Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

The Saint-Barth Cata Cup on schedule!

by Saint-Barh Cata-Cup today at 8:00 am
Saint-Barth Cata Cup Alemany.fr
No one will soon forget that on the night of September 5 to 6, 2017, Hurricane Irma, one of the most devastating storms of the century, unleashed its full fury on the island of Saint Barthélemy. In the past weeks, with an enormous display of solidarity, the residents have been actively working toward the island’s reconstruction, with one common goal: that daily life should get back to normal. Motivated by that shared objective, as well as their energy and courage, the organizers of the Saint-Barth Cata Cup decided to maintain the 10th edition of the event on November 13-20, 2017. The challenge is huge, but with the support of the sponsors and encouragement from the racers, everyone felt it was important to bring such activities, as well as hope and joy back to Saint-Barth.

“The decision to hold this 10 th anniversary edition of the Saint-Barth Cata Cup or not after the catastrophe that the island experienced was not a simple one to make. At first, we consulted with our sponsors, the Collectivity, the territorial tourism committee... it was primordial for us, the organizers, to have their support. Unanimously, they responded yes, they wished for the event to take place. From there, we had to make sure that we would be able to host the racers from around the world in the best possible conditions, and ensure the safety of the event,” explains island-born Jeff Ledée, creator of the regatta and a seasoned sailor.

Saint-Barth Cata Cup 2017 © Alain Photographie 971 http://www.alainphotographie971.com
Saint-Barth Cata Cup 2017 © Alain Photographie 971 http://www.alainphotographie971.com



Today, all systems are go for the 10 th Saint-Barth Cata Cup to take place properly, even if, clearly, it is somewhat of a big gamble. “In Saint Barth, the residents are working really hard to get the island back on its feet so that life can get back to normal. What they hope for is to breathe a little easier as they get farther from this moment that was so difficult for entire population. Of course, it’s not easy as everyone faced serious damage, but everyone wants to move forward. What better than to welcome and/or participate in such a convivial event to soothe our hearts?” asks Jeff, who was touched by the incredible response of the racers when they were consulted after the hurricane hit, for confirmation of their participation.

“Their response was very positive, as well as very supportive. A number of them even offered to come and give a hand in putting the island back on its feet, with or without the Saint-Barth Cata Cup. Everyone wanted to offer their help and we had no doubt that if the event could take place in very good conditions, it would bring a sense of joy and enthusiasm to the entire island!” adds Jeff Ledée.

Enthusiastic and Supportive Racers

“It’s really great that the regatta will take place. It’s a little bit of a surprise, even if we know that Saint Barth is an island with a lot of resources and the organizers of the event are extremely motivated to help launch the 2018 tourist season,” comments Benjamin Amiot, who knows the event well, having participated three times, quite successfully, having finished eighth in 2014 with James Baeckler, president of the F18 class, then in second and third place in 2015 and 2016 as a duo with Gurvan Bontemps. “I will race with him again this year. That’s good as we can continue our progression and maybe take first place, but that won’t be easy for this 10th edition, as the level looks really incredible. The idea will be to above all sail well and have a lot of fun, and I can tell already that it will be great. The setting is extraordinary and everything is arranged so that the competitors are welcomed in the best possible way,” notes Benjamin, a true specialist on small multi-hulls, who one finds alternatively sailing the Flying Phantom, Diam 24 OD, D35, or GC32. Among his primary competition, there is notably Franck Cammas, who was skipper of Groupama Team France during the most recent America’s Cup race.

Taking first place in 2013, and second in 2014, Cammas has indicated his return to the event after two year’s absence, and will sail with his frequent partner, Mathieu Vandame. Cammas has shared his enthusiasm that the race will be held: “Like all the other racers, when the organizers contacted me to see if I was still interested in participating in this rather unusual context, I didn’t hesitate. It’s good to change the course of destiny. It’s a terrific opportunity for everyone to show that in Saint Barth, they are already on their feet. This is certainly an ambitious project and we are all aware that while the regatta may not take place with all the usual comfort, it will really be ideal to motivate the troops. It’s not just by chance that all of the teams indicated their presence and that they are all ready to come with a trowel to help rebuild anything that needs rebuilding. Everyone is very happy and motivated to participate in this edition of the Saint-Barth Cata Cup, which will certainly have a different flavor,” relates Cammas. How true!

Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

PIC Coastal Classic - Beautiful start forecast for big race to Russell
Aucklanders will be in for a treat on Friday morning when more than 150 yachts entered in the PIC Coastal Classic Aucklanders will be in for a treat on Friday morning when more than 150 yachts entered in the PIC Coastal Classic gather off North Head for a colourful mass spinnaker start.
Posted today at 7:04 am Admiral’s Cup Regatta keeps growing
It now seems likely that more than twice that number will take part in the event to be sailed in Sydney on December When an informal committee of offshore veterans first met six months ago to put flesh on the bones of a Classic Yacht Association of Australia idea to hold some form of a regatta to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia’s first win in the Admiral’s Cup their aim was to attract a fleet of 10 yachts. It now seems likely that more than twice that number will take part in event to be sailed in Sydney
Posted today at 6:24 am Still seriously competitive, Amer Sports One enters legends race
Amer Sports One is the fifth boat to enter the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg in June 2018. Amer Sports One, the last boat in the Volvo Ocean Race to be skippered by New Zealand’s Grant Dalton, nowadays chief executive of the America’s Cup-winning Emirates Team New Zealand, is the fifth boat to enter the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg in June 2018.
Posted today at 4:56 am Sir Ben Ainslie to bolster Land Rover BAR Academy in ESS Act 7
Sir Ben Ainslie, four-time Olympic gold-medallist and America’s Cup sailor, is to return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ Sir Ben Ainslie, the four-time Olympic gold-medallist and America’s Cup sailor, is to return to the Extreme Sailing Series™ as helm of Land Rover BAR Academy for the penultimate Act of the season in San Diego, from 19 – 22 October.
Posted today at 3:35 am Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Yacht Race - Light airs hinder fleet
The two Chinese team entries, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight. The two Chinese team entries competing in the 2017-18 edition, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight and now sit in third and fifth place respectively.
Posted on 17 Oct Extreme Sailing Series - Oman Air crew confident of closing the gap
Oman Air team head into penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap The Oman Air team head into the penultimate Act in the year-long Extreme Sailing Series confident they can close the narrow gap to the top of the overall table.
Posted on 17 Oct 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race, starts 18 October
Well-known navigator Alan Tillyer is the only sailor to have taken part in every Hong Kong to Vietnam Race “The first yacht to finish the inaugural Hong Kong to Vietnam crossed the finish line at Nha Trang at first light, on the first day of the Year of the Rat in 1996. That yacht was Sam Chan’s Nelson Marek 68 FfreeFire. By all accounts the race was a wild ride, and lived up to the predictions of a downwind flyer”
Posted on 17 Oct Australian Sailing Awards to recognise diverse achievements
The first woman to solo circumnavigate Antarctica are among an eclectic selection of high achievers The first woman to solo circumnavigate Antarctica, an America’s Cup-winning skipper and a pair of youth world champions who made a remarkable sacrifice to pursue their Olympic dream are among an eclectic selection of high achievers announced as finalists for the Australian Sailing Awards.
Posted on 17 Oct New Ichi Ban benchmark for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen’s Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen’s brand new Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart when the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race starts on Boxing Day.
Posted on 17 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy