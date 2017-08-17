Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

The Ultimate Try-A-Watersport Holiday

by Wildwind today at 12:58 pm
Wildwind Adventures WildWind http://www.wildwind.co.uk/

Dear Friends,

Wildwind holidays in Vassiliki, on the beautiful Greek island of Lefkas, has long been known as one of the world’s prime sailing holiday destinations.

Now with its Wildwind Adventures programme, already a great success in Mauritius in the winter months, guests can book a programme of a wider range of watersport activities at the base in Vassiliki – offering a different ‘adventure’ every day including:

Now, our?Wildwind Adventures?holidays give you a chance to experience a wide range of different watersports with the choice of a different activity every day.

And if you've kids, what better opportunity for them to try out such a wide range of professionally organised activities on their holidays?

And, if you are free to join us on the weeks of 18th June or 2nd July we can offer you a great £100 off our normal brochure price.

So why settle for a normal holiday when there are so many adventures to be had?

Sailing

Step out of your room, onto the beach and pick a boat from our amazing fleet of dinghies and catamarans, it’s that easy. At least two full days of sailing at Europe’s premier sailing centre are included in your adventure, more if you have energy to spare!

Stand-up paddle-boarding

The next big thing for fitness and fun, get to grips with the fastest growing sport in the UK. Best enjoyed bright and early when the bay is as flat as a mill pond. Accompanied by expert instructors, paddle-boarding is not only fun, but it is also a great way to get boat fit while you enjoy an entirely different experience on the water.

Scuba Diving

An underwater adventure into a whole new world of wonder. If you’ve never been diving before or tried it and would like another go then the Discover Scuba course is perfect for you. You will spend one morning in the pool for a practice and theory session and then in the afternoon you will be taken out on a dive. If you already hold your PADI qualification then you can skip the theory and go out on a dive.

Windsurfing

Right next door and raring to go at Club Vass – for beginner windsurfers it’s best to go in the morning when the wind is perfect for learning. If you can already windsurf it’s best in the afternoon when the wind is at its strongest.

Sea Kayaking

In the calm of the morning breeze take a sea trip along the coastline and back. It’s a great way to see life at sea level.

Amazing Sea Safari

Climb aboard a Zodiac rib and discover Lefkas on an inspiring sea safari stopping at numerous beaches for swimming, snorkelling and relaxing on the way before taking lunch in Syvota, one of the Ionian’s most beautiful natural harbours.

Mountain Biking

Gentle rides or challenging climbs, go off the beaten track! Bikes are available to take out when you wish once booked in resort and they’re included in your package!

For more information about Wildwind Adventures please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 0 1920 444 091 as soon as you are able to reserve yours. More details and information can be found on the new Wildwind Adventures Lefkas website – greece.wildwind-adventures.co.uk

Also available at no extra cost!

Special offers

For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of?June 18, July 2 or 9, and get?£100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK using our contracted London Gatwick flights.

Call us directly

src=

info@wildwind-adventures.co.uk

wildwind-adventures.co.uk

Wildwind Adventures Greece - An Adventurous Holiday Experience

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

Learn more about our year-round tropical sailing holidays

align=

Give us a call on
0 1920 444 091
align=

Send us an email at

info@wildwind-adventures.co.uk
Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

470 Open European Championship – Day 1
With Monte Carlo as a back drop, racing kicked off soon after 1625 hours in light breeze condition of around eight knots Race day one at the 470 Europeans dawned bright and sunny, turned to light rain and cloud, before returning to a stunning spring Mediterranean day with blue sky and sparkling waters.
Posted today at 12:18 pm Battle at Palma Vela indicates challenging season for Maxi 72s
It was a showdown for the ages this year, with competitors in the Maxi 72 Class fighting tooth-and-nail to the very end. After completing a full complement of six races over five days, Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente, along with Dieter Schon’s Momo and Dario Ferrari’s new Cannonball shared the same nine-point score as well as the same number of first-, second- and third-place finishes.
Posted today at 10:42 am Ed Wright smashes opening day at Finn Europeans in Marseille
Ed Wright from Great Britain has opened the 2017 Finn European Championship with two emphatic race wins Ed Wright from Great Britain has opened the 2017 Finn European Championship with two emphatic race wins after a strong mistral kept the fleet on shore for most of the day. France’s Jonathan Lobert was consistent with two fourth places to sit in second, while two fifth places for Anders Pedersen of Norway leaves him in third overnight.
Posted today at 3:50 am Ready willing and ‘Abell’ for Airlie Beach Race Week
While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in Whitsundays are working hard for ABRW While clean-ups are still in progress in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, all in the Whitsundays are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the winter season of racing and cruising, including, of course, for Airlie Beach Race Week, to be held from 10 to 17 August 2017.
Posted today at 3:20 am Extreme Sailing Series™ announces partnership with Palmarina
The Extreme Sailing Series™ today announced premium Turkish superyacht marina, Palmarina, as an Official Supplier. Located in Yal?kavak, on Turkey's Bodrum Peninsula, Palmarina also becomes an Official Partner to the Flying Phantom Series, which takes place at the European Extreme Sailing Series regattas, broadening the offering to fans, media and commercial partners by diversifying the on-water action.
Posted on 8 May May Boat Books of the Month
Introduction to Electronic Chart Navigation and The Rules Book: Complete 2017 to 2020 Rules. Introduction to Electronic Chart Navigation and The Rules Book: Complete 2017 to 2020 Rules. The unique information in 'Introduction to Electronic Chart Navigation' should help mariners master the use of ENCs to enhance their safety and performance underway.
Posted on 8 May New class rules published for OK Dinghy class
A standard system of organising the rules that distinguishes between the authorities, sailors and builders responsibilit The conversion is a genuine reflection of how the class has modernised itself over the past five to ten years with state of the art equipment and new builders producing high quality and beautiful looking boats.
Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted on 5 May Foiling behind a foiler! Tom Buggy wakeboards behind a GC32
If you are thinking of trying this at home - don’t forget your Zhik impact protection! If you are thinking of trying this at home - don’t forget your Zhik impact protection! Zhik, the Official Clothing Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ put their stamp on the recent Qingdao Act with a not for the feint hearted stunt, involving Tom Buggy being towed behind a foiling GC32 whilst he was foiling on a wakeboard.
Posted on 5 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy