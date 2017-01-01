Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

The Round the Island Race – Four seasons in one incredible day

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 11:36 pm
The beauty of sailing in the Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay is perfectly captured here at 07.15 Sportography.tv
Four seasons in one day, a game of two halves, a bit of everything; you can pick your cliche, but the 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay has certainly delivered on all levels.

Ultimately, it will be the MOD70, Concise 10 taking the lion's share of the headlines, and rightly so as Ned Collier Wakefield steered the 70ft trimaran to a thrilling race record, shaving exactly a minute off the time set by Phaedo3 in 2016.

If the spotlight falls on Concise then the remaining accolades will surely go to Adam Gosling's JPK10.80, Yes! which stormed round in IRC1 to take the biggest prize of the day, the coveted Gold Roman Bowl, awarded to the overall winner of the race on corrected time.

As is ever the case, the headlines struggle to do justice to a race full of stories and excitement quite literally from dawn to dusk - no mean feat just nine days post the summer solstice.

The morning dawned with little promise as a NNW wind in the high teens and some rain showers greeted the earliest starters, who were due to set off west, down the Solent and towards the Needles at 05:30.

At least the wind and rain helped wake the competitors up a little and perhaps wash away some of the excesses from the night before.

The early weather also conspired to give the 1342 racers a fast start, close reaching down the Solent with the tide beneath them; there were personal best times recorded to the Needles across the board.

Concise 10, the fastest boat on the water this weekend, started at 05:40 and made the Needles by 6:10 and went on to make St Catherine's Point at around 06:50. But it was not just the multihulls romping in the conditions, the monohulls were lifting their skirts and flying too.

The first monohull to round the Needles was the Volvo70 Sanya Lan at a little after 06:30. By the time 06:50 rolled around, some 200 boats had already passed the Needles, setting their spinnakers and heading off to St. Catherine's Point. By the time most fleets had reached the Needles the winds had moderated, the clouds parted and the sun was shining, if intermittently at first.

The first big news of the day was the finish of Concise 10 who'd had a thrilling lap as owner Tony Lawson confirmed: 'It got pretty tense for me when we did 44 knots off St Catherine's [Point],' he said. 'That is as fast as you would ever want to go I can promise you that. That is faster than Sir Ben [Ainslie in the America's Cup] by the way...'

That will be the second boat in so many months that Giles Scott, tactician on Land Rover BAR (and sailing today on Concise) will have achieved 40+ knots.

Scott was not alone in terms of sailors from the upper echelons of the sport, with some of the finest sailors the world has to offer taking up the challenge of the 50nm classic. Alongside them were families sailing for fun, first timers and everyone in between.

For a long time it looked as though Irvine Laidlaw's Reichel-Pugh 82, Highland Fling XI would take the coveted Gold Roman Bowl after they took line honours for the monohulls. But, ultimately no-one could match the might of Yes! who managed to take victory by just shy of seven minutes on corrected time. For a day where the margins had been tight all along it was an impressive performance and it would be hard to argue there was a better team out there today.

With a fast reach to the Needles and a moderating breeze, retirements were few and far between. Though there was the odd bump here or there on the way round, it was probably a race to be remembered for the lack of incident more than anything. Tribute should be paid to the Island Sailing Club Race management team, along with the huge volume of volunteers bring the Race to fruition today.

The finish remains open until 10pm this evening and there are still plenty of back markers to be counted over the line so final results will be a little time coming but the top three in each class can no longer be beaten by any of those remaining in the race.

It is hard to sum up a day such as the Round the Island Race but, handily the spirit of the event was captured before the start gun had even fired by Cloudy Bay Brand ambassador, Ben Fogle who was out racing on the Farr 52 Bob by Cloudy Bay today.

'I love the outdoors and have spent the best part of 20 years exploring the world and exploring what we can do in it,' he said. 'There is something so beautiful about the sport of sailing and working with the weather. So much of modern life is about what man is doing to destroy it and yet here we are showing the complete opposite. When you combine that with the heritage and the great social aspect, well, that is just a wonderful thing.'

