 Midwinter Championship. Warm water, weather and wind makes this a can’t miss event. The 2018 edition of the Midwinters will be March 2 – 4 with new boats, regatta charters, and boat transportation available.

The inaugural Melges 14 U.S. National Championship will be hosted by the Lake Geneva Yacht Club at the beautiful Buddy Melges Sailing Center June 15 – 17, 2018. Lake Geneva is a world-class venue and late June is peak sailing season in Wisconsin. LGYC boasts a large, regularly racing Melges 14 fleet. Expect to see a big turnout for this event.

There’s no better time to join the fleet. Contact the Melges Team today to learn about new boats, regatta charters, and boat transportation: Email Eddie@Melges.com.

Melges 14 Championship Series:

1. Melges 14 Southern Championship
Lake Lanier, Georgia · October 29 - 30, 2017

2. Melges 14 Midwinter Championship
Sarasota, Florida · March 2 - 4, 2018

3. Melges 14 U.S. National Championship
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin · June 15 - 17, 2018



