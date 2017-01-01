Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

The countdown to Volvo China Coast Race Week is on!

by RHKYC today at 5:27 am
Black Baza at the 2015 Hong Kong to Vietnam Race RHKYC / Xaume Olleros
With less then a month to go, sailors are gearing up for the first major Big Boat event of the season; Volvo China Coast Race Week comprising the Volvo China Coast Regatta (13 to 15 October) and the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race starts 18 October.

The Volvo China Coast Regatta typically sees a quality fleet of 40 boats battle it out in the most superb sailing conditions that Hong Kong has to offer. This year, to encourage more entries from the HKPN racing division HKPN entries will race on only Saturday and Sunday with IRC Racer divisions racing from Friday to Sunday. Some of the fleet will also take part in the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race; a roughly 673nm “very exciting downhill run” to Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The offshore fleet has an international flavour with 13 entries from Great Britain, Italy, China, Russia, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. This year, in order to allow the slower boats to arrive in time for the party in Nha Trang, there will be a first start for three boats on Tuesday 17 October with the remaining fleet starting on Wednesday 18 October.

New faces include Mascalzone Latino, a Cookson 50 owned by Matteo Savelli, Lion Rock, Michael Lunn's Azuree 40 and Jackie Siu and Lin Guangmu's Sense 50, Salalah. Russian sailor Alexander Vodovatov, returns to racing in Hong Kong with a First 40CR, No Applause.

Many eyes will be on China entry, UBOX, a Cookson 50 owned by Wang Bin and Australian entry, Alive, Philip Turner's Reichel/Pugh 66, both of whom also have early entries in for the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race. Competition between the two Cookson 50s will also be of keen interest.

The Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race is a biennial event in 2015 Black Baza lifted the trophies for IRC Racer 1 and IRC Overall. The current race record of 42h 17m 24s was set in 2015 by Syd Fischer’s Ragamuffin 100 at an average VMG of 15.8 knots.

The Notice of Race for the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race starting on 18 October is available online.
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSInsun - AC ProgramYachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Tough fight for podium
The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. Clients of North Sails sailed extremely well, winning six of seven classes and claiming 16 of 21 podium positions.
Posted today at 4:36 am Audi J/70 World Championship - A magnificent start
The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi, and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails.
Posted today at 4:19 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Day 1 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – Action photo gallery by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 2 – Five bullet day for Malizia
The silver flash, that is the GC32 foiling catamaran Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco, put in an extraordinary performance While the forecast indicated strong wind and big seas, more marginal than on day one, a smart call by the race management team in getting the boats racing three and a half hours earlier than scheduled, paid off.
Posted on 14 Sep Clipper Race – Day 25 – 4000nM sailed and fleet is back match racing
According to leading Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson, the path to Uruguay is turning into a ‘drag race’ After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board.
Posted on 14 Sep CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore back for Race 2 with Flinders Islet
This weekend the race itself will start at 1000hrs off Point Piper with a moderate westerly, shifting to a southwesterly The 92-nautical mile offshore challenge follows the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast in the series, and could give sailing fans some clues as to who will reign supreme in the conclusion of the BWPS, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted on 14 Sep Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.
Posted on 14 Sep Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events.
Posted on 14 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy