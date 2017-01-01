Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
The heat is on
by Musto today at 12:59 pm
Take on warmer days without breaking sweat MUSTO
Tweet
Take on warmer days without breaking sweat
Men's evolution collection © MUSTO
Men's evolution collection © MUSTO
Men's evolution collection © MUSTO
Make the most of your summer in the season’s best
Women's evolution collection © MUSTO
Women's evolution collection © MUSTO
Women's evolution collection © MUSTO
Footwear © MUSTO
Footwear © MUSTO
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157537
Related Articles
Young British Vendee2020Vision crew smash Length of Britain record
It marks second record held by the British Vendee2020Vision team who in 2014 took the World Record for Monohulls 60 feet
Four young British sailors crossed the virtual finish line off John O’Groats in the early hours of Monday morning to establish a new Length of Britain record of two days, 14 hours and six minutes.
Posted today at 2:16 pm
Not the only one…
I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly,
I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, had a wee popular tune with ‘Six months in a leaky boat’. And so, after the first ingress of water when the Italians secured a limpet mine to the good ship AC, the planks started to spread, and it was all hands to the pumps, as it were.
Posted today at 2:30 am
Farr 40 Social Regatta – Outlaw wins season opener
The father and son team shared the helm and Tom left his dad in a good position of first place going into the final day
PRO Phil Yeomans set the course in The Sound with the start off Old Man’s Hat and the top mark off Grotto for the first two races. As forecasted, the breeze went right and for the last race a shorter course was set with an extra lap.
Posted on 24 Sep
HYS One Ton Cup – Premier Composite Technologies race day
Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker won race six, just two seconds ahead of Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek Mk3 Rebellion.
Bright sunshine and a shifting southerly breeze produced a highly strategic finale, before Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film, retained the HYS One Ton Cup, the first team to do so since 1993.
Posted on 24 Sep
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 35 – Winds frustrate Nasdaq
The fans and supporters in Punta del Este are now just waiting on one final arrival, with Nasdaq in the final stages
According the Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell, the small high- pressure cell in Nasdaq’s location is going offshore, meaning the winds should gradually build as the team approaches the Finish Line.
Posted on 24 Sep
America's Cup - Slingsby optimistic about Australian Challenger
Oracle Team USA's tactician Tom Slingsby is keen on a Australian team rising to the challenge in Auckland
Oracle Team USA's tactician Tom Slingsby is keen on a Australian team rising to the challenge of competing at the next America's Cup in Auckland. 'If there's an Australian team, I'd love to be part of it, I've always said that,' Slingsby said
Posted on 24 Sep
America's Cup - Switch to monohulls is a step back – Jimmy Spithill
An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction says Oracel Team USA's Jimmy Spithill
An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction, at least that's what two-time winning skipper Jimmy Spithill thinks. The 38-year-old, currently promoting his book Chasing the Cup: My America's Cup Journey in New Zealand, famously broke Kiwi hearts by leading Oracle Team USA to a comeback victory over Emirates Team NZ in 2013 off San Francisco.
Posted on 24 Sep
Farr 40 Social Regatta – Quick goes the Farr
The first race of the Farr 40 season took place today off Nielsen Park in lumpy condition with a nor’ easter of 15 knots
Class newcomer Tom Quick gave the fleet a taste of what’s to come this season by taking out their first race in stellar style. The father and son due recently purchased Guido Belgiorno-Nettis’ Transfusion and with a crew of experienced Farr 40 sailors, won their first race
Posted on 24 Sep
Lisa Blair becomes first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo
The World Sailing Speed Record Council ratified Lisa Blair’s circumnavigation of Antarctica, a 183 day long journey.
The World Sailing Speed Record Council has officially ratified Lisa Blair’s circumnavigation of Antarctica, a 183 day long journey. Lisa’s solo and unassisted circumnavigation was not short of challenges, with seven metre seas and 40 knot winds leading to the dismasting of her 50ft yacht, Climate Action Now, just 72 days in.
Posted on 24 Sep
Azzurra are 2017 52 Super Series Champions
Azzurra which represents the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda are the new 52 Super Series champions.
Winning the final regatta of the year to become the only crew to win two events in 2017, the Roemmers family’s Azzurra which represents the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda are the new 52 Super Series champions.
Posted on 24 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy