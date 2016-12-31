The race begins, or is that ends?

F18 action John Curnow © F18 action John Curnow ©

by John Curnow today at 2:41 amWe have also been offshore, and how! The Apple Isle had the annual influx. One boat again hovered ominously, and but for the gate on the Derwent, things could have been different. Paul Clitheroe commented, “Had time to think about the race. Balance is a pretty good, all round boat. She won overall in 2015 with 18 hours in a heavy Southerly, and generally upwind conditions.“She was also fourth overall for 2016, and won Div1 in both years, except that this time it was all downwind, except for three or four hours. We were really thrilled to follow up our win with the results we achieved this year. Add in her win as Quest in 2008, and she is a very special TP.”





“2017 will be a low key year for Balance. I’ve done quite a few Hobarts in a row, including the last three in the current boat, so it’s time for a break from Hobart. I do have mixed feelings about this, after the work we have done on her - lengthening the fin by some 40 cm and taking around 400 kg off the bulb - she is a rocket ship upwind and down. And also a proven Hobart boat.”



“On the other hand, winning Div1 in 2015 and 2016, with an overall win in 2015 and fourth in 2016, plus a pair of seconds in ORCi, makes me wonder if it can only get worse!!”



The always entertaining and delightful Clitheroe finished with, “So 2017 will be a short race season. We’ll complete in the Ocean Point Score (where we’re currently second), Sail Port Stephens, the CYCA winter series, then the Ocean Point Score starting in October, and also some weekend regattas. Then finally, I’ll get to do twilights with friends with a beer in hand, oblivious to whether we are anywhere near our polars. How nice will that be!”



Gybing. Watch your heads! OK, soon we’ll be racing right inshore at Geelong. Others are soon back to club racing soon after that, with plans afoot, including new sails and all. Guess that means look out. The competition is going to really hot up. So with it all about beginning and ending, we are saddened for those that had it not end so well. We had WOXI and also Vendée sailors limp into Melbourne and NZL, with the former getting a top up of Diesel whilst still at sea in order to make it… At the time of writing, Alex Thomson had got the lead held by pre-race favourite, Armel Le Cléac’h, back to under 100nm, with the best part of 3000nm to go.









Even the glorious 3500nm Cape2Rio, which got the first start away on Boxing Day and then the next on New Year’s Day has had a retirement. David Elcock’s 12.14m, Dark Matter, limped back to Cape Town boomless. Back into the positives then, and it would seem the crew of IDEC Sport is using the stunning efforts of Coville’s Sodebo Ultim as motivation in their pursuit of the Jules Verne. At the time of writing they had returned to speed and were some 1200nm in front of the record, with a theoretical 9100nm to go. I would not be the only one hoping they can break the 40-knot mark as yet another scalp to go with the whole thing, including the awesome 879nm 24-hour run.



So with all this racing on the go, perhaps now is a good reminder that the 2017/20 RRS are now out, and also extend hopes that you do not end up in the room.



