The Round the Island Race™ set fair for a bright year

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 3:46 pm
Setting the pace and smashing the multihull record in the 2016 Round the Island Race™ is Phaedo 3 onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com
The iconic one-day yacht racing extravangaza, the Round the Island Race™, organised by the Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes, has announced that Early Bird entries for the 2017 race, being held on Saturday 1st July, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27th January.

In tandem, the Notice of Race will be published online on the 2017 race website. Early Bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday 18th February when the Standard Entry fee kicks in.

This most famous of yacht races annually attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe. Last year saw the departure of title sponsor J.P. Morgan Asset Management after twelve fruitful years, and organisers are delighted to shortly be announcing the Round the Island Race as the flagship sailing event for a new Presenting Race Partner.

Meanwhile, Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the Race Technical Partner and the ISC also confirms that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.

Heading up the Race Management team, ISC Sailing Flag Dave Atkinson commented on the ISC's hope that competitors will continue supporting the Round the Island Race and that the Race will attract even more first timers this year.

'Whatever the outcome of our sponsorship discussions, we will be running an expertly managed race on 1st July and are looking forward to keeping the RTI flag flying high, so please do sign up from January 27th.'

Further details will be available online from 27th January here.
Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport heads due north
IDEC SPORT is heading due north at speeds varying between 25-30 knots, as they make their way towards the Equator Fine weather and calm seas off the coast of Brazil. After picking up the trade winds last night, on the 33rd day of racing against the clock, IDEC SPORT is heading due north at speeds varying between 25-30 knots, as they make their way towards the Equator, which they are expecting to cross in three or four days.
Posted today at 5:09 pm Day 73 – Thomson running out of time in sprint to Vendée Globe finish
Armel Le Cléac'h has an advantage of just 69 miles on second-placed Alex Thomson as the race enters its final 500 miles. Frustratingly for the battling duo, despite already reaching the latitude of the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, they are being forced to sail much further north due to an anticyclone currently blocking their path home.
Posted today at 4:54 pm Vendée Globe – British sailor Alex Thomson in second place
British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place with just 72 nautical miles behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h With just 587 nautical miles left and just three days until the leading duo are expected back in Les Sable d'Olonne, British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place with just 72 nautical miles behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h.
Posted today at 4:03 pm Entries Open for 2017 Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week
Strong contingents from Townsville and Cairns are once again expected this year. Strong contingents from Townsville and Cairns are once again expected this year with reports the visiting fleet will be even stronger.
Posted today at 12:58 pm Day 72 – Photo-finish predicted in Vendée Globe thriller
The race is going down to the wire with the leading pair of Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson split by just 78 miles Thomson has been playing catch-up since Le Cléac'h took the lead on December 2 but as the race enters its final few days he has transformed from the chaser into the hunter, ruthlessly stalking his French rival in the hope of being able to deliver the killer blow before the race is up.
Posted today at 10:41 am Jules Verne Trophy - A welcome rest
Blue skies, sunshine, mild temperatures… It was a quiet fifth Sunday for the crew of the IDEC Sport Maxi Trimaran Blue skies, sunshine, mild temperatures… It was a quiet fifth Sunday for the crew of the IDEC Sport Maxi Trimaran, which they used to get some rest and carry out a few odd jobs. It was slow sailing in an area of light winds off the South of Brazil, but Joyon’s men also needed to remain vigilant and react quickly to any wind shifts.
Posted today at 6:13 am Vendee Globe - Thomson marks time with 60hrs sailing time left in race
British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader With around 60hrs sailing left in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race, British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire V. According to the latest positions (as of 0500FR or 0400UTC) the two competitors were almost on the latitude of the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne
Posted today at 5:10 am Celebrity ProAm race puts fresh wind in Festival of Sails
Royal Geelong Yacht Club has launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of Festival of Sails 2017 The Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of the Festival of Sails 2017 – a Celebrity ProAm race to be held on Wednesday, January 25.
Posted today at 4:02 am North Technology acquires North Sails Australia
Renowned Sydney loft joins North Sails worldwide network of owned lofts On January 3rd 2017, the North Sails Australia licensed operation was purchased by North Technology Group. North Sails Australia is the country's leading sailmaker with a diverse market ranging from dinghy, One Design, 18' Skiffs, cruising, racing, Grand Prix and Maxis, dating back to when Australia defended the America's Cup in Fremantle in 1987.
Posted on 16 Jan
