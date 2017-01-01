Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 2:27 pm
Iain Percy sails his Star at the end of a stunning rainbow in Portland Harbour this afternoon – Bart's Bash © Sportography.tv
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event, Bart's Bash, got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru Sailing Club in Oakura Bay, New Zealand as sailing and yacht clubs around the world were gearing up to run their own Bart's Bash races.

Mike Carter from the Royal Brunei Yacht Club reported on a great day. 'After a promising start the wind dropped and a strong current meant that only seven boats could complete the course. Everyone including a number of first time sailors enjoyed the sail. Getting our results in early meant we could enjoy posing for some photos!'

Manor Park SC had challenging weather conditions too with the wind dropping three minutes into the first beat! – Bart's Bash © Kristian Hookham
Manor Park SC had challenging weather conditions too with the wind dropping three minutes into the first beat! – Bart's Bash © Kristian Hookham



Setting the scene for the Bart's Bash that took place today on behalf of the Andrew Simpson Foundation who are headquartered at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, CEO, Pete Allam said, 'We knew it was going to be a tough call getting 125 boats off the start line at the appointed time of 1300 when we knew that the wind was due to die and change direction by 180 degrees. However, after a couple of rainstorms we got everyone off the start line and enjoyed a great race.'

When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths although conditions weren't ideal for foiling today. Novices, World Champions and Gold medallists joined together on the course.

Emily and Maryam Batool in her first ever race winning the Brunei Bart's Bash Trophy © Royal Brunei Yacht Club
Emily and Maryam Batool in her first ever race winning the Brunei Bart's Bash Trophy © Royal Brunei Yacht Club



A special day for so many
Of particular poignance was Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation Trustee and a Founder, Iain Percy, sailing his 2017 Bart's Bash in the original Star boat that he and Andrew 'Bart' Simpson sailed their last race together in at the London 2012 Olympics, winning Silver, to add to their Olympic Gold medal achieved in the same class previously, at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Another special moment came with the announcement that two young sailors, Ben Thomas and Billy Hope, volunteers at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre, had been selected to race their Bart's Bash with Iain in the Star. These deserving boys have between them given around 2,000 hours of their time to help young people learn to sail. Both of them are keen racers and have competed at national level.

Royal Brunei Yacht Club sailors – Bart's Bash © Royal Brunei Yacht Club
Royal Brunei Yacht Club sailors – Bart's Bash © Royal Brunei Yacht Club



Meanwhile, at Manor Park SC in Kings Bromley, Staffordshire, today's Bart's Bash report was equally positive. They had a 'fabulous fun race' with 21 boats on the water and crews aged from seven to 76 with sailing experience ranging from six weeks to over 60 years...and a Topper winner!

Day two tomorrow (Sunday 17th September) will see many more of the now 80 countries registered running their Bart's Bash events.

The cadets from Brading Haven Yacht Club on the Isle of Wight have spent the day to'ing and fro'ing between the Island and Southampton aboard Red Funnel's car ferry and with a captive audience have managed to raise in excess of £500 © Brading Haven Yacht Club
The cadets from Brading Haven Yacht Club on the Isle of Wight have spent the day to'ing and fro'ing between the Island and Southampton aboard Red Funnel's car ferry and with a captive audience have managed to raise in excess of £500 © Brading Haven Yacht Club

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Auckland On the Water Boat ShowSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

2017 Laser Standard Men's World Championships - Day 3
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted today at 4:34 am Winning snappers officially unveil 2018 Ilovesailing Calendar
Seven of the 12 winners joined the RYA at the show to help celebrate the launch and collect their prizes. After six months of competition, 120 entries and the crowning of 12 amazing winners the ilovesailing calendar 2018 was officially unveiled at TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show and is now on sale.
Posted on 16 Sep Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep One week countdown until Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals
The event is branded Stokestock and is billed as four days' racing and joy. It will be a championship with festival feel The race schedule is for 10 races across Thursday to Sunday. Competition has been fierce throughout both fleets this year at events right across the UK and Europe so the pinnacle of RS700 and RS800 sailing this year is going to be truly exciting.
Posted on 14 Sep Tokyo in mind for Thompson as he prepares for Laser Worlds defence
Thompson admits his previous championship victories provided huge boost to his confidence heading into the Rio Olympics The 31-year-old will be one of eight British Sailing Team athletes in the 148-strong fleet at Split where he will be aiming to complete a hattrick of world golds, having won back to back world crowns in 2015 and 2016.
Posted on 13 Sep New RS Zest unveiled at Southampton and Annapolis Boat Shows
RS Zest is a brand new compact boat for one, two or three sailors that delivers more crew space and practical features After the great success of the RS Quest, RS Sailing are proud to have partnered with Sea Cadets for the development of the RS Zest project. Sea Cadets is a national youth charity that works with 14,000 young people aged 10-18 across the country, helping them to see the world with confidence through water-based and land-based adventure.
Posted on 13 Sep UBS Jersey Regatta gets underway this weekend
This year sees seventy boats signed up for what promises to be three days of exciting and competitive racing With strong contenders arriving from France, Guernsey and the UK, local boats will need to be on their mettle in the face of what will, surely, be stiff competition
Posted on 13 Sep K6 National Championship WPNSA – Overall
Weymouth harbour greeted the K6 fleet for their championship on the Friday with a full 40 knots blowing over the wall. After a couple of hours wait and even with a slight reduction in the wind strength it was decided to postpone and make an early start the following day. So it was all off to the Red Lion in Weymouth and then a fabulous Italian meal at Oil Porto in the old brewery building.
Posted on 13 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston SC – Day 4 – Wrap up
As the confident and the gung-ho duly launched, the westerly breeze built even more, averaging between 25-30 knots We’d all been watching the forecast for Sunday and it had been unflinching for days – as soon as there was enough water to launch the safety boats, the wind was going to come in big-style. For once, they were right and all.
Posted on 12 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy