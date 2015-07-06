Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

The Water Shed - Hobie Specials - New Lasers for the Masters Games

by The Water Shed today at 8:22 am
Hobie Bravo cat one of the Specials this week (Feb 6, 2017) at The Water Shed The Water Shed
This week's specials at The Water Shed - Hobie bargains on stock for this week only.

- Hobie Eclipse either size only $3999 - See review video below

- Hobie SUPs all $250 off RRP

- Hobie Bravo cat $6500

Hobie SUP's at The Water Shed on Special this week (Feb 6, 2017) at The Water Shed © The Water Shed
Hobie SUP's at The Water Shed on Special this week (Feb 6, 2017) at The Water Shed © The Water Shed


Hobie Eclipse at The Water Shed on Special this week (Feb 6, 2017) at The Water Shed © The Water Shed
Hobie Eclipse at The Water Shed on Special this week (Feb 6, 2017) at The Water Shed © The Water Shed



Competing at the Masters Games in April?

The Water Shed have a new batch of Lasers on their way with new Carbon Top sections. The Master Games are not far away.

No better way to give yourself a decent chance than in a new minimum weight boat with a stiff hull and optimised mast rake.

Contact The Water Shed Team if you think it's time to step up.

Get a new Laser and Carbon top section for the Masters Games in April 2017 at The Water Shed © The Water Shed
Get a new Laser and Carbon top section for the Masters Games in April 2017 at The Water Shed © The Water Shed


Or, if you are going to do the Master Games in your existing Laser then The Water Shed can help you get the best from your boat.

If your sailing a older boat (3 +years old) reality is that it's probably 3-5kg over the class builders min weight. The Water Shed can weigh your boat and help it with a diet so you can be on the start line with a fighting chance.

If your controls seem to be getting harder to adjust then The Water Shed has a solution to fix it and make it easy.

Foils need to be cleaned up and remove the scratches and chips out of them - The Water Shed team can help.

Come in and see the teams at The Water Shed, us or give them a call and book your boat in for a Birthday.

For all your boating and sailing requirements stop by The Water Shed and talk with the expert team at Barrys Point Road, Takapuna.





Website: nzwatershed.co.nz

Contact Details:

Phone - 09 489 6475
Address 51 Barrys Point Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622
Email: shop@nzwatershed.co.nz

Opening hours:

Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm, Saturday 930am – 4pm

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Wildwind 2016 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 Years
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy