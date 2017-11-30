Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

The eighth edition of Normandy Channel Race starts today

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 10:26 am
Class 40 Imerys - Normandy Channel Race Rebecca Linder
Class 40 'Imerys' skipper Phil Sharp teams up with last year’s Normandy Channel Race rival Pablo Santurde for a top result in this year's edition, the first offshore race of the season starting at 16:30 (GMT +2) today.

Just two minutes and 48 seconds separated first and second place in last year’s edition, when the lead was pinched from Imerys in the eleventh hour by Talles II, skippered by Pablo. The intensity of the final hours of a race both skippers wish not to relive, which is quite the contrary to the public view as event organiser Manfred Ramspacher explains, “We have but one wish, to rediscover the close contact battle enjoyed by last year’s main protagonists”. This year Phil has joined forces with Pablo and together they will fight a new battle against this year’s fierce competition highlighting ex-Olympians and some of France’s best offshore sailors.

In just a few hours 24 Class 40’s and their double-handed crews will set sail on this great Norman classic, starting and finishing in Caen via a long circuit of nearly 1,000 nautical miles across the English Channel and the Irish Sea. With the arrival of the latest generation of Class 40’s, the difficulty of the event has risen to a whole new level, which makes the winners’ glory all the more sumptuous and sharpens the minds of its sailors, hungry for competition.

“As a significant event in the Class 40 Championship the Normandy Channel Race is a must and we will be pushing hard until the very end. The race routes across some of the world’s most difficult tidal waters, which makes the event both technically and strategically demanding. After being so close last year I am eager for a win and looking forward to working with Pablo to achieve our goals as a team. Having just raced the Guyader Grand Prix together, I can see his thirst for competition so it will be exciting to see how fast we can push the boat after this winter's much needed re-fit and performance upgrade!”, Phil commented.

Second championship race starts today - Normandy Channel Race © Jean-Marie Liot
Second championship race starts today - Normandy Channel Race © Jean-Marie Liot



Indeed, whilst Phil aims for victory, he also seeks success in an alternative objective – clean energy only, Phil explains:

'Succeeding in the Normandy Channel Race is especially important for us as this is the first offshore test of the renewable innovations aboard Imerys. We have installed 1.1 kilowatts of the latest solar technology including organic cells, which will complement the energy sourced from the hydro-generator. In order to be totally clean on the ocean my goal is to complete the whole race using only renewable energy and to have a comfortable amount available. I want to prove that a clean boat can get top results, which I think is important in order to raise sustainable awareness in the high performance marine space.”

Class 40 Imerys - Normandy Channel Race © Rebecca Linder
Class 40 Imerys - Normandy Channel Race © Rebecca Linder



Co-skipper Pablo Santurde comments: “It is a great opportunity to sail with Phil, he is one of the most successful British sailors around, as he has shown on many occasions. The Grand Prix Guyader gave me the chance to really learn the boat and it was good practise for us to sail together as a team. The Normandy Channel Race is a mix of both offshore and coastal racing, which forces you to be constantly focused on navigation and tweaking for maximum speed, so this week will be a big endurance test!

“Last year we fought for first place until the very end, so we both know that we can make a good race again this year. Every race is different, but if we are able to sail without making big mistakes we should get a good result.”

Though initial weather forecasts indicate a gentle start today, the 24 competing duos are all too aware that the second the starting gun fires, they’ll be heading straight towards a series of complex weather systems with a current forecast of 30 knot winds expected to hit on Tuesday.

The eighth edition of the Normandy Channel Race starts today (14 May) at 16:30 (GMT +2) offshore of Ouistreham.

Class 40 Imerys - Normandy Channel Race © Rebecca Linder
Class 40 Imerys - Normandy Channel Race © Rebecca Linder



2017 Class 40 Championship Race Programme
April 29th - May 1st: Grand Prix Guyader
May 14th - May 21st: Normandy Channel Race
July 2nd - July 20th: Les Sables - Horta - Les Sables
6th – 11th August: Rolex Fastnet Race
5th – 30th November 2017: Transat Jacques Vabre

Second championship race starts today - Normandy Channel Race © Jean-Marie Liot
Second championship race starts today - Normandy Channel Race © Jean-Marie Liot

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Melges 20 World League - Three Melges 20 races put Onorato in charge
The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League officially kicked off racing today completing three races The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Atop the fleet is no stranger to success - Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. is celebrating a 12-point winning advantage.
Posted today at 6:00 am Jonathan Lobert seals major Finn title after solid week in Marseille
After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in Finn class. After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in the Finn class. Ed Wright and Ben Cornish of Great Britain, both survived the Semi-Final to meet Lobert in the Final and secured silver and bronze.
Posted today at 5:28 am GC32 Riva Cup - Team Tilt on the ascent as Realteam leaps ahead
After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. Today Lake Garda was behaving, the southerly Ora wind a constant 15-18 knots, although this cut down tactical options and in all today’s four races it always seemed to pay to venture as close as one dared to the sheer vertical cliff face on the west side of the lake.
Posted today at 4:53 am GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Some action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 2 – Rich Pickings up North
A light easterly breeze of about eight knots and a gentle sea state provided glorious reaching conditions. By morning on the second day, all of the fleet had passed Barbuda - the next land they will see will be Bermuda, over 800 miles north. The wind experienced was more than forecast and this may allow the faster yachts to hook into good pressure further north.
Posted on 13 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Can Platoon call the tune in Tuscany?
Only three crews have won the world title since its inauguration in 2008 as an officially recognised world championship To those who have closely observed the racing this season, Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged Platoon has displayed all the facets of a team with serious winning potential, indeed to some it may appear only to be a matter of time before the crew, led by John Kostecki, top the podium.
Posted on 13 May No wind in Scarlino for Melges 20 World League opening day
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.
Posted on 13 May Three boats within a point of the lead after tricky opening day
The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed, one round of the new ANONIMO Speed Challenge and a leaderboard with the top three boats separated by one point. This was despite Lake Garda being in fickle mood with the wind typically 10-15 knots, occasionally gusting more but also dropping off in the middle of the day.
Posted on 13 May Walk on the Wild Side claims Bali Line Honours
Garth Curran’s veteran 58 footer Walk on Wild Side sporting brand new set of green sails, started strongly in Fremantle Garth Curran’s veteran 58 footer Walk on the Wild Side, sporting a brand new set of green sails, started strongly in Fremantle last Saturday and was never headed, drawing away from the fleet to finish at 1am today, more than 30 hours ahead of the next boat and favoured to win both IRC and YAH handicap divisions as well.
Posted on 12 May America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted on 12 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy