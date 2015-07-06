The Water Shed - Hobie Specials - New Lasers for the Masters Games

Competing at the Masters Games in April?



The Water Shed have a new batch of Lasers on their way with new Carbon Top sections. The Master Games are not far away.



No better way to give yourself a decent chance than in a new minimum weight boat with a stiff hull and optimised mast rake.



Contact The Water Shed Team if you think it's time to step up.







Or, if you are going to do the Master Games in your existing Laser then The Water Shed can help you get the best from your boat.



If your sailing a older boat (3 +years old) reality is that it's probably 3-5kg over the class builders min weight. The Water Shed can weigh your boat and help it with a diet so you can be on the start line with a fighting chance.



If your controls seem to be getting harder to adjust then The Water Shed has a solution to fix it and make it easy.



Foils need to be cleaned up and remove the scratches and chips out of them - The Water Shed team can help.



Come in and see the teams at The Water Shed, us or give them a call and book your boat in for a Birthday.



For all your boating and sailing requirements stop by The Water Shed and talk with the expert team at Barrys Point Road, Takapuna.











Website: nzwatershed.co.nz



Contact Details:



Phone - 09 489 6475

Address 51 Barrys Point Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622

Email: shop@nzwatershed.co.nz



Opening hours:



Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm, Saturday 930am – 4pm

