Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

The clash of the Titans at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

by Rob Mundle today at 3:32 am
Brisbane yachtsman, Peter Harburg, has purchased the 30-metre supermaxi, Esimit Europa II, and changed the name to Black Jack 100. The yacht will challenge Wild Oats XI at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week in August © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
After racing on opposite sides of the world for almost a decade, two of offshore sailing’s best known supermaxis will be vying for top honours at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017, and for the first time both will be competing under Australian colours.

The Oatley family’s record breaking Wild Oats XI will be challenged by Brisbane yachtsman Peter Harburg’s latest acquisition, Black Jack 100, in the series which is scheduled from August 19 to 26. Ironically, the two 30-metre yachts started life as near-identical Reichel-Pugh designs, and were built in the McConaghy Boats facility in Sydney in 2005.

When launched, Black Jack 100 was named Alfa Romeo and owned by New Zealander, Neville Crichton, who has resided in Sydney for many years. After being beaten for line honours by Wild Oats XI in the 2005 Sydney Hobart race, Crichton returned to the classic with the same yacht in 2009 and was first to finish. Alfa Romeo was then sold to a European owner, renamed Esimit Europa II, and campaigned with considerable success in the Mediterranean.

Peter Harburg purchased the yacht earlier this year and had it shipped to McConaghy’s where it is being upgraded. He is planning to contest the Sydney to Southport race in July then head to Hamilton Island for the showdown with Wild Oats XI at Race Week.

Part of a huge fleet of yachts competing at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week heads away from the island and towards the Whitsunday Passage. © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Part of a huge fleet of yachts competing at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week heads away from the island and towards the Whitsunday Passage. © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



“Audi Hamilton Island Race Week will be an important part of our preparation for this year’s Hobart race,” said the yacht’s sailing master, Brisbane sailmaker, Mark Bradford. “We have assembled a really strong crew, including Olympic gold medallist and America’s Cup winner, Tom Slingsby, so we’re looking to give Wild Oats XI a run for her money.”

While the clash of these ocean racing maxis will be a highlight at Race Week, the competition among the “minis” and the multihulls will be no less intense. Of the near 140 yachts already entered, the smallest is the 6.6 metre long trailable yacht, Rhumbmaid, owned by Ben Harper, from Palm Cove in north Queensland.

There are more than 20 multihulls already entered to date.

German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand’s continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.

All information relating to the regatta is on the website.

For additional information please contact Rob Mundle Promotions Manager, Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 at rob.mundle@bigpond.com Phone: + 61 (0)417 323 573

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Southern Spars - 100Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

No racing in the AC - no problem. Sailor Girl talks race management
While we are currently under postponement here in Bermuda, this was predicted as early as a few days ago. While we are currently under postponement here in Bermuda, this was predicted as early as a few days ago. In fact at the briefing this morning on the slide 'what will happen today' there was a big question mark! I caught up with Iain Murray on the weather expected today, the upper and lower wind limits for the AC50's, the process the management team go through to decide whether racing can go ahead
Posted on 31 May Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Following nine months of intensive work, last of the twelve Castro designed Clipper 70 foot yachts has completed re-fit In preparation for the eleventh edition of the Clipper Race, and the fleets third circumnavigation across 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s oceans, a team of twenty-one have been working on refitting the yachts over the past nine months, totalling more than 35,000 man hours of work.
Posted on 31 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 4 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day four Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 31 May Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Pathway to professional sailing
Axelsson is one of two graduates (along with Volvo Ocean Race winner Luke Parkinson of Australia) on Artemis Racing team When the first regatta was launched on San Francisco Bay in 2013, Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher had a clear goal: to find the world’s best young sailors, introduce them to the type of big-boat competition seen in elite racing
Posted on 30 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup– More Day 2 action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 2 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 May Riva Cup and International 14’ European Championships overall
An extraordinary edition of the Riva Cup reserved to the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas has just concluded in Riva del Garda Beautiful sunny days with 20-knot wind made the 2017 Riva Cup unforgettable, which was already remarkable thanks to the participation of 115 boats from the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas and International 14’.
Posted on 30 May Olympic sailing returns to Santander for World Cup Series finale
Rio gold medallists Giles Scott and Peter Burling will be in Bermuda for the America's Cup so will miss out on Santander Across two weeks of competition in 2014, 400,000 spectators were treated to an elite competition and cultural festivities. Fast forward to 2017 and anticipation is rising once again as the city combines sport and entertainment for the World Cup Final.
Posted on 29 May AkzoNobel named as official supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard
The competing boats– including team AkzoNobel’s brand new Volvo Ocean 65– have already been coated with Awlgrip products AkzoNobel will be the official coatings supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard in 2017-18, after signing a deal to ensure that the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65 racing yachts will be coated with the company’s International and Awlgrip range of products
Posted on 29 May America's Cup - Day 3 Preview and Foiling Pointers + Video
Day 3 of the 35th America's Cup has dawned bright and sunny with a fresher breeze than yesterday. Day 3 of the 35th America's Cup has dawned bright and sunny with a fresher breeze than yesterday. Three races will be sailed today, beginning at 2.00pm local time. Toyota/Vodafone's reporter Martin Tasker previews the day's action and background. Tune in for Facebook LIVE Emirates Emirates Team New Zealand? dock out show (1pm Bermuda / 4am NZT). Iain Murray gives some foiling pointers.
Posted on 29 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy