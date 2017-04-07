Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
The 'hands' of the America's Cup 2017
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 5:24 am
35th America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Tweet
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup 2017.
35th America's Cup Match Presented by Louis Vuitton - Press Conference - Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup Match - Emirates Team New Zealand, Prize giving ceremony © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Prize giving - Emirates Team New Zealand, Matteo de Nora © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup Match - Emirates Team New Zealand, Prize giving ceremony © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup Match - Emirates Team New Zealand, James Spithill © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Day 6 - SoftBank Team Japan © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Dock Side - Emirates Team New Zealand advance to playoff final © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Americas Cup Village - Dock Out Show © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155074
Related Articles
America's Cup - Images from the Cup Hand-over and Presentation
Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup
Bermudan based photographer, Scott Stallard, was on hand to capture the presentation of the America's Cup to the new holder Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Scott Stallard has been on the water for most of the racing in the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 28 Jun
America's Cup - Images from the Win and Presentation in Bermuda
More images from the America's Cup win and presentation at the America's Cup Village at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda
More images from the America's Cup win and presentation at the America's Cup Village at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda, as Emirates Team New Zealand were presented with the America's Cup, winners medals along with a presentation to Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 28 Jun
America's Cup - Vodafone Dock-In Show - Stories that can now be told
This is a must view for all Cup fans to get the inside view of what really happened during the 35th America's Cup
Peter Lester and Martin Tasker set up an interviewing position inside the Emirates Team New Zealand base during the post-America's Cup celebrations, and got some of the key players to let a few cats out of the bag, after they'd had a couple of beers.
Posted on 28 Jun
America's Cup - images from the Final Day of the 35th Match in Bermuda
Daniel Forster was on the waters of the Great Sound, Bermuda for the final race of the 35th America's Cup.
Daniel Forster, who has been covering the America's Cup since 1977, was on the waters of the Great Sound, Bermuda for the final race of the 35th America's Cup. Here's his view of the epic day.
Posted on 27 Jun
America's Cup Match - Day 5 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 5.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 5.
Posted on 27 Jun
America's Cup - Images from the Final Race of the 35th Match
Images from the final race in the 35th America's Cup, sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda today.
Images from the final race in the 35th America's Cup, sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda today. The race was won by Emirates Team New Zealand with a margin of 54 seconds. The Team representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron won by winning eight races to the one by the team representing Golden Gate Yacht Club or 7-1 in the official point score.
Posted on 27 Jun
We won the America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have compiled this video after their win today in the 35th America's Cup.
Emirates Team New Zealand have compiled this video after their win today in the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 27 Jun
America's Cup final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving.
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from America's Cup - Finals and prize-giving.
Posted on 27 Jun
America's Cup - Finals - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
It’s done and dusted. The Kiwis were a force too strong to be reckoned with. They innovated and backed themselves!
It’s done and dusted. The Kiwis were a force too strong to be reckoned with. They innovated and backed themselves! The Cup now returns to New Zealand where a nation that is passionate about sailing and will embrace it with gusto.
Posted on 27 Jun
Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup
Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team went out to Bermuda’s Great Sound race course on Monday in a familiar but uncomfortable position – staring down multiple match points in the America’s Cup Match. Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg and covered closely from there to win the race and claim the America’s Cup
Posted on 27 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy