Giacomo Yacht Sale

The Queen’s Cup will include an ORR Fleet in 2017

by SSYC on 21 Apr
2017 Queen’s Cup South Shore Yacht Club
Calling all fully crewed boats with ORR certificates.

We are pleased to announce that we will now be accepting registrations for fully crewed boats with a current ORR certificate for the 2017 Queen’s Cup Race. We have just updated the website and entry form. Please go to our website, to the Queen’s Cup tab, for the amended NoR and revised entry form. If you have already registered and want to add to your entry information that you have an ORR certificate, you can do so.

The boat with a current ORR certificate with the best corrected time in the 2017 Queen’s Cup Race will be eligible to win the Silver Jubilee Trophy. But, in order to be eligible to win the Queen’s Cup trophy for this year’s race, your boat must have a current LMPHRF certificate.

If you want your boat to be eligible to win both trophies, you must have both an LMPHRF and ORR certificate. Please note that if you wish to enter your boat with both an LMPHRF and ORR certificate, there is an added $50.00 to cover the additional costs incurred in processing both finishes.

Over the last three months we have been working with Bjorn Johnson and Jim Teeters, ORR’s executive and technical directors. Bjorn and Jim provided a lot of good advice and training, and as result we are now able to include boats with a current ORR certificate in this year’s Queen’s Cup Race.

To recap, fully crewed monohulls with LMPHRF certificates will race for the Queen's Cup trophy. Fully crewed monohulls with ORR certificates will race for the Silver Jubilee trophy. A boat may enter either, or both, fleets with the appropriate documents.

If you have any questions, please contact us through the website or call at 414-218-7076.
