The Vendée Globe skippers hosted at the Elysée Palace

by Vendee Globe today at 10:58 amThe President of the Republic was keen to pay homage to French sailing, which posted a series of spectacular results in 2016-2017. In addition to the fabulous victory of Armel Le Cléac’h in the Vendée Globe (74 days and 3 hours), which earned him the title of Knight of the Legion of Honour, skipper Thomas Coville (Sodebo) was also awarded the Legion of Honour for his solo round the world record secured with a time of 49 days and 3 hours.For all the skippers of the last Vendée Globe, this ceremony was an opportunity to come together again, a few months after completing their races, in the prestigious function rooms of the Elysée Palace. During his short speech, the President of the Republic addressed Armel Le Cléac’h: “Not all the French population sails, but everyone knows the Vendée Globe. You had a tough battle against Briton Alex Thomson. However, ultimately there was just one victory, yours”.