Don't forget to nominate any worth recipients of the MS Amlin Seamanship Award direct to the Island Sailing Club. This is not restricted to sailors, but can be open to anyone who has shown exceptional seamanship or onshore assistance during the Round the Island Race.

Lastly, we are delighted that Sir Keith Mills, owner of Invictus and founding Shareholder of the Land Rover BAR America's Cup team, will be joining us to present the prizes at tomorrow's prize giving ceremony at the Island Sailing Club at midday Sunday 2 July.

Today's top trophies have gone to:

IRC:
1 - Gold Roman Bowl winner - YES!
2 - Silver Roman Bowl winner - Highland Fling
3 - Royal Thames Challenge Trophy winner - Salvo

ISC RS:
1 - Silver Gilt Roman Bowl winner - Antilope
2 - Fidelis Trophy winner - Cherete
3 - Geisco Trophy winner - Touché
Southern Spars - 100Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Queen Mary 2 arrives in New York to win The Bridge –Centennial Transat
For most of the 2,200 passengers on board, this was more than a race and more than a crossing. Anna Boissier, born Sentman, was raised in Fawn Grove, a small town of 500 people in Pennsylvania. She studied in France and later married a Frenchman – Alexis, the son of the family she had stayed with in Paris. She is 42 and has spent 21 years living in France, now, in Issy-les-Moulineaux, a southwestern suburb of Paris.
Posted today at 11:28 pm Team Oman Air poised to strike on final day of Extreme Sailing Series
Oman Air team maintain their second place on the leaderboard and set up a winner takes all finale on the last day. With the wind off Funchal patchy, unpredictable and arriving from all points of the compass, race organisers were left with no choice but to postpone point-scoring racing, instead running a series of exhibition races for the crowds lining Madeira’s attractive coastline.
Posted today at 11:18 pm Argo runs away with the GC32 Villasimius Cup
Jason Carroll and Team Argo were unstoppable after the American crew foiled to victory on the final day in Sardinia. The breeze started around 10 knots from the west and built to 18 knots by the end of four windward-leeward races that saw the fleet charging downwind at speeds approaching 30 knots.
Posted today at 10:48 pm A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted today at 2:00 pm Oman Air move into second place after a series of winning performances
The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team consolidated its position on day two of racing in Madeira The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team consolidated its position on day two of racing in Madeira, climbing the leaderboard to second place as the tour’s big-hitters fought to gain supremacy.
Posted today at 3:42 am SAP Extreme Team stays ahead but battle heats up in Madeira Islands
SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing SAP Extreme Sailing Team continued its impressive podium-finishing form on the second day of Stadium Racing in Madeira, further extending its lead in the third Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.
Posted today at 3:29 am Queen Mary 2 approaches New York finish followed by three-horse race
It is almost official, the Queen Mary 2 should cross the finish line off New York in the early hours of Saturday It is almost official, the Queen Mary 2 should cross the finish line off New York in the early hours (local time) of Saturday morning to win The Bridge – Centennial Transat and deliver her 2,500 passengers safely under Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at 04:45, past the Statue of Liberty before docking into the Brooklyn Terminal.
Posted today at 3:00 am GC32 Villasimius Cup – Argo extends as Realteam and Mamma Aiuto tie
Race five, the first race of the day, got underway with a conventional upwind start in seven knots of breeze. Mamma Aiuto! was the early leader, Naofumi Kamei continuing to prove that often the Owner Drivers can be the equal of the professional drivers. Realteam was only fifth around the top mark but as crewman Lucien Cujean explained, they adopted a different tactic on the downwind leg.
Posted on 30 Jun 2018 Golden Globe Race – One year to start from Plymouth
The drama being faced by competitors during their 2000 mile proving trials show that the challenges remain just as great The Race marks the 50th anniversary of the original Sunday Times Race and the remarkable achievement of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in becoming the first man to complete a solo nonstop circumnavigation.
Posted on 30 Jun Ludde Ingvall and CQS arrive in Stockholm
It’s another “homecoming” for Ludde Ingvall as he brings the distinctive super maxi CQS back to Stockholm Ludde has pulled together an all-star line-up for the event, including world famous New Zealand sailor Chris Dickson as a helmsman and his compatriot Rodney Keenan.
Posted on 30 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy