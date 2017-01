The Round the Island Race™ set fair for a bright year

Setting the pace and smashing the multihull record in the 2016 Round the Island Race™ is Phaedo 3 onEdition © Setting the pace and smashing the multihull record in the 2016 Round the Island Race™ is Phaedo 3 onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 3:46 pmIn tandem, the Notice of Race will be published online on the 2017 race website. Early Bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday 18th February when the Standard Entry fee kicks in.This most famous of yacht races annually attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe. Last year saw the departure of title sponsor J.P. Morgan Asset Management after twelve fruitful years, and organisers are delighted to shortly be announcing the Round the Island Race as the flagship sailing event for a new Presenting Race Partner.Meanwhile, Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the Race Technical Partner and the ISC also confirms that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.Heading up the Race Management team, ISC Sailing Flag Dave Atkinson commented on the ISC's hope that competitors will continue supporting the Round the Island Race and that the Race will attract even more first timers this year.'Whatever the outcome of our sponsorship discussions, we will be running an expertly managed race on 1st July and are looking forward to keeping the RTI flag flying high, so please do sign up from January 27th.'Further details will be available online from 27th January here